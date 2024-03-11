Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford: Consider Selling For 3 Reasons

Mar. 11, 2024 2:17 PM ETFord Motor Company (F) Stock4 Comments
Summary

  • Ford faces a confluence of challenges including growing inventory, rising labor costs, and competition from Chinese automakers.
  • Management actions prioritize debtholders over stockholders.
  • I assign a Sell rating due to the reasons discussed in this article.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) faces three challenges that are likely to pressure the stock price in the near term: A growing inventory, indicated by rising days of supply, threatens to erode profitability. Additionally, a tight labor market and the recent agreement with

You'll never see me write a long bio listing all of my credentials and degrees or refer to myself in the third person. I love discussing ideas and I appreciate it when people can play devil's advocate without resorting to personal attacks. In short, I employ a long-only, long-horizon, focused value style, guided by thorough bottom-up research and backed by years of accounting and finance experience. When people ask me "what do you do?" I assume they mean for fun.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

RickJensen profile picture
RickJensen
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (33.38K)
As to your issues with pension funding, you should take another look.
"Ford's Funded Status of Pension remains alarming at negative $5B, posing the primary risk to Ford's dividend;"

"As of Dec. 31, Ford's U.S. pension plan assets totaled $31.423 billion, while projected benefit obligations totaled $32.676 billion, for a funding ratio of 96.2%, down from 100.2% a year earlier."

"Also as of Dec. 31, Ford's non-U.S. pension plan assets totaled $22.958 billion, while the PBO totaled $24.004 billion, for a funding ratio of 95.6%, down from 98.8% the year before."

Pension funding obligations going forward:
2024 195M
2025-2026 397M
2027-2028 402M

Pretty sloppy.
M
Monel55
Today, 2:57 PM
Comments (926)
Your comment re Argo and autonomous reduces your credibility. Autonomous is a dream and should not be a factor in assessing Ford. Don't forget the US auto industry is a tremendous employer through its suppliers as well as OEMs. The gubermint cannot let them fail.
Saries profile picture
Saries
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (3.67K)
Personally I see two major flaws in your analysis. Complaining about the inventory building up in dealers lots and Chinese competition. Both are basically E.V.s related. The massive push that this administration in regards to electrification, via regulations, incentives and outright bullying hasn’t changed one major thing. Most Americans don’t want E.V.s. That’s why they’re sitting on dealership lots and over inflating the numbers. Funny how the other manufacturers that don’t have an inventory building problem don’t really make many E.V.s.
r
red777
Today, 2:39 PM
Comments (622)
It’s auto. The boat sailed a long time ago. Far better to invest in than ford 🙄
