Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.16K Followers

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference March 11, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessie Yeung - Head of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Ying Huang - Chief Executive Officer

Lori Macomber - Chief Financial Officer

Guowei Fang - Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Business Development

Steve Gavel - Senior Vice President, Commercial Development, US and Europe

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Fye - J.P. Morgan

Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI

Ziyi Chen - Goldman Sachs

Dave Windley - Jefferies

Leonid Timashev - RBC Capital Markets

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley

Kostas Biliouris - BMO Capital Markets

Ashwani Verma - UBS

Edward Tenthoff - Piper Sandler

Justin Zelin - BTIG

Mitchell Kapoor - H.C. Wainwright

George Farmer - Scotiabank

Gena Wang - Barclays

Kelsey Goodwin - Guggenheim

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Legend Biotech Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Jessie Yeung, Head of Investor Relations and Public Relations. You may begin.

Jessie Yeung

Good morning. This is Jessie Yeung, Head of Investor Relations and Public Relations at Legend Biotech. Thank you for joining our Conference Call today to review our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Performance.

Joining me on today's call are Ying Huang, the company's Chief Executive Officer; and Lori Macomber, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Following the prepared remarks, we will open up the call for a Q&A. We have Guowei Fang, Chief Scientific Officer; and Steve Gavel, Head of Commercial Development for the US and Europe, joining the Q&A session.

During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LEGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LEGN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.