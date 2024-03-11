pixeldigits

Background

Welcome back to the fifth edition of Bank Buzz, where we cover the community bank sector, with a specific focus on mutual conversions, our favorite niche within a niche.

We enjoy following this space as many of these little banks are inexpensive and possess multiple catalysts to materially increase shareholder value.

Our approach is to identify conversions trading below tangible book value with overcapitalized balance sheets, solid asset quality, and shareholder-friendly management teams.

And then wait for leadership to unleash the catalysts.

In today's article, we'll provide a few concise insights on the coverage universe and then refresh our thesis on NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK), following its inaugural post-conversion financial results and the disclosures that insiders were actively purchasing shares last week.

Comp Table And Quick Takes

As shown below, share prices have been relatively flat in our mutual conversion universe over the last four weeks.

The only notable mover over the last four weeks was Richmond Mutual (RMBI) which increased 10%. The jump was a reset to fair value after the stock sold off post the late-January earnings release. Now trading at 96% of tangible book value with a 4.9% dividend yield, we view RMBI as a reasonable holding for income-focused investors.

Down 25% in 2023 and another 6% YTD in 2024, group laggard Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) now trades at just 63% of tangible book value. Over the last couple of weeks, investors ignored the recent announcement of a new (fourth) share repurchase program. BLFY becomes acquisition eligible in July and looks like a smart bet for new money.

Catalyst watch -- In addition to BLFY, three banks become acquisition targets in July. They are TC Bancshares (TCBC), Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS), and Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB). Also, Hemlock-favorite, William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) will mark its three-year conversion anniversary at the end of this month. Finally, we expect First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA) to announce a share repurchase program along with an earnings update in late-March.

Let's review NBBK.

Introduction

NBBK is the holding company for Needham Bank. Founded in 1892, the bank is headquartered in Needham, MA, and primarily serves the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities, including eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

NBBK operates the traditional community bank business model - attracting retail deposits from the general public (with a focus on the local area) and using those funds to originate loans secured by residential and non-residential real estate. However, in recent years, NBBK has accepted more non-retail funding.

In December 2023, NBBK completed its mutual conversion, making it a fully public institution.

Investment Thesis

With the following in mind, we are maintaining our "Buy" rating on NBBK.

Attractive Valuation - At Friday's close ($13.76), the stock trades at only 78% of tangible book value ($17.72 per share), a proxy for liquidation value. That's inexpensive given the quality of the business. And insiders seem to agree, with several purchases occurring last week.

Superior Balance Sheet Strength - Asset quality is excellent with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.28%, as of December 31, 2024. In addition, with a tangible capital to asset (TC/A) ratio of almost 17%, NBBK possesses substantial liquidity to close the valuation gap. Management can drive shareholder value via loan growth, dividends, and share repurchases.

Premium Acquisition Target - For those willing to play the long game, there is a good chance NBBK is eventually acquired. Due to a unique set of regulations, thrifts must wait three years after their conversion date to sell the business. For the patient, we see approximately 80% upside over the next 4-5 years.

Catalysts, Valuation And Risks

In the medium term (next 10-12 months), we expect NBBK to begin repurchasing shares. Trading below tangible book value, every share repurchased will be immediately accretive.

Subsequently, as the gap between the stock price and tangible book value closes, the bank may elect to issue a modest, recurring, quarterly dividend, attracting a whole new group of income-hungry investors.

The combination of dividends, buybacks, and moderate loan growth has the potential to provide a total return of 25% over the next 24 months in our view.

Considering a three-to-five-year investment horizon enhances the return potential. Although not a guarantee, we expect NBBK to follow the strategy of so many other shareholder-friendly, demutualized banks.

After flexing the balance sheet (conservatively growing organically while distributing a modest dividend and consistently repurchasing shares below tangible book value), we believe the bank will become an acquisition candidate in December 2026.

Within five years of conversion, approximately 70% of demutualized banks have been acquired, often at a considerable premium to tangible book value. Historically, the average thrift is bought within a range of 120%-140% of tangible book value. To err on the side of caution, we typically use an exit multiple of 120% of tangible book value in our models.

In this instance, with a projected tangible book value of approximately $20 per share by December 2026, we anticipate an acquisition price of around $25 per share, offering investors an approximate 80% return over the next 4-5 years.

Potential risks to our thesis include:

Quality of the loan portfolio deteriorates. As a small community bank, NBBK is significantly exposed to the economic conditions within its local footprint. So far, there are no issues, but keep an eye on asset quality.

Leadership changes course and elects to hold excess capital (versus returning to shareholders via dividends and buybacks) or pursue a buyside acquisition.

Material change in the local competitive environment could slow growth or reduce profitability.

Final Thoughts

Despite boasting a robust capital position and appealing credit metrics, NBBK trades at only 78% of tangible book value. Looking ahead over the next 3-5 years, we anticipate that the management will adhere to the established, shareholder-friendly "thrift game plan," prioritizing conservative organic growth, dividends, prudent buybacks, and eventually, a sale.

While there are no certainties, we view NBBK as a low-risk investment, offering conservative total return potential of approximately 80% (with a margin of plus or minus 10%) for patient, long-term investors.

