Despite the massive rally of the past couple of months, I believe Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) still has room to run. I argue why current valuations still seem relatively cheap and set a price target of $66.60 for 2024 year-end.

Celestica is a company that has a B2B business model, helping other companies with their technology. It has a very diversified customer base, and while with some companies Celestica helps mostly with software design, in others it goes more in-depth with hardware design, installation, and integration. The fact that it serves so many different industries makes it difficult to understand since it doesn't have a single product that it makes. The best way to imagine it is as an IT solutions company.

Some of these solutions have been related to A.I., and most of the growth in revenue as well as margins in recent quarters have come from that segment.

The Financials

Celestica divides its company into two main parts, ATS (Advanced Technology Solutions) and CCS (Connectivity & Cloud Solutions), each serving different industries.

ATS (Investor Presentation) CCS (Investor Presentation)

The company goes a little more in-depth in the March/2023 investor presentation. From their 4Q23 earnings call, we know that at least the A.I. part is heavily concentrated on a few customers:

... Can you give us a little bit of color on the hyperscale business and CCS, given the large customer accounting for 29%, it's a pretty significant chunk. Maybe if you could talk about the business outside of that large customer, is that driven by the high level of AI compute currently, and there's one customer or a small number of customers there, or is there some other dynamic going on there? Rob Mionis Well, hi, Rob. So with this particular customer, it's a hyperscale of customer, they're making significant investments in AI/ML compute, as well as networking. As you mentioned on the call, we have over 25 programs with this customer and it's comprised of everything from hardware platform solutions to high value EMS to even services. They're an industry leader. We've been doing business with them for over a decade. And they're also co-investing with us on some CapEx facility investments over in Thailand, so a very healthy relationship. Across the broader hyperscaler business, we're also seeing strong growth from several others in the same area and we expect the concentration to improve over time as ebbs and flows in people's investment cycles.

$CLS Revenue Breakdown (Company Filings, Author)

"Enterprise end market" and "Coms. end market" fall under the same CCS umbrella, which is why I painted them both blue in the chart above. Recently, we can see that each portion gets pretty much 1/3 of the revenue, meaning the company is roughly 2/3 CCS and 1/3 ATS right now. Most of the growth came from the light blue "Enterprise end market", which is the part surfing the A.I. wave.

Growth in relation to 1Q22 (Company Filings, Author)

While all business segments experienced growth, it's easy to see that "Enterprise end Market" is by far the most successful one. This is the portion of their revenue that is most similar to the services provided by Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), the A.I.'s second favorite darling (behind Nvidia). But while SMCI does pretty much only "Enterprise end market" (service businesses by helping them with A.I. hardware), for Celestica, is only about 1/3 of their revenue.

Moving down the income statement, we see why Celestica's margins are so low: their COGS eats up most of the revenue.

Revenue, COGS, Gross Margin (Company Filings, Author)

This only makes sense if you think of Celestica mostly as an IT support company. They are buying expensive hardware for their customers, but they aren't fabricating it themselves. The expertise they bring to the table is with the installation and usage of the equipment. That's why their margins are so low; the pricey hardware inflates revenue, but the customers aren't giving Celestica a margin for the hardware itself.

Going into their operating margin, we can see that all other expenses pale in comparison to their COGS. As a matter of fact, in some quarters in early 2022, the company spent more in SG&A than it earned as EBIT.

Operating Expenses as % of Revenue and EBIT Margin (Company Filings, Author)

After EBIT, the company spends roughly ~1% of their revenue on financing costs and a little less than that in taxes, reaching a modest profit margin between 2%-4% - more towards 4% in recent quarters.

EBIT Margin, Net Margin and Costs as % of Revenue (Company Filings, Author)

Their margin improvement has to do with the bigger margins of the CCS segment. From their 4Q23 earnings call:

The outperformance in the fourth quarter relative to our guidance was driven by continued strength in our CCS segment, supported by the sustained growth of our hyperscaler portfolio. We continue to see the benefit of improved mix in our CCS segment margin, which reached yet another new high of 6.7% in the fourth quarter.

Once we get down to their EPS, I like to compare it to the middle of management's guidance - they usually provide guidance to one quarter ahead.

EPS x EPS Guidance (Company Filings, Author)

As we can see in the chart above, the company didn't start really beating the mid-range of their guidance until 3Q23 - which is around when the stock price started waking up.

$CLS (Seeking Alpha, Y Charts)

Some of that comes from growth in earnings, but a lot has to do with re-rating, as the market started paying higher multiples for Celestica.

$CLS multiples (Seeking Alpha, Y Charts)

Now, just to wrap up this section, it's important to note that Celestica has three fundamental things that a company must have, in my opinion, to be worthy of investing in free cash flow to the firm, stock buybacks,f and a solid balance sheet.

Levered FCF and FCF per Share (Seeking Alpha)

From the 4Q23 earnings call:

In December, the TSX accepted our normal course issuer bid, which is in effect until December 2024. Under this new NCIB, we are authorized to purchase up to approximately 11.8 million shares, or approximately 10% of the public flow. We continue to believe that investing in our share buyback program is a good use of capital and intend to repurchase shares on an opportunistic basis in 2024.

