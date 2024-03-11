Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.16K Followers

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Norton - President & Chief Executive Officer

Dick Trueblood - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Vaughan - Needham

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q4 2023 Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Sam Norton, President and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group. Sir, please go ahead.

Sam Norton

Thank you, Jamie. Welcome, and thank you for joining our presentation of OSG's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and for allowing us to provide commentary on those results and additional color as to the current state of our business and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. As usual, I am joined in this presentation by our CFO, Dick Trueblood.

To start, I would like to direct everyone to the narrative on Pages 2 and 3 of the PowerPoint presentation available on our website regarding forward-looking statements, estimates and other information that may be provided during the course of this call. The contents of that narrative are an important part of this presentation, and I urge everyone to read and consider them carefully.

We will be offering you more than just a historical perspective on OSG today, and our presentation includes forward-looking statements, including statements about anticipated future results. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements and could be affected by a variety of factors, including factors beyond our control.

For a discussion of these factors, we refer you to our SEC filings, particularly our Form

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OSG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.