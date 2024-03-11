Zaphodbeeblebroxv/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) offers value at a reasonable price for investors seeking offshore industry exposure. The company has 58 vessels with an average age of 9.4 years. The company’s last financial report delivered strong results: higher revenues due to a strong OSV market and robust operating income. SMHI maintains a prudent capital structure and has significantly improved its liquidity over the last few quarters.

My view on a strong OSV market remains intact. All the variables are still present: constrained supply, rising demand, and geopolitical uncertainty. The OSV cycle is in the first part of its expansion phase. Tidewater (TDW) led the pack, so it's time for the others to follow. SMHI is an excellent way to bet on rising OSV demand at that cycle stage.

Offshore Vessels Market Overview

I believe four categories of vessels are in the expansion phase of the shipping cycle: offshore supply vessels (OSVs), bulk carriers, product tankers, and crude oil tankers. However, those segments are not located in the same place on the curve. The “dirty” and “clean” tankers are in the upper half of the cycle, while the bulk carriers are on the verge of crossing halfway through. OSVs offer the most upside potential compared to the downside risk, as seen in the chart below.

Cello Square/Author's archive

The OSVs follow the same constrained supply pattern: low order book, aging fleet, and limited shipyard capacity. The following chart from the last TDW presentation presents orders for auxiliary vessels as a percentage of the current fleet and the number of shipyards building OSVs.

TDW presentation

The left graph shows the number of available yards, and the right represents the current order book. The supply is squeezed from both sides: first, the yard's capacity has decreased significantly, and second, the OSV companies are not keen to order new ships. Since 2020, only 22 vessels have been added to the order book. The remaining orders are legacy orders that have been on the books for years.

What drives the demand for OSVs? The answer is the deep and ultradeep water projects. The chart below from Rystad Energy illustrates the advantages of the UDW/DW projects.

Rystad Energy

Deepwater projects have a breakeven cost per barrel of $40, a 31% IRR at $70 per barrel and an average CO2 intensity of 12 kg/boe. Oil rigs follow the most attractive offshore shelf projects, and auxiliary vessels follow oil rigs.

Offshore project capital investments are expected to rise in the coming years.

SMHI presentation

Despite the lower expectations for 2024, the uptrend is intact. So, the demand for OSVs is expected to grow further.

Geopolitics are another factor impacting the demand for OSVs. Unlike the cargo vessels impacted by supply chain disruptions, the OSV is more complexly affected. Europe is energy-dependent, unlike the US. So, it will seek alternative options in regions outside China and Russia's reach. The most viable alternative is the Atlantic Ocean, the Atlantic coasts of Africa, and South America.

The Middle East remains a top destination for oil production and will remain so. However, other regions will play an increasingly important role in the market. Plenty of deposits exist in the Far East, especially around Malaysia, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea. However, they are in a sphere of mixed influence shared between China, the US, and Japan, while the US and Europe still dominate the Atlantic.

The Austral Basin in Argentina, Santos Basin in Brazil, and Stabroek in Guyana are some of the most significant projects in Latin America. Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, and Angola have developed UDW fields in Africa. The newcomer, Namibia, is catching up, too.

Since I wrote the articles on TDW and SMHI in October 2023, I have a stronger conviction in my thesis. I expect the OSV to benefit significantly from the limited supply, growing demand, and ever-growing geopolitical uncertainty.

The chart below encapsulates all the points:

SMHI presentation

OSV demand is expected to grow by 13% over the next three years. Given the limited supply and growing DW/UDW CAPEX, an OSV deficit in the coming 12-18 months is imminent in my view. So, we have to position accordingly.

SMHI fleet and performance

SMHI owns 58 vessels with an average age of 9.4 years. More details on the company’s fleet are shown below:

SMHI presentation

The fleet composition is as follows: 25 fast support vessels, with an average age of 10 years; 21 supply vessels, with an average age of 6.5 years; 8 lifeboats, with an average age of 12.8 years; and four anchor handlers, with an average age of 14.8 years. The company's ships operate in the following regions: 32% of the fleet is in West Africa and Europe, 22% in the US, 25% in the Middle East, and 17% in South America. The customer base has not changed significantly since my last report:

SMHI presentation

The top ten customers account for 63% of the company's revenue. The pie chart in the bottom left shows customers by type: 22% national oil companies (NOCs), 42% international oil companies (IOCs), 10% independent oil companies, 12% offshore contractors, and the rest are offshore wind and other.

The chart below gives a glimpse into the company's FY23 fleet performance.

SMHI presentation

The fleet utilization remains the same YoY, at 75%. However, the average day rate grew 29%, from $12,673/day FY22 to $16,375/day FY23. Direct Vessel Profit (DVP) increased by 164%, resulting in better DVP margins YoY. SMHI sold one FSV and one Lifeboat for total proceeds of $36.5 million and $18.3 million gains, respectively.

Let’s look at how SMHI vessels performed YoY.

