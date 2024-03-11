timsa

Many investors are searching for the next high-growth chipmaker like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), the leader in graphics processing units for gaming and artificial intelligence. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has similarities but occupies a different part of the supply chain. It focuses on high-performance, high-efficiency servers for data centers, cloud computing, and enterprise applications.

Super Micro stock has enjoyed a remarkable surge over the past year, spurred by strong revenue growth and increased demand for its high-performance servers; however, with growing concerns about a potential slowdown in tech spending and signs SMCI is overheated, I explore in this article if the stock remains an attractive investment.

Revenue Growth vs. Margin Expansion

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence and machine learning has boosted demand for hardware solutions, as these power-intensive workloads require specialized computing infrastructure, and in the last three years, both Nvidia and Super Micro have put up jaw-dropping results, with their rolling trailing-twelve-month revenue growth charts mirroring each other closely:

Data by YCharts

Based on the above chart, growth or momentum analysts may believe that the two companies' performance, positioning, and prospects align like binary stars in the night sky that are seen as a single object to the naked eye, but value analysts who dig deeper into the profit metrics would question the following:

Data by YCharts

My three key observations from the above charts are:

Both Nvidia and Super Micro have tripled revenue in three years; Nvidia commands four to five times greater profit margins; and Nvidia has coupled its revenue growth with an even more impressive expansion of its profit margins, exhibiting evidence of operating leverage, whereas Super Micro's revenue growth has not been similarly profitable, calling into question Super Micro's ability to control costs as it grows.

The following graph from Super Micro's latest Earnings Deck shows the downward trend in the company's quarterly non-GAAP gross margin:

Super Micro Q2 FY24 Earnings Deck

Super Micro says that the recent decline in the gross profit margin was "due to focus on market share gains," but as I believe companies worth investing in should be able to grow profitably, I don't find this explanation sufficient.

To be clear, I am not saying that Nvidia stock is a good investment, as I discussed in my recent article, "Nvidia: Consider Selling Amidst Insider Selling And Stretched Valuations," which I recommend reading.

Valuation

Super Micro's valuation multiples are likely stretched, and the following chart illustrates that the quadrupling of the stock price in the last two months has been driven entirely by the earnings multiple expansion:

Data by YCharts

With SMCI's skyrocketing valuation multiples, one of my favorite sources, the Seeking Alpha Premium Tool, has assigned the stock a Valuation Grade of D:

Seeking Alpha Premium Tool

The above table shows that all of Super Micro's valuation multiples compare richly to the sector medians, both on a historical and a forward-looking basis, as well as to the company's historical five-year averages.

Supplier and Customer Credit Risk

I pulled the following notes from the company's 2023 Form 10-K annual filing:

SMCI 2023 Form 10-K

Super Micro has high supplier concentration: Two suppliers accounted for 13.5 percent and 30.7 percent of total purchases for the 2023 fiscal year. The same two suppliers accounted for 18.1 percent and 11.4 percent of total purchases for the 2022 fiscal year, so the company's supplier concentration increased.

Further, even though no single customer accounted for 10 percent or more of sales in any of the previous three fiscal years, two customers accounted for 22.9 percent and 19.3 percent of accounts receivable as of June 30, 2023, and another customer accounted for 21.7 percent of accounts receivable as of June 30, 2022, amounting to significant credit risk.

I have not seen either of those two risks discussed anywhere regarding the company, but they both pose material risks to SMCI investors.

Warning: Volatility Ahead

The short interest in Super Micro was elevated at 11 percent as of February 15, 2024, according to the latest available data:

MarketBeat

I expect the short interest as of February 29 data that will become available this week to show an even higher level of Short Percent of Float in SMCI, posing a short-squeeze risk to those who bet against the company.

Further, SMCI is set to replace Whirlpool in the S&P 500 index (SP500) starting at market open on March 18, according to the announced changes in the index. Days leading up to the index inclusion and the high short interest I mentioned above could set SMCI up for a volatile week. Short-sellers beware.

One More Thing

Both Nvidia and Super Micro claim responsibility for "lower TCO," i.e., total cost of ownership, but it's not clear to me which company is responsible for the lion's share of the savings created for the end customers, such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN), so if you can enlighten me, please leave a comment below the article. I read all comments, appreciate the insight that my readers bring to the discussion, and try to respond to all of the questions.

Conclusion

Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s revenue growth is impressive but has not led to higher margins; its valuation multiples are stretched, and it exhibits a concentration of supplier risk as well as a concentration of accounts receivable risk.

It may be best to stay on the sidelines with SMCI for now. The company could prove its potential, but current uncertainties make it a high-risk proposition.