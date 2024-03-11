Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tractor Supply: Slow And Steady Should Win The Race

Mar. 11, 2024 1:24 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock
Seeking Fair Value profile picture
Seeking Fair Value
870 Followers

Summary

  • Tractor Supply is a retailer focused on farming, agricultural tools, pet and livestock products, and outdoor merchandise.
  • The company has experienced revenue growth of almost 75% over the past five years and has consistently increased earnings per share.
  • Tractor Supply pays a dividend with a yield of about 1.75% and has a track record of dividend growth exceeding 20%.

A tractor with a trailer on a stubble field waiting for grain to be loaded

Avalon_Studio

About the Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is a retailer focused on farming and agricultural tools and supplies. Additionally, the company also sells pet and livestock products, as well as general outdoor merchandise and gardening items. As of the end of fiscal

This article was written by

Seeking Fair Value profile picture
Seeking Fair Value
870 Followers
I research dividend growth stocks on a consistent basis and want to initiate or expand my position in them at opportune times.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSCO, LOW, HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.