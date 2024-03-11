Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript March 6, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Chris Winfrey - President and CEO

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Ben Swinburne

Okay. We’re going to get started. Please note important disclosures, including my personal holdings disclosures, all appear on the Morgan Stanley Public website. I’m Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley’s Media and Cable analyst. Very excited to welcome back to the conference, Chris Winfrey, the President and CEO of Charter. Chris, great to see you. Thanks for coming back.

Chris Winfrey

Good to be back. Thank you.

Q - Ben Swinburne

Absolutely. He’s been the CEO now for a little over a year. It’s been quite the year for Charter and for the industry. I’m wondering, maybe you could just reflect back on 2023, your new role and sort of how you think the business has performed.

Chris Winfrey

Yeah. Well, if you step back all the way back and think about the cable industry, it’s really been around since the 1950s, and it’s not new, we’ve been through different cycles of temporary competitive cycles, as well as investment cycles.

And so on one hand, I don’t want to ignore and I want to fully recognize the uncertainty that exists in the capital markets today. On the other hand, I would tell you inside Charter, all the way from the executive team down to the frontline employees, we are both really focused and actually really excited about what’s in front of us.

And that’s because if you step back and think about it, this is the first time that we’ve extended the network this way since the 1980s. It’s the largest physical upgrade of the network since the 1990s, both of which have been done before with great success.

And at the same time, we’re delivering seamless connectivity and convergence, which hasn’t really been done before in transforming video. So it’s pretty exciting inside the company. It’s a unique opportunity.

Again, don’t -- I don’t dismiss the amount of uncertainty that exists in the capital markets today. But when we step back inside the company, we think about it, we’ve got the best networks, we’ve got the best products, I think, we have the best service and we can save customers money now and in the future, and I think that’s valuable.

Ben Swinburne

You guys have a strategy that you’ve laid out. I’m wondering if you could articulate that in a little more detail for us. And in particular, Chris, what gives you confidence that, given -- we’ve seen a number of tough quarters for the sector and the competitive environment that this is going to bring the business back to operating and financial growth over time?

Chris Winfrey

Well, I think, it’s a good question. If you step back, though, and think about it, for the industry, and particularly for us, for the cable industry, we do have the best network, we have the fastest speeds, we have the fastest internet, fastest WiFi and we have the fastest mobile. And we have that today and we have the best service, I think, and we have the willingness to continue to invest in it.

Now, that being said, our strategy of how do you monetize that hasn’t really changed, which is, we have about 56 million passing, so it’s a fixed network. And so our goal is to make sure that we get the highest penetration possible on the network, because it’s a fixed set of costs, it’s a fixed network.

So getting both the highest amount of customer penetration, but also penetrating each household with as many products as we can; one, because it saves us more money -- it saves the customer more money; two, it gets more revenue out of the household; three, it lowers churn and service transactions per product; and the overall cost for passing and the overall cost for customer relationship, both from an operating cost, as well as from capital cost, goes down, which allows you to be more competitive inside the marketplace.

So, that strategy hasn’t really changed and we’re in one of those cycles right now where, it’s a temporary amount of competition, slightly higher investment cycle that we’re going through right now. But we’re confident that we’ve got the best networks, the best products, the best service, the ability to save customers money.

And that’s our strategy and it’s also that strategy that we’ve deployed is also what creates some financial headroom so that when you’re in one of these cycles, that you have the ability to continue to grow EBITDA even though a temporary cycle.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah. There’s obviously -- the primary focus for the market is broadband and we’ve had...

Chris Winfrey

Not lost on me.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah. We’ve had pretty much all your competitors present at this conference already. So I think there’s a good sense of the competitive environment. The market is mature. Beyond having the best network, can you talk about how you re-accelerate growth in broadband at Charters?

Chris Winfrey

Sure. I mean, look, we’re in a lull right now from a net ad perspective. Some of that comes about from the success that we had through the pandemic and pull-forward, significant pull-forward, and then on top of that, you have a generationally low amount of move activity, which means lower selling opportunities, and even though it’s inferior, you have some new competition, which is bad timing.

But at the end of the day, if you step back and think about it and say, from our perspective, customer demand for data continues to increase. And our network is best positioned to do that and I don’t think people are looking for necessarily just connectivity to one particular device inside the home. They want seamless connectivity that goes with them everywhere.

And if you think about it that way, if you believe that customer demand for data is going up and customers need seamless connectivity, I think, we have a big runway still, despite the current environment for growth. And I would argue that our connectivity services are underpenetrated relative to their potential now and in the future, particularly when we move into a DOCSIS 4 environment.

Ben Swinburne

Chris, can you talk a little bit about how you think you differentiate, if you think you should, the fixed wireless competitive dynamic and fiber?

