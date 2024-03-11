Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Celestica: A Deep Dive Into A Mysterious Grower

Red Kraken Research
Summary

  • Celestica is a tech company that provides high-reliability design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for other brands.
  • Celestica's stock has been on a powerful trend. However, it still trades at reasonable multiples, with plenty of room left to run.
  • Current trends imply that the company can still grow and improve its margins.

Thesis Summary

Despite the massive rally of the past couple of months, I believe Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) still has room to run. I argue why current valuations still seem relatively cheap and set a price target of $66.60 for 2024

Red Kraken Research
Equity analyst based in São Paulo, Brazil. I mostly cover global, micro to small cap stocks. My analysis is based on fundamentals, though day-to-day I trade technicals around my core positions. I publish my research here as a way of getting feedback and, hopefully, divergent opinions. I believe that exposing our point of view, hearing feedback from others and engaging in debate is the best way to get closer to the elusive truth. Always open to a friendly chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

F
Figglebird
Today, 1:51 PM
Comments (187)
Thank you. I have held a large position that I had stopped adding to based on not unearthing margin compression explanation. I am not sure yet if it turns back on the faucet but it certainly provides a needed answer.
