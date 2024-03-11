Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Don't Let The Near-Term Challenges Dictate The Future

Mar. 11, 2024 3:07 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • I believe Tesla, Inc. stock is currently in a buy zone and investors should consider forming a long position or holding the stock in their long-term portfolio. Read on.
  • Tesla's Q4 2023 gross margin experienced a severe YoY decline, but it's starting to show some signs of bottoming out.
  • I'm bullish on Tesla's long-term growth prospects due to its leadership in the EV and cleaner energy sectors, with additional potential upside from projects like robotics.
  • Today's Tesla price challenges present a prime opportunity for a long-term position, potentially yielding over 10% annually by 2030, even at current prices, based on my findings.
  • I'm therefore rating Tesla, Inc. stock a "Buy" for the first time today.
AI Safety Summit - Day One

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

My Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the largest U.S. companies in terms of stock market capitalization. However, in recent months its share price performance has raised doubts among investors whether it is still reasonable

Comments (2)

Sand Oaks Research profile picture
Sand Oaks Research
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (173)
Thank you for the writeup.
Wrong set of stocks for comparison. Need to be compared with Ford, GM, Stellantis, Mercedes Benz, BMW etc,. Chinese manufacturers eating their lunch and laughing all the way to the bank.

As my friend experienced, the cars are badly built and falls apart on small impact. It is still in the shop with $16K repair bill covered by the insurance bought from Tesla, but, I am sure that his premium will be going thru the roof. One is paying for the batteries here. Period.
Robotics - better stocks around.
Software - Again, better stocks around.
Self driving cars - Probably the only area left.

Sorry - Not convinced. Lost money, got burned and left the party. But, you have Cathie Wood supporting the stock who is bullish. May be, that is a negative too... You be the judge.

Just a fair warning - please do the due diligence and know what you are buying. Momentum, technical picture, fundamental picture are all negative.
s
sr1952
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (3.96K)
The author says:Speaking of concrete figures: If we assume that Tesla's P/E ratio is in the 25-30x range by FY2030, then at the current consensus earnings figure of $10.92 per share, the stock should get to the mid-range of ~$300. That equates to a total return of about 71.3%, giving a CAGR of 10.48% over the next 6 years.

So if a bunch of risky businesses pan out and then we assign a P/E that is 2 to 3 times higher than other automotive companies we can earn 10.5%. Or you could just put your money in a relatively safe BDC, REIT, or bond and earn the same thing with very little risk.
