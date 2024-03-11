Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Petrobras Q4: Doubling Down After Dividend Surprise

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Petrobras stock has sold off after disappointing earnings report and dividend announcement.
  • Despite the selloff, Petrobras offers a high yield, strong operations, and growth potential.
  • I believe now is a good time to buy Petrobras stock and see bullish prospects for oil and Brazil's economy.
Blackjack

RealDealPhoto

Thesis Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. aka Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has sold off after its latest earnings report.

It would seem that investors were disappointed with the new dividend announcement and perhaps some of the newly resurfaced risks relating to

Comments (3)

c
100centsofadollar
Today, 1:34 PM
Comments (1.3K)
Can someone please advise if I am correct in my belief that the preferred dividend cannot be cut or suspended unless the dividend on the common is completely eliminated? Currently the dividend on the preferred is 20%. If I am correct is that not a massive buy?
D
Dmax1
Today, 1:33 PM
Comments (266)
The five day chart should be in Business schools and Boardrooms everywhere
as a reminder of the impact of Socialist Policy
B
BillJK1
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (526)
It will be a great company to invest in someday in the future, but first, two things have to happen.
1. Lula has to be out of office.
2. Lula has to be replaced by a President with pro-business policies, and who won't interfere with Petrobras strategy and operations.
If those conditions are met someday, Petrobras is worth twice it's current price. But with that demented Communist running the show, I wouldn't touch it now with a ten foot pole.
