Altria: Sustainable Big Dividends But Will Likely See Low Levels Of Price Appreciation

Mar. 11, 2024 11:58 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • Altria Group stands out as a company with a high dividend yield of over 9% and a history of increasing dividend payments.
  • Concerns arise due to the company's high payout ratio of 80%.
  • Despite being in a "dying industry," Altria has maintained solid free cash flow growth rates and aims to deliver consistent dividend growth.

Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

Introduction

It's hard not to love big dividend payments. But the vast majority of companies that have 8%+ dividend yields typically have a hard time sustainably growing those dividend payments over time, and most never grow their dividends at all. In fact, it's pretty

I believe value dividend investing has proven to be one of the most effect forms of investing as it allows you to buy quality companies at great prices while receiving cash flow, without selling your position in a stock. I went to school for finance and have worked in finance my entire career, and am currently building a portfolio of dividend growth stocks that I believe will one day give me the ability to live off dividend income. I share my thoughts here on Seeking Alpha, Twitter, and YouTube!

Comments (2)

gageft42
Today, 12:15 PM
main reason i sold, im young if i was close to retirement then this would be a perfect stock for me
ATL Guy
Today, 12:08 PM
I hold the tobacco stocks in our IRAs, so we can compound tax-deferred. At this dividend yield, capital gains are not necessary, but always appreciated.
