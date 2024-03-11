grandriver

Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is a more than $10 billion MLP. We recommend starting by reading about the unique treatment of MLP on your taxes. The company not only has a unique portfolio of transportation assets benefiting from the growth of the Permian Basin, but it has strong storage assets that generate strong returns in a downturn.

Plains All American Business Profile

The company's business profile centers around both its transportation and storage assets.

Plains All American Investor Presentation

The company has a $21 billion enterprise value, and a noticeable amount of debt with a market cap of just under $12 billion. The company expects $1.65 billion in adjusted 2024 FCF, a 14% yield on its market capitalization, and a current dividend yield of just over 7.5%. The company's share price has steadily gone up with strong execution since March 2020 lows.

The company has a massive 135 million barrels of liquids storage capacity. It also has massive pipeline volume with more than 6 million barrels of Permian pipeline tariff volume, or 75% of the Permian Basin's production. The company has paired itself well with rapid growth in the Permian Basin.

Plains All American Business Overview

The below provides an indication of the company's business.

Plains All American Investor Presentation

The company's adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is expected to be a hair under $2.7 billion. The company earned $1.6 billion in 2023 adjusted FCF, which means the company is expected roughly 3% FCF growth going into 2024. 85% of the company's business in crude oil with is gathering and export pipelines tied to storage assets in the middle.

The company's NGL business is 15% of its business. The company operates pipelines to bring in the gas, fractionation and gas processing, and then exports to a variety of endpoints. The company's two businesses here are massive businesses incredibly integrated into American infrastructure. That shows the company's strength.

Plains All American Growth Potential

The company has substantial growth potential centered around its forecast on the Permian Basin.

Plains All American Investor Presentation

The company expects roughly 250 thousand barrels / day in Permian production growth from YE 2023 to YE 2024. The company expects activity to remain strong at a $75 / barrel WTI yield and expects continued strong re-investment. The Permian Basin is now the single largest oil field in the world, and with producers lowering breakeven, we don't expect that to change.

The company's integrated asset portfolio here is important to its ability to continue to take advantage of volume growth.

Plains All American Investor Presentation

The above shows the company's natural gas picture, where it benefits from a strong integrated portfolio along with access to numerous markets. The company has built up its fractionation capacity recently, which has been popular among peers such as Energy Transfer as well lately, moving into having an integrated asset portfolio.

The company is expecting around $230 million in maintenance capital and $375 million in growth capital. That growth capital will enable even more substantial shareholder returns.

Plains All American Shareholder Returns

The company's core shareholder returns are its distribution, however, it remains committed to overall shareholder returns.

Plains All American Investor Presentation

The company's forecast is for $1.65 billion in adjusted FCF, which we discussed above. The company expects $500 million in FCF after its 7.6% distribution yield, which will for the primary basis of its shareholder returns. The company hasn't explained what it plans to do with that, but it expects it to be for net debt reduction or growth.

The company has recently announced a 19% increase in its distribution, and expects continued distribution growth. The company has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with a 3.5x target ratio range, below many of its peers. We'd like to see the company repurchase some stock given its valuation, and the ability to save dividend expenditures.

From a debt perspective, the company has $7.3 billion in face value debt at an average 10-year duration and 4.6% yield. Given how much it'd cost to roll over the debt at current rates, the company could pay it down, however, it currently expects to refinance all or most of its 2024 debt. The company's debt load does make this very possible.

Regardless of how it spends its cash, we expect strong overall shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is competition. Plains All American has a substantial amount of competition from other midstream companies, many of whom are taking advantages of current yields to spend on growth capital. Should something cause a decline in production, that could result in increased competition, and lower returns.

Conclusion

Plains All American has one of the best portfolios of assets in the midstream industry. More importantly, the company has built up an incredibly strong integrated portfolio of assets, with both storage, gathering, and output assets. That portfolio has enabled the company to continue generating incredibly strong cash flow.

The company has one of the strongest debt portfolios in the industry. The company expects to rollover debt as it comes due, even at a higher interest rate. At the same time, the company has continued to increase dividends with additional cash leftover. Regardless of what the company uses excess cash for, we expect strong overall shareholder returns.

