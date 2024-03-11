Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Curaleaf: Wild Divide Between Wall Street And SA Analysts Sentiments

Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
224 Followers

Summary

  • Divergent views on Curaleaf between SA Analysts (sell) and Wall Street (strong buy) amid recent stock correction.
  • Curaleaf shows strong financial results in 2023, leading in revenue among MSOs.
  • The over-excitement on Curaleaf's TSX debut as well as its international exposure may have been overshadowed by recent increased likelihood of rescheduling cannabis in the U.S.
  • Recent sharper stock price correction for Curaleaf compared to peers presents a window of opportunities for investors.

female hand grabbed a bush of Medical Marijuana with flower bud sites Cannabis cultivation

EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS/DigitalVision via Getty Images

While other businesses may have a fairly consistent view and rating between SA Analysts and Wall Street Analysts, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CURA:CA) (OTCPK:CURLF) ("Curaleaf") has somehow been treated vastly different.

SA Analysts think it is

This article was written by

Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
224 Followers
As a seasoned investor with a decade of experience and coveted designations of CPA, CA, and CFA, I bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. My investment strategy is guided by a well-defined portfolio approach that balances a mix of GICs/Bonds, Index Funds, and select Individual Stocks. I am passionate about sharing my insights and financial analysis, keeping you up-to-date on the companies in my portfolio and those that I closely follow. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, I'm excited to share my expertise and help you reach your financial goals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

A
ATinvestor
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (435)
I love CuraLeaf at today’s price. They will dominate Europe in a few years.

Patient investors will be well-rewarded!
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (11.69K)
@ATinvestor Patient investors will bleed! Unless 280E goes away, this is a $2 stock...
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (11.69K)
Compelling case for Curaleaf? No! The compelling case is to get out now!
Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (36)
@Alan Brochstein, CFA Fairly different perspective indeed, but appreciate your comment, cheers
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CURA:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CURA:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CURLF
--
CURA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.