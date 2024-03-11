Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia's Path Forward: Weighing The Bull And Bear Cases

The Value Edge
Summary

  • NVIDIA Corporation's bull case lies in the compelling growth story and strong competitive advantage.
  • The bear case lies in the uncertainty of supply and demand, and I detail the factors underlying that uncertainty.
  • The path forward is uncertain, but one fact remains: Nvidia is an incredible business and a triumph of American capitalism.

Stock Market - Bulls vs Bears

spxChrome

Prelude

When a stock chart looks like that of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), investors rightfully become wary of purchasing additional shares. Clearly, the best time to buy recently was mid-2022, but that was before the ChatGPT launch and a time of

Retail investor researching mostly semiconductors and fintech. Some general macro musings. My goal is to bring you timely and digestible research on the stocks that I cover.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (8)

S
Shiv Sharma
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (254)
What is not appreciated is Nvidia’s sales strategy - they hire PHDs to work as domain consultants to push domain specific AI solutions using Nvidia’s GPUs. I wouldn’t do anything until after GTC conference in next week - some incredible user stories will be shared. Competitors are focussed on catching up with design and production. The TAM and market share Nvidia’s creating and securing isn’t appreciated sometimes. It’s not just GPUs and full stack solutions. It’s a great sales strategy - which is IMO, what separates the greats from the competitors.
f
firaswajih
Today, 3:04 PM
Comments (271)
This is a normal correction in my opinion. I don't expect any stock to skyrocket for ever. If it drops to 500-600$ I will buy more.
r
red777
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (623)
@firaswajih it ain’t dropping 5-600 until after it hits $1000+
Falestini profile picture
Falestini
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (674)
The Bull case exceedingly outweighs the Bearish one.
AI paradyme-shift has hardly started - w/ all focus on foundational infrastructure.

Supply can be an issue - ONE company without fabs relying entirely on TSMC which relies entirely on LRCX. Any issues here can interrupt the entire operation.
The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
Today, 3:02 PM
Comments (394)
@Falestini Yes - supply is definitely the biggest threat to Nvidia's rise
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (8.34K)
I did successfully read every word but, as a loyal follower, I would appreciate knowing whether you think the next move of 10% from here is up or down.
The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
Today, 3:08 PM
Comments (394)
@ndardick Thanks for being a follower!

As I said, I do maintain a position and am still accumulating. Steady accumulation is the strategy I would recommend to people.

As for whats next, I'm leaning bullish. I think the overwhelming majority of bear sentiment is based on price action and that alone. Valuation is not overstretched and the growth story is still very much intact.

In the very short run, I can't tell you whether we'll be up or down. But I do think Nvidia ends 2024 higher than it is now. The likelihood of 3 more "beat and raise" earnings calls is high in my opinion. And there's just no stopping demand right now. Nvidia's top customers are the other 6 in the Mag 7, and these are world class businesses with world class balance sheets and massive cash piles dumping money into CapEx. So I think we have room to keep running from here.

One thing I can say for sure is this is not even close to a 2000 style bubble. Valuations are reasonable, but price action is scary. I don't think the 10% drop is a blow off top.

Just my opinions.
CrankySandman505 profile picture
CrankySandman505
Today, 3:21 PM
Comments (509)
@The Value Edge appreciate ALL your imput. Keeping us all "focused" (with all the noise going on).
Thank you!!!
