Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript March 6, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Chris Winfrey - President and CEO

Analysts

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Ben Swinburne

Okay. We’re going to get started. Please note important disclosures, including my personal holdings disclosures, all appear on the Morgan Stanley Public website. I’m Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley’s Media and Cable analyst. Very excited to welcome back to the conference, Chris Winfrey, the President and CEO of Charter. Chris, great to see you. Thanks for coming back.

Chris Winfrey

Good to be back. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ben Swinburne

Absolutely. He’s been the CEO now for a little over a year. It’s been quite the year for Charter and for the industry. I’m wondering, maybe you could just reflect back on 2023, your new role and sort of how you think the business has performed.

Chris Winfrey

Yeah. Well, if you step back all the way back and think about the cable industry, it’s really been around since the 1950s, and it’s not new, we’ve been through different cycles of temporary competitive cycles, as well as investment cycles.

And so on one hand, I don’t want to ignore and I want to fully recognize the uncertainty that exists in the capital markets today. On the other hand, I would tell you inside Charter, all the way from the executive team down to the frontline employees, we are both really focused and actually really excited about what’s in front of us.

And that’s because if you step back and think about it, this is the first time that we’ve extended the network this way since the 1980s. It’s the largest physical upgrade of the network since the 1990s, both of which have been done before with great success.

Comments

