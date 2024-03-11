Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: Impressive Revenue Growth, But Margins Lag

ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
8.83K Followers

Summary

  • Both Nvidia Corporation and Super Micro Computer, Inc. have experienced significant revenue growth in recent years, but only one has expanded profit margins.
  • Super Micro has two risks that I haven't seen mentioned elsewhere.
  • Bears Beware: Super Micro stock is set for a volatile week with its high short interest and upcoming inclusion into the S&P 500 index.

Balloon attacked by hand with needle

timsa

Many investors are searching for the next high-growth chipmaker like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), the leader in graphics processing units for gaming and artificial intelligence. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has similarities but occupies a

This article was written by

ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
8.83K Followers
You'll never see me write a long bio listing all of my credentials and degrees or refer to myself in the third person. I love discussing ideas and I appreciate it when people can play devil's advocate without resorting to personal attacks. In short, I employ a long-only, long-horizon, focused value style, guided by thorough bottom-up research and backed by years of accounting and finance experience. When people ask me "what do you do?" I assume they mean for fun.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SMCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.