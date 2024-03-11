Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Bitcoin Is Fundamentally Flawed

Alan Suchanek
Summary

  • Enthusiasts would describe Bitcoin as a decentralized digital currency and a store of value, outside the control of any one person and offering diversification. However, this perspective ignores fundamental problems.
  • The limitations of Bitcoin as a digital currency are acknowledged, and so is Bitcoin positioned primarily as a store of value akin to 'digital gold'.
  • And while Bitcoin's high-energy consumption is widely recognized, it remains fundamentally misunderstood.
  • In this analysis, I explain why Bitcoin's energy consumption not only constitutes a critical flaw in its use case, but also paradoxically leads to value destruction rather than preservation.

This article was written by

Alan Suchanek
I'm a software developer, individual investor and hobby forester. I use Seeking Alpha for the superb analyses to be found here. I may occasionally contribute my own insights if I believe they offer a unique and useful perspective to others.

Comments (13)

drag0s profile picture
drag0s
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (19)
Check out historical miner energy cost / kWh. It’s trending way down which means only the ones with access to cheapest power will survive. In the future the only ones left will be distributed across the globe with access to free renewables and/or nuclear. There is a bigger chance that AI farms will drive up energy costs and lead to an energy crisis due to a different set of incentives.

“If you don't believe me or don't get it, I don't have time to try to convince you, sorry.“
Kayden1 profile picture
Kayden1
Today, 3:10 PM
Comments (1.04K)
Nuclear, Hydro and Geothermal energy defeat your thesis.

But besides that, how much power do you think hundreds of thousands of banks all around the world use? The staff? The computer networks? The entire banking industry is easily double what BTC uses.
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Today, 3:07 PM
Comments (15.2K)
A waste of text and time
D
DGInvestor45
Today, 3:07 PM
Comments (1.58K)
Ignore this energy fud. This is not an issue. Do some of your own work to realize that this is a bad take. You can start here. twitter.com/...
Qgambit profile picture
Qgambit
Today, 3:01 PM
Comments (327)
"Hi, I'm new to bitcoin and i know how to fix it"
Qgambit profile picture
Qgambit
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (327)
@Alpha With Bitcoin its so freaking common, its a meme.
Jim Kimmelman profile picture
Jim Kimmelman
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (2.41K)
This will age well
Smithies profile picture
Smithies
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (1.36K)
Not this again. Try reading before coming up with a “new” idea
s
skipbn
Today, 2:49 PM
Comments (26)
What a great explanation of Bitcoin! My question is this: What is the incentive of other nodes in verifying a block, and wouldn't that incentive (whatever it is) sustain trading in Bitcoin even after all 21 million Bitcoins have been created.
E
EZLIVIN
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (400)
@skipbn You are not too late to get in the game, I hear it's on sale right now. Long FBTC
