Cisco: AI And Splunk-Related Opportunities To Counter Soft Demand

Chetan Woodun
Summary

  • Cisco has partnered with Nvidia to help enterprises deploy AI infrastructures more rapidly while its acquisition of Splunk could be completed by the middle of this year.
  • Nvidia's witnessing high demand for its H100 GPUs also plays to the advantage of Cisco's hyperscale-over-Ethernet AI switch and I identify around $3 billion of sales opportunities.
  • The Splunk acquisition should help grow the topline as the cybersecurity market adapts to new dynamics because of the high cost of capital.
  • On the other hand, this bullish thesis is also based on demand for Cisco's products like Nexus and Meraki picking up in the fiscal year 2025, after slumping for the last 2-3 quarters as customers consume inventories.
  • A lot will also depend on how Splunk is integrated as there are some overlaps in observability, but, there is potential for cost synergies.

Collection of popular internet companies printed on paper

rvlsoft/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While all eyes are on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) boosting capabilities in cybersecurity with the Splunk (SPLK) acquisition, less attention has gone to the partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) for

I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual or indexed funds before later opting for individual stocks. Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot due mostly to wrong advice. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

T
Terry Eger
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (836)
Just a counter. Cisco has average to poor products. Splunk is a mature company with 4.2 B in revenue but little profits. Cisco integrates nothing that they buy. Look at their track record. Cisco paid 28 B for it's revenue. So what has Cisco done so they can claim what a wonderful acquisition Slunk is. Well under the agreement Cisco can't layoff any of the Splunk employees for 36 months so they paid off 5,000 of their own so they can claim a marginally profitable company is all of a sudden at great buy at 28 B. Cisco needs new Mgt.
mwh27 profile picture
mwh27
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (644)
@Terry Eger On that we can agree (i.e., needs NEW MANAGEMENT). Sorry to yell.
mwh27 profile picture
mwh27
Today, 1:38 PM
Comments (644)
Hope springs eternal with this one.

Even a blind squirrel . . .
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

