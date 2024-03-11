EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS/DigitalVision via Getty Images

While other businesses may have a fairly consistent view and rating between SA Analysts and Wall Street Analysts, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CURA:CA) (OTCPK:CURLF) ("Curaleaf") has somehow been treated vastly different.

SA Analysts think it is time to sell Curaleaf's stock while Wall Street thinks Curaleaf is a strong buy.

The recent harsher correction on Curaleaf's stock compared to its peers provides a window of opportunity as the previous overexcitement over trading on TSX and international exposure seems to have been overshadowed by recent positive attitude in the United States toward rescheduling cannabis.

Given that Curaleaf continues to generate record revenue leading the pack of MSOs with international exposure that no one else has, I lean slightly toward Wall Street this time suggesting a "Buy" rating on Curaleaf.

Introduction

Curaleaf is the largest multi-state cannabis operator ("MSO") in the United States. In the United States, through the acquisition of Grassroots in 2020 and several other acquisitions in the following years as well as reconfiguration of operations (exiting several states in 2023 such as California, Oregon, Michigan), Curaleaf's brands are now sold in 17 states with operations encompassing 145 dispensaries and employing more than 5,600 global team members. Curaleaf International is also the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market including UK, Germany, and Poland.

Financial Results

Curaleaf reported $345 million in revenue in Q4 2023 beating estimate slightly, and increased by 1% compared to Q4 2022.

For the 2023 full year, Curaleaf generated $1.347 billion in revenue exceeding peers such as Green Thumb Industries ("GTI") by over 30%.

For Q4 2023, Curaleaf reported gross profit of $156 million, which is 45%, slightly lower than GTI (51.3% in Q4 2023) or Verano (49.6% in Q4 2023). To put into perspective, Curaleaf's gross margin in 2023 improved significantly from 43.3% in 2022. Higher level of gross margin may persist in the coming years for Curaleaf as Curaleaf has exited markets with extreme competition such as California and Oregon.

For the 2023 full year, Curaleaf reported $614.4 million in gross profits, which is 46% in gross margin.

Although Curaleaf management highlighted in its press release that it generated $91.2 and $25.8 million cash from operations and free cash flow respectively, Curaleaf is performing worse on this metric compared to its peers (GTI generated $225 million cash from operations in 2023), likely due to significant cash needed to exit those states (California and Oregon). In 2022, Curaleaf reported $144 million asset write-down and restructuring costs. Those non-cash costs in 2022 may finally be settled in cash in 2023. It is yet to be seen how much cash from operations Curaleaf may generate in Q1 2024 now that operations have been right-sized and stabilized.

Overall, Curaleaf reported fairly positive financial results for 2023. However, Curaleaf's stock price has taken a fairly different turn compared to its peers.

Ignoring Verano Holdings, which had a different issue due to late filing of its 10-K, Curaleaf is the worst performing stock (decline of 20.58%) compared to GTI (decline of 7.43%) or Trulieve (increase of 0.3%) in the past month.

This is likely due to a combination of factors.

The overexcitement of rescheduling cannabis in the United States and removal of 280E tax burden may have favored Trulieve and GTI more than Curaleaf in the short term; While Curaleaf generates about 1.3 times revenue than GTI, Curaleaf's ability to generate and preserve cash from operations may have resulted in investors favoring Trulieve and GTI instead; The liquidity premium as a result of Curaleaf's stock being traded on TSX since December 2023 may have faded away as the supply and demand of Curaleaf stock come to an equilibrium and the necessity to trade on TSX diminishes. The overexcitement for Curaleaf's international business may be overshadowed at the moment given the difficulty to evaluate how much Curaleaf International can contribute to Curaleaf's bottom line yet.

The fact that Trulieve discussed actively in public on its claim of 280E tax refund from the IRS and receipt of such refund may have favored Trulieve in the short term as shown on its stock price. However, I suspect that Curaleaf should have access to similar expertise accessing this type of 280E tax refund as well re-aligning Curaleaf's stock price in the near future.

GTI's ability to generate record cash from operations and repurchase stock does seem impressive and puts GTI at an advantage compared to Curaleaf. Although backed by billionaire investors, Curaleaf's cash balance has been concerningly low as of December 31, 2023 sitting at $92 million while Current Liabilities are at $494 million. From Curaleaf's various acquisitions, Curaleaf has assembled significant debt at fairly high interest rate (not as high as Trulieve or Verano though, Curaleaf's senior 2026 debt bears an interest rate of 8%). This debt load costs Curaleaf over $100 million in interests annually essentially draining all cash from operations. The potential removal of 280E tax burden will provide a more significant lift to Curaleaf compared to GTI as a result.

