Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

In December of last year, I wrote a piece on Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC:CA) covering the stock and explaining my investment thesis on why I like the stock. Since then, shares have been essentially flat while the S&P500 has risen 9%. After the latest Q4 results released on March 7, shares of Park Lawn fell about 5% after the announcement. In this article, I'll discuss the company's latest results, their plans for 2024, my thoughts on valuation, and explain why I'm even more optimistic about the outlook.

Background

Park Lawn is an operator of funeral homes, cemeteries, and cremation sites across North America. Founded in Canada, it has developed an increasing U.S. presence over the last decade where an acquisitive strategy to roll up the fragmented death care industry has been integral to the company's success. Today, Park Lawn has 328 locations with annual revenues of just under US$350 million.

When looking at the historical financials for Park Lawn, the company has been able to compound sales and profitability at very high rates of return. Over the last ten years, revenue and EBITDA have compounded at 39.1% and 40.1%, respectively. And in the last five years, as the company has become larger and the growth rate has decelerated, revenues and EBITDA have grown at 24.4% and 27.1%, respectively, per year, which is still nonetheless impressive on its own (Source: S&P Capital IQ).

Despite impressive growth across both the top line and bottom line, the share price has been a laggard when comparing it to its peers and the broader market. In the last five years, a period when the overall market (S&P500) has nearly doubled, death care stocks as a whole have underperformed. In the case of Park Lawn, the company has been the worst performer of the group with its shares down 18.5% compared to Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) and Service Corporation International (SCI) which are up 32.2% and 105.8%, respectively, over the last five years. As I'll discuss later on in this article, a big part of the disconnect here is the valuation gap between Park Lawn and its peers widening substantially over the last few years.

Results and Outlook

When looking at the March 7th Q4 and full-year results for Park Lawn, the company reported revenues of $88.1 million for the quarter and $326.1 million for the full year, representing increases of 2.3% and 6.6%, respectively. On the adjusted EBITDA front, the company had $20.6 million of adjusted EBITDA during the quarter which brought the full year figure to $78.7 million, up 5.8% year over year.

Funeral homes, cremation services, and cemeteries generally have low organic growth rates, and so most of Park Lawn's growth comes from acquisitive growth. When we exclude acquisitive growth contributions, the growth rate was actually negative on a comparable operation and disposed businesses measure, lower by about 5%.

One of the biggest reasons was lower mortality rates which impacted sales. With fewer deaths, this led to lower demand for Park Lawn's services. In my view, the lower mortality rate leading to a drop in comparable sales by 5% may have spooked the market which led to the company's shares falling by the same amount post-results.

In my view, I don't think this is something to worry about as it doesn't impact the long-term thesis. The death care industry is still expected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR until 2030 and population growth and an aging population are going to contribute to this. If mortality rates were lower this year, then they're almost certainly being pushed out a few years.

A key theme for 2023 has been divesting certain assets, as opposed to acquiring new funeral homes and other legacy assets. During the 2023 year, Park Lawn sold 83 assets which marked a bit of a transformational year for the company. Most of the assets as part of the divestiture were businesses that were rolled up by other players and were part of acquisitions that occurred before the current management team took the reigns.

Park Lawn typically likes to focus on more growthier regions that have better organic growth characteristics and these operations weren't meeting that criteria. Management doesn't anticipate further divestitures into 2024 and beyond, so it shouldn't be interpreted that the company no longer sees opportunities or wants to acquire additional businesses.

In fact, during the quarter, Park Lawn purchased one cemetery and two funeral homes. The transaction price hasn't been disclosed yet but clearly, the company still sees further room to consolidate the fragmented death care industry.

Over the last twelve months, shares of Park Lawn have been crushed, down 36% while the S&P500 has climbed 31%. Some of this is related to slowing growth, but that seems to be largely behind us now, in my view. As a result of the divestments this year, management suspended their 2026 targets of US$150M of adjusted EBITDA and net earnings of US$2.00+ per share, which was probably another reason why the stock fell a lot following the quarterly results.

With a forecast for $75 million at the midpoint of the company's guidance for adjusted EBITDA, 2024 is setting up to be another flat year. But when we take a longer view, this is still a business that can likely grow in the high single digits long-term; 6% growth for the industry plus a few percentage points for growth related to acquisitions.

As a result of the depressed share price, I think Park Lawn's shares are being priced for no growth at 9.8x EBITDA, and it seems to me that a lot of the bad news here is already being priced into the stock. In the next section, I'll discuss the opportunity I see in the current valuation of Park Lawn and why I believe it should be trading higher.

Valuation

With respect to the sell-side target prices, there are 8 analysts who cover Park Lawn's stock with 7 'buy' ratings and 1 'hold' rating. All the analysts have target prices higher than the current share price with the average price target being $23.48, with a high estimate of $28.20 and a low estimate of $20.03. From the current share price to the average target price one year out, this implies a potential upside of 32.2% not including the dividend yield of 2.5%. With a total return potential of 34.7% over the next year, this implies that analysts are very bullish on the near-term upside for Park Lawn's stock.

Park Lawn trades below its U.S.-listed peers. In the table I've compiled below, there are six death care companies I've compared Park Lawn to but Service Corporation and Carriage Services are the closest peers as they are two of the largest funeral home operators in the United States with similar roll-up strategies to Park Lawn. When comparing Park Lawn to its U.S. peers, Park Lawn trades at a pretty big discount, especially when compared to Service Corporation.

In my view, Park Lawn should not trade at a discount. While this discount likely exists as a result of a lack of sell-side coverage and the fact that shares are listed in Canada (despite 90% of revenues coming from the U.S.), Park Lawn has a significantly better balance sheet that should allow them to grow faster in their growth-by-acquisition strategy. At present, Park Lawn has a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0x which compares much more favorably to U.S. peers like Service Corporation and Carriage Services which ratios of 3.6x and 5.6x, respectively.

With a faster historical growth rate, a better balance sheet to support future acquisitions, and trading at a discount compared to its peers, Park Lawn seems like the better buy to me. If Park Lawn was to trade at the mid-point of Service Corporation and Carriage Services, it would be at least 27% higher than the current price.

Finally, with respect to risk, the main risk would be that Park Lawn is unable to find sufficient acquisitions to move the needle and the risk of overpaying for targets. Last year, Park Lawn tried to buy Carriage Services for about $400 million, and if that deal went through, then Park Lawn would have essentially been buying a more expensive operator for what its current valuation was, thereby diluting shareholders. That deal didn't go through, but I think it will be important to carefully monitor what multiples Park Lawn pays going forward to ensure it doesn't offer pay. My preference would be for the company to continue acquiring smaller 'Mom and Pop' types of operators where it can take advantage of succession challenges and generate margin efficiencies over time.

Conclusion

In summary, despite lower sales growth on a comparable basis and the suspension of 2026 guidance, my long-term thesis remains intact. I don't think the market perception reflects the company's long-term potential and the valuation disconnect between Park Lawn and its U.S.-listed peers is unwarranted. With the divestment of certain assets, revenue growth is likely going to be weak for 2024, but that's raised a lot more cash for the company to deploy on new acquisitions. Park Lawn has a better balance sheet than its peers, and so I think it's the best positioned to make targeted acquisitions in rolling up the fragmented death care industry. As such, with strong fundamentals and an attractive valuation, I'm maintaining my buy rating on the stock and believe that the current price offers investors an opportunity for substantial returns in the foreseeable future.

