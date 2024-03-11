owngarden

When you have been a Seeking Alpha contributor as long as I have (since 2008) you tend to get a good sense of investor sentiment simply by the number of page views and the number and tone of the comments these articles receive. A big surprise to me is the relative lack of interest in Florida-based Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) - a diverse electrical and manufacturing services company. What's so surprising is that this is despite that over the past five years JBL has crushed the returns not only the S&P 500 but also the Nasdaq-100 as represented by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), respectively:

That's very unusual because typically such massive market out-performance attracts a lot of attention on Seeking Alpha. Yet, my articles on JBL consistently attract comments that are among the lowest of all the companies I regularly cover - heck, my last article on Jabil received only three comments - and two of them were mine (see Jabil: Dissecting Buybacks On FY24 $1 Billion FCF Estimate). Indeed, JBL appears to be one of the best-kept secrets on Wall Street (and on Seeking Alpha). Regardless, the company is scheduled to release Q2 FY2024 earnings before the market opens on Friday. So, today, I will give a preview of what investors should expect and discuss the company's prospects going forward, and include commentary on its valuation and its current $2.5 billion stock buyback authorization.

Investment Thesis

Jabil is one of the largest and most well-respected electrical manufacturing services ("EMS") and diversified manufacturing services ("DMS") companies in the world. Jabil has more than 140,000 employees at more than 100 locations across more than 25 countries. That being the case, Jabil is in an excellent position to benefit from customer off-shoring of manufacturing away from China and toward more politically safe countries.

Jabil makes and assembles a diverse group of products ranging from printed circuit boards ("PCBs"), healthcare devices, and optical assemblies to EV modules, wireless mobility components, and semiconductor capital equipment. Indeed, one of the big positive catalysts over the past few years has been Jabil's diversification away from its historically large dependence on low-margin products for Apple Inc. (AAPL) to higher-margin products in markets like healthcare and EVs and industrial semi-cap equipment. Jabil's Apple business represented only 17% of total revenue in FY23 (down from 22% in FY21). Partly as a result of this effort (there are other positive catalysts as well), a slide taken from the company's Q4 and full-year FY2023 presentation shows that JBL has been experiencing strong margin expansion and achieving excellent growth in free cash flow as well:

As you can see from the chart, over the past five years Jabil has grown its core operating margin by a full 1.5 percentage points (43%), core EPS is up 190%, and annual free-cash-flow has more than doubled to more than a $1 billion annual run rate. How this kind of financial performance could be kept a secret on Wall Street is quite perplexing to me.

Some investors have made the mistake of downplaying the Jabil margin expansion story because, they say, a margin of 5.0% is laughable compared to, say, a company like Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) whose net free cash flow margin typically is north of 50%. However, as low valued as Jabil stock has been, and you have increased margin by 1.5 percentage points on $30 billion in annual revenue (that alone equates to $450 million), it really moves the needle (and the stock price).

But Jabil is not done yet. As I have been reporting on Seeking Alpha, and again in the most recent article referenced above, the sale of its low-margin Mobility Segment to BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDY)(OTCPK:BYDDF) for $2.2 billion is a major positive catalyst going forward. That deal, which was originally expected to close in late January, actually closed early on Dec. 29. That has enabled Jabil to embark on an extensive and accelerated stock buyback plan, which was described on the Q1 conference call in December by Jabil CFO Mark Dastoor as follows:

In Q1, we executed the previously mentioned $500 million accelerated share repurchase. In September, we originally expected to do a series of accelerated buybacks totaling $1.7 billion in FY '24 and $800 million in FY '25. We now intend to execute a series of accelerated buybacks of the entire $2.5 billion repurchase authorization in FY '24.

Now, despite the big run-up in the shares, JBL's market cap is still only $19.3 billion. The point here is that the current $2.5 billion buyback authorization represents a whopping 13% of the entire company's current market value.

But don't forget, despite the loss of revenue from the Mobility Segment this year, Jabil still expects to generate $1 billion-plus of additional free cash flow in FY2024.

With all of that as background, let's now focus on what investors should expect from the Q2 earnings report due out this coming Friday before the market opens.

Q2 Earnings Expectations

The following chart - courtesy of Yahoo Finance - shows a consensus Q2 earnings estimate of $1.66/share:

Yahoo Finance

Now, the company's previous guidance, which was updated in the announcement of the early completion of the Mobility Segment sale in late December, is shown below:

Jabil

Note the current $1.66/share consensus Q2 earnings estimate is well above the high end of the company's GAAP guidance ($1.37/share) but below the low end of what Jabil calls its "core earnings" ($1.73/share). For Jabil, Q2 "core" operating income and diluted earnings estimates - which might be considered as "non-GAAP" earnings at other companies - will exclude anticipated adjustments of $6 million for amortization of intangibles (0.05/share), $17 million for stock-based compensation expense and related charges ($0.13/share) and $75-$100 million (or $0.58 to $0.78 per diluted share) for restructuring, severance, and related charges - primarily as a result of the Mobility Segment divestiture.