TSX Liquidity Premium

Curaleaf's stock started trading on TSX in December 2023. Curaleaf likely incurred significant costs to make this happen. This was quite exciting back in 2023 as MSOs are technically not allowed to trade on TSX, Canada's major stock exchange. Instead, MSOs can only be listed on either NEO or Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada. Being listed on TSX provides additional liquidity to Curaleaf's stock compared to its peers. However, given recent development in the United States and the increased likelihood of DEA rescheduling cannabis, especially given President Biden's rare mention of cannabis in the State of The Union speech, being able to list on TSX doesn't seem to be that significant of an event any more. Other MSOs can simply try to list directly on NASDAQ or NYSE once cannabis is no longer a schedule 1 drug resulting in NASDAQ and NYSE to relax their restrictions accordingly.

International Exposure

On April 7, 2021, Curaleaf established an overseas subsidiary named Curaleaf International Holdings Limited (“Curaleaf International”) together with a strategic investor who provided initial capital for a 31.5% equity stake in Curaleaf International (the “Curaleaf International Transaction”). Subsequently, Curaleaf International acquired EMMAC Life Sciences Limited (“EMMAC”), the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe.

In 2022, Curaleaf further strengthened its presence in Europe with acquisition of 55% interest in Four20 Pharma GmbH ("Four20") as well as other European businesses such as Sapphire Medical Clinics in UK.

Since Curaleaf doesn't disclose revenue by region, it is difficult to assess the contribution from Curaleaf International.

Given that EMMAC and Four20 are 2 of the largest European acquisitions by Curaleaf, here I try to guess the revenue that Curaleaf International contributes to Curaleaf overall.

In 2023, EMMAC is estimated to have generated about $43 million in revenue. In 2023, Four20 is estimated to have generated about $20 million in revenue given its over 10% market share in Germany (Germany generated about $420 million from medicinal cannabis sales by pharmacies in 2023 and Four20 typically takes 50% of the revenue as a distributor). Given Curaleaf International's 55% stake in Four20 as well as Curaleaf's 68.5% stake in Curaleaf International, Curaleaf International likely has contributed between $30-50 million revenue in 2023 to Curaleaf as a whole.

Although Curaleaf International's contribution is relatively small, it is significant compared to any of the states that Curaleaf operates in.

In addition, Curaleaf International was valued at $413 million in April 2021. Despite that Curaleaf's stock price has declined from $14.1 on April 1, 2021 to $4.24 on March 8, 2024, Curaleaf International would still have an implied value of $124 million without considering any further growth it has had since 2021.

Valuation

Curaleaf's current market capitalization as of March 8, 2024 is at $3.14 billion, which is 2.33 times of its 2023 revenue or 5.1 times of its 2023 gross profit.

At the same time, GTI's market capitalization as of March 8, 2024 is at $2.88 billion, which is 2.73 times of its 2023 revenue or 5.45 times of its 2023 gross profit.

In the past month, the valuation for Curaleaf has fallen significantly compared to its peers putting Curaleaf at a better position for investors to consider.

In addition, as a side risk factor, Curaleaf is often affected by its ties to Russia as its Executive Chairman as well as another key investor are Russian Americans. When U.S. sentiments to Russia become more negative, Curaleaf ends up being collateral damage somehow.

While Curaleaf is not necessarily a "Strong Buy", its strong business fundamental similar to GTI and international exposure should help move Curaleaf from a "Hold" to "Buy".

Conclusion

Despite the divergent views between SA Analysts and Wall Street regarding Curaleaf, the company's unique position and strong financial performance in 2023 present a compelling case for investors, especially given recent sharper decline in Curaleaf's stock price compared to its peers. Considering Curaleaf's leadership in revenue generation among MSOs, its unparalleled international exposure, and completion of its strategic operational adjustments, there appears to be a solid foundation for optimism about the company's future. As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, particularly with potential regulatory changes in the U.S. as well as Germany, Curaleaf's leadership position may further strengthen, aligning more closely with the positive outlook held by Wall Street analysts.