The company's current net debt stands at $239 mm. With a TTM EBIT of $383 mm, I'm not concerned about their leverage, which is less than 1.00x.

The Road Ahead

Sell-side analysts' consensus EPS currently stands at:

EPS x Consensus (Seeking Alpha, Author)

Most of the growth, like a lot of other stocks, is coming from the AI portion of their service, as management has guided it themselves:

Revenue guidance (Company Filings)

The company's capex plan is directed toward the AI segment for 2024.

As we look to 2024, we expect our capital expenditures to modestly increase to between 1.75% and 2.25% of revenues, with a higher level of spend in the first half of the year. Our increasing level of capital expenditures is geared towards capacity expansions at key sites in support of the demand for AI/ML compute and HPS programs.

A little more color on their growth expectations:

Now turning to our end market and outlook for the first quarter of 2024. In our ATS segment, we anticipate revenue to be down in the low-single digit percentage range year-over-year, driven by demand softness in our industrial business and ongoing market softness in capital equipment, partly offset by continued growth in A&D. We anticipate revenues in our communications end market to be up in the low-single digit percentage range year-over-year, driven by strengthening demand and networking from hyperscaler customers, including in our HPS programs. Finally, in our enterprise end market, we expect revenue to be up in the high-60s percentage range year-over-year, driven by anticipated demand growth in AI/ML compute programs from our hyperscaler customers.

Another question just highlights the importance of AI demand for the company:

Daniel Chan Hi. Good morning. Congrats on a strong quarter here. So communications were stronger than expected this quarter, was that driven by AI demand strength, or was that from non-AI related cloud demand where we're also starting to see some early signs of recovery? Rob Mionis In terms of comms, it was driven by networking, which is kind of the pull-through that we've been mentioning that we would see as a result of AI/ML demand. And within networking, there's, I'll call it, AI/ML networking, which is directly driven and we've seen both in those programs, networking comes in a couple of different flavors. The 48 volt is really driven by some of the AI/ML applications and we've certainly seen an uptick in that.

So, the way I view Celestica is as an IT company that is currently undergoing a transformation. Their margins were slim and growth was slow. However, a portion of their segment (which used to be less than 30% of their business) caught the A.I. wave and is now growing fast, as well as improving the margins of the company as a whole. I expect that growth to continue and pretty soon to become 50% of the company's business, if not more, dragging their margins upwards as well.

So, at what multiples should Celestica trade? Since this is, at its core, an A.I. story, let's compare it to two other A.I. names.

PE ratios for $CLS, $SMCI, $NVDA (Seeking Alpha, Y Charts) EV/EBITDA ratios for $CLS, $SMCI, $NVDA (Seeking Alpha, Y Charts)

Celestica is currently trading at roughly 1/3 of the valuation of the two companies - which makes perfect sense for me since only about 1/3 of its revenue comes from A.I., and it also sports the lowest margins of the trio.

Profit margins for $CLS, $SMCI, $NVDA (Seeking Alpha, Y Charts)

As Celestica goes through 2024 following its expansion plans of being more and more of an A.I. company, I believe its segment will grow to become around 50% of its revenue. With that, the margin improvements will come, and it wouldn't surprise me to see that net profit margin inch closer to 5%-6% as that segment grows its relevance in the company's mix.

Therefore, I think it's fair to assume Celestica will trade at a narrower gap to SMCI since it has done so in the past, as you can see in the chart. A P/E ratio for Celestica of around 22.5x would be about half of SMCI's valuation multiple. I think that's very fair both relative to the two big A.I. names and also from an absolute perspective, as the 22.5x P/E ratio for a company riding the A.I. wave and experiencing an improvement in margins seems very fair.

At the current 2024 FY earnings consensus of $2.96 per share, a 22.5x P/E ratio would set the target price for the end of the year for Celestica at $66.60.

Risks

First of all, this is an A.I. evolution call. The business is going well because Celestica, as a B2B company, is helping other companies with their A.I. business, building data centers, and all that infrastructure. As long as this trend continues, this case stands. I believe the A.I. revolution is still in its early stages and likely to continue, but that is my opinion as an analyst. If you believe that is a fad, the case here falls, as Celestica goes back to being a low-growth, low-margins IT company, commanding low multiples.

A second risk is that Celestica's A.I. business is heavily concentrated on a few customers. If such customers were to change their business, we could see severe volatility in Celestica's revenues and therefore earnings.

Technicals

Celestica stock price (Seeking Alpha, TradingView)

Celestica has been on a massive rally for quite a while now. This makes trading it an endeavor for the strong-hearted, as volatility inevitably follows such strong trends. As we can see on the chart above, corrections have occurred, and I would advise the investor to wait for such days to either start or increase their position, a.k.a. "buy the dip".

Conclusion

Celestica's amazing run seems far from over to me, as the A.I. trend is likely to continue, and I set a 2024 price target for the company of $66.60. The investor must be wary here of trading the technicals of such a stock, as volatility has been rising following the massive trend, as well as believe that AI is a long-term phenomenon and not just a current fad.