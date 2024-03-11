Avalon_Studio

About the Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is a retailer focused on farming and agricultural tools and supplies. Additionally, the company also sells pet and livestock products, as well as general outdoor merchandise and gardening items. As of the end of fiscal year 2023 the company operated more than 2,400 retail stores in 49 states, this includes just over 2,200 Tractor Supply Stores and just under 200 Petsense stores. Management has stated in their most recent earnings call they plan to open about 80 new Tractor Supply stores and 10-15 Petsense stores in 2024.

Thus far in 2023 TSCO is up more than 18%, more than double that of the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) which is up 7.66% year to date. Conversely, in the past year SPY has outgained TSCO, and is up more than 28%, while TSCO is up about 10%. I currently own a small position in TSCO but would like to expand it; however, the stock would first need to pull back.

Financial Overview

The chart below displays Tractor Supply's revenue over the last five years. TSCO has grown from 8.4 billion in revenue in 2019 all the way up to 14.6 billion in the most recent fiscal year. This equates to an increase of almost 75% and a compound annual growth rate of almost 15% during that stretch. The largest increase occurred between 2019 and 2020 when revenue increased more than 27%, while conversely, the smallest increase was 2.4% which happened between the most recent fiscal years. Management mentioned during their Q4 2023 earnings call they are forecasting 2024 revenue between 14.7 and 15.1 billion, implying growth of about 0.5% and 3.5%.

Author created, using data from TSCO annual reports.

The company has increased earnings per share every year since 2019, at an especially impressive compound annual growth rate of 21.3%. From 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021 Tractor Supply was able to grow earnings per share at 34.9% and 36.9% respectively. Although the most recent earnings per share increase was minimal, at just 3.9%, it is still encouraging to see TSCO trend upwards. Management expects earnings per share for 2024 to be between $9.85 and $10.50, which is comparable with 2023 results.

Author created, using data from TSCO annual reports.

The last financial metric I want to discuss is the company's operating margin, which increased nicely from 2019 to 2021 before flattening out just above 10%. Management again expects this to remain flat in 2024; however, I'm hopeful the company will be able to expand this number in the future. A company's ability to maintain or more preferably increase their operating margin is important since it shows an ability to control variable costs.

Author created, using data from TSCO annual reports.

The Dividend

Tractor Supply has paid a dividend for more than 12 years and currently yields about 1.75%. Although the company's yield is not overly exciting, according to Seeking Alpha the company's 3, 5 and 10 year compound annual growth rates all exceed 20%. Those growth rates coupled with a payout ratio hovering close to 40% should give confidence to TSCO investors that management will continue to reward shareholders with future dividend increases.

TSCO's yield is in-line with Lowe's (LOW) but lags Home Depot (HD); LOW's currently yields about 1.82% while HD is closer to 2.4%. Although TSCO does not have an especially great yield, its stock price has appreciated more than 22% annually over the past five years, topping LOW and HD, at 21% and almost 18% respectively. Additionally, in just the first two months of 2024, TSCO has returned a whopping 18.81% while LOW and HD have returned less than 10% thus far.

Valuation

To determine if a stock is possibly over or undervalued, I use two methods. The first is dividend yield theory, which is based on the premise that if the current yield is higher than its historical yield, the company is undervalued, and vice versa if the yield is lower. The other method is more common, and it is the price to earnings ratio, which is calculated by dividing the current price by the earnings per share for the prior twelve months. While neither is an exact science, both are a quick way to see if a company is worthy of further research.

As can be seen from the chart below, the first two years the company's yield was under its four-year average, while the last two years have been over the four-year average. This occurred because in early 2022 the company raised its dividend more than 75% from $0.52 per share to $0.92 per share, and while this is excellent for shareholders, for anyone who uses the yield as a tool to determine potential fair value, it can cause issues. Based on TSCO's dividend growth in 2022, I think using the price to earnings ratio as a guide to a potential fair value is more useful.

Author created, using data from Zacks.com.

At the beginning of the chart, the company's price to earnings ratio was the lowest it had been in nearly three years, dating back to mid-2017 when it dropped below 15. The company had a p/e of close to 16 near the end of the pandemic, before recovering to above 27 briefly in mid-2020. Since then, the company's price to earnings ratio has remained relatively close to its four-year average, aside from a short time period in late 2021 and early 2022. The price to earnings ratio dipped in late 2023 before recovering close to its four-year average, which is just above 23. Using the four-year average of 23 and the previously mentioned earnings per share guidance of $10.18 (median of management's guidance for 2024) this gives TSCO an approximate fair value of $235, a little more than 6% below its current price of $250 as of March 9, 2024.

Author created, using data from Zacks.com.

Risks

One of the most obvious risks for Tractor Supply is its competition with Lowe's and Home Depot; however, other discount retailers and standalone stores could also create issues as well. TSCO stores are typically located in rural towns, which has created a well-defined niche market that relies on moderate to high-income earners but also customers with a low cost of living. Tractor Supply will need to continually differentiate itself in order to maintain its market position, and make a conscious effort to only open stores in areas where it can thrive with minimal or no competition.

Another potential issue that TSCO and other outdoor lifestyle retailers could face is extreme weather. Management stated in its most recent 10K filing, weather may affect demand for and timing of products sold... inclement weather can lead to a positive or negative impact on prices due to demand (positive) but also supply chain issues (negative). One of TSCO's most recent initiatives is the expansion of outdoor garden centers at more than 400 stores in fiscal 2024; this combined with adverse weather could lead to products kept outside being damaged and/or destroyed, depending on the severity of the weather, thus negating one of the company's new growth catalysts.

The final risk I'd like to discuss is rather simple and that is the ability, or inability, of already opened stores to expand their average transaction value. In 2019, the company's average transaction was $46.89 per customer this has since climbed to $60.67 in fiscal year 2023, an approximate 30% increase. However, inflation has impacted the majority of Americans, myself included, which could lead to consumers cutting back on unnecessary spending, and unfortunately, Tractor Supply could be negatively impacted by the current economic environment.

Final Thoughts

Tractor Supply has created a niche market for itself in the outdoor lifestyle arena. Its ability to grow revenues, earnings per share and average transaction value are admirable. However, the company faces competition from well-known brands like Lowe's and Home Depot, in addition to regional competition such as Menards in the Midwest. TSCO's management has done an above-average job in expanding its current market and will need to continually improve itself in order to maintain a competitive advantage. Although I believe TSCO is a great company, the stock price would need to pull back in order for me to expand its position in my portfolio.