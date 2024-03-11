Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GSK plc (GSK) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 11, 2024 12:54 PM ETGSK plc (GSK) Stock, GLAXF Stock
GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference March 4, 2024 2:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Luke Miels - CCO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Scala - TD Cowen

Stephen Scala

Well, good afternoon, and welcome once again. We're delighted to have GSK here at the 44th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. Representing the company is Luke Miels, who is the Chief Commercial Officer. Lots to talk about today, lots of exciting dynamics at GSK. So we're just going to dive right in.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stephen Scala

And we'll start with a product that’s been a huge success over the last few years that's Shingrix. I think that the latest guidance from the company is that peak sales would be £4 billion plus, but the product is on a trajectory to do that this year. So how should we think about that guidance? Why isn't a better guidance £6 billion, £8 billion? And why are those numbers not realistic?

Luke Miels

Sure. Yes, I mean, I think you got to break it into three buckets. So you've got the U.S., where we’re picking up at about 1% every quarter in terms of penetration into the labeled population. But the deeper you go, of course, the less motivated those individuals are to achieve vaccinations. So we're having to evolve our targeting strategy and we still think there's room there within the U.S.

And then you've got Europe, which with each year of incremental efficacy, we get a stronger position. We've been very disciplined on pricing, but we've had a lot of success in Germany, where we moved early and starting to now get contracts and government reimbursement in markets across Europe.

And then you've got emerging markets where the bulk of it is out of pocket. And again, we've been