All those complications aside, for long-term investors the biggest takeaway from the company's updated guidance is that the most important numbers didn't change:

Core earnings of $9.00+ per diluted share.

Adjusted free cash flow of $1+ billion.

…despite the fact that FY24 will have roughly a month less contribution from the Mobility Segment had the BYD deal closed in late January as originally expected, and that Q2 (and full-year FY24) net revenue is now expected to be ~$400 million less than the prior guidance due to the early closure of the deal.

The biggest wildcard for the Q2 report might be just how much the company spent on share buybacks during the quarter. Jabil ended Q1 with $1.5 billion in cash, and given its strong quarterly free cash flow profile, is in a great position to continue on the $500 million quarterly buyback pace it executed during Q1. Indeed, to meet the full-year FY24 buyback plan guidance of $2.5 billion, the company will have to purchase $2 billion worth of stock in Q2 through Q4, which suggests a buyback run-rate closer to $666 million per quarter. However, with a seasonally back-ended weighted business, Q2 may come in a bit light. Regardless, it will be interesting to see management commentary on the allocation of capital to share buybacks during Q2 and for the rest of FY2024.

Going Forward

Going forward, Jabil is going to lean heavily on strong growth in its Industrial & Semi-Cap, Auto & Transportation (think EVs), and Healthcare & Packaging Segments. I say that because its other segments are either stagnating and/or expected to significantly contract this year:

Jabil

The Industrial & Semi-cap Segment will very likely lead the way. This segment is summarized in the slide below and contains the company's infrastructure, green energy, and semiconductor capital equipment product offerings:

Jabil

Given the boom in AI currently driving the semiconductor sector, combined with the efforts to offshore away from China, I suspect that Jabil will report its semiconductor wafer, inspection, and test equipment business was strong in Q2 and will be strong throughout the year.

It will be very interesting to see Jabil's commentary on its EV business given the general and relatively recent slow-down in the global EV market given management's relatively bullish commentary on the EV market during the last conference. This may be one reason that, according to the Yahoo Finance source referenced above, Jabil's Q2 estimates came down from $1.93/share 90 days ago to the current $1.63/share (the other reason obviously being the early closure of the Mobility Segment divestiture).

Meantime, I want to mention that just last week Jabil received the prestigious Shingo Award for exhibiting the world's highest standards for organizational and operational excellence at its Shanghai plant. According to the Shingo Institute, Jabil's site in Shanghai is the largest medical device manufacturer recognized with the Shingo Prize since 2008. This is Jabil's second Shingo Prize award - the company's site in Bray, Ireland, was awarded the Shingo Prize in 2021.

Valuation

Jabil's TTM P/E = 25.7x. However, given the company's FY2024 guidance for "core" earnings of $9.00+/share, the current stock price of $151.24 implies a forward P/E of only 16.8x, a significant discount to the S&P 500 P/E = 27.8x.

In addition, Jabil's free cash flow profile is very strong. If the company meets its $1 billion adjusted free cash flow guidance this year, that works out to $7.57/share based on the 132.1 million fully diluted outstanding shares at the end of Q1. As impressive as that is, remember, the company is buying back a ton of shares every quarter. For example, if JBL bought back another $500 million worth of shares during Q2 (which includes the months of December, January, and February), the stock went from $116 at the start of the quarter to $147 at the end of February. If we assume the entire $500 million was bought at the mid-point price ($131.50), that equates to an estimated reduction of 3.8 million shares, or 2.9% of the entire fully diluted share count, and would boost the FY24 free cash flow estimate to $7.79/share (or FCF of an additional $0.22/share as compared to the $7.57 estimate given above based on the Q1 outstanding share count). The buyback plan will, of course, have a similar impact on earnings per share as well. And this is why Jabil remains relatively undervalued despite the strong stock price. Moreover, keep in mind that Jabil has historically been a conservative company that typically under-promises and over-delivers.

Summary and Conclusion

I'm still bullish on Jabil's long-term prospects. However, I'm getting a bit antsy based on the super-strong stock price (the stock is +18.7% YTD and 40% over the past six months) combined with a global slowdown of the EV market. That said, as mentioned earlier, I suspect the Industrial & Semi-Cap Segment is likely to outperform expectations.

Bottom line: I'm reducing my rating on Jabil from Buy to Hold, primarily because the stock has been trading so strong heading into the earnings report that my assumption is that investors will have a better opportunity to pick up shares after the report is released. That is, I expect some profit-taking after the Q2 report is released, but fully expect to upgrade my rating back to BUY sometime in the near future.

Meantime, I will certainly not be selling my shares. That's because Jabil is no big "secret" to me. After all, I have been documenting Jabil's excellent operational and financial performance on Seeking Alpha since my first BUY-rated article in August 2020 (see Jabil: No Short Circuit Here). Note the stock has returned +343% since that article was published, outperforming the S&P 500 by more than 290%. How this company remains so lightly followed and a relative "secret" remains a mystery to me… but should not be to my faithful followers.

