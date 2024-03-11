Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Weekly Market Pulse: Dare To Be Different

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • Investing is usually a matter of doing the obvious for an extended period of time. Adopt a simple but effective strategy and stick to it, come hell or high water.
  • Consensus has been, and still is, that the US economy is doing much better than the rest of the world, a fact reflected in the relative value of the dollar.
  • A change in the trend of the dollar is a big deal for investors and offers one of the few opportunities to really outperform.

Business woman touching the pulse screen

denizbayram

I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.

Wayne Gretzky

I took my wife to dinner Saturday night at a local boutique hotel. The Willcox Hotel was established in the late

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.31K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.