SMHI presentation

PSVs and lifeboats scored the highest TCE growth YoY, 36% and 39%, respectively. Utilization is still low for PSVs and Lifeboats, so there is a lot of revenue upside potential in the coming months in those two segments. The growing demand, the higher the utilization and the higher the daily rates. AHTS day rates are lagging, though the recently achieved figures seem better at $12,200/day.

Across the fleet the operating expenses remained relatively stable YoY. SMHI composite OPEX FY23 is $43.2 million, compared to $44.3 million FY22. The AHTS segment is an exception, with a 25% decline in its OPEX, from $3.14 million FY22 to $2.35 FY23. The primary reason is lower dry dock costs, dropping from $747,000 to $58,000 YoY.

2023 was an exceptional year for OSV companies. TDW and SMHI reported improving figures due to rising TCE rates.

SMHI 4Q23 report

Operating revenue increased to $279 million in FY23, 28% higher than in FY22. On the other hand, the operating expenses slightly decreased by 8%, resulting in a $35.5 million operating income in FY23. The higher interest expenses ate into the operating profit, so the company realized a $9.3 net loss. Despite that, the company’s bottom line is considerably better than in 2022, when SMHI delivered a $71 million net loss. With a stronger TCE market, I expect SMHI to achieve positive net income in 1H24.

SMHI balance sheet

SMHI has a solid capital structure with total debt to equity below 100%. The following table shows the company's capital structure and interest rate coverage.

Koyfin

SMHI has $287 million in long-term debt, $353 million in total debt (including lease agreements), and $67 million in cash. In FY23, SMHI generated $35.5 million in operating income, while net interest expense was $36.1 million. In FY 2022, the company delivered $(53.9) million operating profit and had $28.9 million net interest expenses. The growing day rates considerably improved SMHI's liquidity. The rising EBITDA/Interest expenses ratio is proof of that.

SMHI has a $28 million debt payment in the current year and $29 million in 2025.

SMHI presentation

In 2026, $90 million of bonds and $35 million of convertible bonds mature. The company can refinance through a bank loan or initiate a new debt issuance. If daily rates for the OSVs continue to rise, as I expect, the company will likely be able to pay off its bond obligations without refinancing.

Over the past three years, SMHI has successfully reduced its liabilities. The chart below shows SMHI's revenue, direct profit per ship, and debt for 2020-2023.

SMHI presentation

Rising daily rates in recent years have benefited the company's earnings. From 2020 to 2023, SMHI reduced its debt from $525 million to $353 million. In parallel, it maintains adequate cash reserves. The cash-total debt ratio is 18.9% (ex., restricted cash).

Valuation

The following chart compares SMHI with TDW, Siem Offshore, and Solstad Offshore (OTCPK:SLOFF) based on EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and P/TBV.

Koyfin

TDW commands the highest multiples. On the other hand, SMHI is the cheapest stock in its peer group based on EV/Sales and P/TBV. An exception is EV/EBITDA, where SMHI ranks second next to TDW. TDW has the largest OSV fleet globally, with 217 vessels. SMHI owns 58 vessels, while Solstad and Siem own 40 and 26 vessels, respectively. Being the largest company in the segment gives the first-mover advantage.

However, when the OSV market gets stronger, more investors become interested in the industry. Those who seek relative value, i.e., stock trading at lower multiples, may pick SMHI. I am still long TDW, but at the current multiples, I will also take a position in SMHI.

Final thoughts

Growing oil demand results in higher demand for oil rigs, which in turn leads to higher OSV demand. Oil consumption is poised to grow due to structural factors such as demography. The major growth drivers are the countries in East Asia, India, and Indonesia. The DW and UDW projects are getting more attention and investments. The greatest beneficiaries are oil rigs and OSV companies. The OSV follows the same dirty/clean tankers pattern: record low order book, limit shipyard capacity, and aging fleet. OSV demand is expected to grow by 13% over the next few years.

The most pronounced risk for the thesis is a severe recession. However, I believe such a scenario is plausible but not probable. Despite the doom-and-gloom prophets forecasting an eminent recession, the global economy seems to be able to handle its issues, at least for now. A helpful indicator is the number of commercial flights.

Flight Radar

The number of flights for 2024 exceeds the 2023 figures. This is not a recessionary signal.

With a high degree of confidence, I expect higher inflation due to supply chain disruptions. The tangible assets love inflation because it leads to a higher cost of capital, higher cost of labor, and higher price of raw materials, hence growing the company’s NAV. The inflation steadily increases the value of the denominator in the PNAV formula, i.e., NAV. So, even if the share price rises, the NAV will also rise. The cycle reaches its peak when the company’s price growth rate considerably exceeds its valuation growth rate.

SMHI is financially sound, with a healthy capital structure and improved liquidity. In 2024 and 2025, the company must cover $57 million in debts. SMHI delivered higher revenues and kept its OPEX stable, so I do not expect any issues servicing its debts.

In a previous article on SMHI, I gave the company a hold rating. However, my conviction in the OSV bull market thesis became stronger. The same is valid for SMHI potential, too. The company offers a lot of upside potential with relatively low downside risk at a reasonable price. I give SMHI a buy rating.