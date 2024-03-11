Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
60/40 Investing: A Forward-Looking Analysis

Mar. 11, 2024 11:45 AM ETAGG, TLT, RSP, SPY, SP5001 Comment
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • The 60/40 approach to investing, which involves maintaining a static mix of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, may not perform the same way in the future as it has in the past.
  • Asset allocation should be viewed as a floating mix and a tactical discipline, rather than a fixed mix of stocks and bonds.
  • The bond side of a 60/40 portfolio is experiencing a new era with higher inflation and changing interest rates, which may require a reevaluation of bond allocation and types of bonds used.

I have my pizza with a certain combination of ingredients, but I don't tell everyone else they have to do what I do. Investment allocation for self-directed investors is no different. The 60/40 approach to investing involves maintaining a static mix of

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.84K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I regularly trade SPY calls and puts, and currently own a small position in RSP and a moderate position in SHV and BIL

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

n
nevio skull
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (115)
well done...you have to float for the near future for sure with bonds.
Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
RSP--
Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