Chris Winfrey

Sure. Anytime you have a new competitor inside of a marketplace and a particular set of passings, you see the initial disruption. It’s relatively minor, but overall it’s painful. And so that’s what we’ve seen and we know it well from an overbuilder perspective for more than a decade. So some sense fixed wireless access isn’t that different, although it’s an inferior product. It’s inferior to both us and it’s inferior to the wireline overbuilder.

The one advantage that it has is it’s very portable and it’s actually coming in and out of the market. You’ve heard people talk about selective marketing based on where they have capacity. So, one of the interesting things is in some sense it’s everywhere and it’s nowhere all at the same time.

And so I think that says, we need to be careful and be patient, that we’re not chasing too far downstream just for the sake of generating volume. But I do think that one of the things that we could actually do a better job of is actually marketing and you and I have talked a little bit about this in terms of how we talk to customers about it.

A lot of times these fixed wireless access are what we call cell phone internet, because that’s really what it is. It’s cell phone internet. When they’re articulating that to customers, they’re articulating at an incrementally low price point. But my reaction to that is the only way that you get that incrementally low price point is because you’re overpaying on a mobile line.

And so I think we need to pivot our conversation with customers to educate them. What’s the total bill that you’re paying? Because we can save you money and we can get you a more reliable and faster speed. And the industry and us in particular, I think, we can do better.

Ben Swinburne

And then fiber, how would you talk about that? Think through the fiber dynamic.

Chris Winfrey

From a fiber perspective, we’ve been competing with them for really over 10 years. The thing that I would argue that they’ve probably done a better job over the past two years is marketing symmetrical speed. There’s not really a real application for it today. I think there will be over time. And so, as we ubiquitously deploy our fully deployed symmetrical multi-gig network, I think it’ll get usage over time because it’ll be fully deployed.

But our strategy has been the same with wireline overbuilders, compete on the quality of the service. And in addition, now we have the benefit that we can actually add mobile and drive convergence across 100% of our footprint, which is something they can’t do.

If you took a look at the largest telcos, I won’t pick on anybody by name, but they have a mobile service that covers 100% of the country and their ability to have a converged product offering might be in 20% max or 20% of their footprint.

So they really can’t go. I’ve heard people say, well, we don’t believe in convergence. Well, the reason you don’t believe in convergence is because you can’t deliver it in 90% of your footprint and so I get it, but we can deliver that convergence. It’s seamless connectivity. It’s gigabit wireless everywhere we operate and I think that’s a real advantage in the wireline overbuild and in the cell phone internet space.

Ben Swinburne

Maybe just going from sort of the macro to a little bit of the micro, if you’ll indulge us. I know we don’t want to hyper focus on one or two quarters, but it’s been a couple quarters of underperformance in broadband relative to expectations, at least. Can you help maybe unpack some of the drivers of that underperformance that might help us think about the real trends driving these results?

Chris Winfrey

Yeah. I mean, it’s really all the things that we’ve been talking about. But I would start with what people need to know first, which is our churn remains at historical lows.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

And so churn remains at historical lows, which tells you something about the way that we’re competing with our existing base. Our larger issue has been a significant reduction in the amount of gross ads. And that’s a result of a lower move environment, it’s the result of ongoing, consistent wireline overbuild, which will tap out at some point, not too far in the distant future right there, not too distant future.

As well as an inferior, but novel new form of competition in cell phone internet. And that all taking place at the same time is really what’s driven -- what is under performance relative to our own expectations and what we know is the long-term potential because we think we’re under-penetrated.

Ben Swinburne

Okay. You’re doing some good marketing of the cell phone internet pitch?

Chris Winfrey

That’s what it is. I mean, it’s cell phone internet. I mean, the other way to think about it is when you think about Spectrum Mobile, I can give you the residential and I can give you the SMB view. In SMB, we provide wireless internet backup for SMB and enterprise as a service, but it’s a backup and that’s a 5G backup. And if you think about our Spectrum Mobile service that we have today, 87% of the traffic goes over our gigabit wireless or a WiFi footprint, eventually CBRS and we use 5G radio as a backup service when everything else isn’t going to work.

And it’s good, but it’s not as good as the other 87% of the time, which is why we have the fastest mobile product in the country, because 87% of the time is running on gigabit wireless. I know that drives people crazy, but it’s true. So cell phone internet is cell phone internet and the best wireless companies in the world have the most wires and we have the most wires.

Ben Swinburne

You sort of mentioned the tough timing of having all this sort of happen at the same time.

Chris Winfrey

Correct.

Ben Swinburne

The other one that you’re dealing with is ACP…

Chris Winfrey

Yes.

Ben Swinburne

… which is also, I’m sure…

Chris Winfrey

Slightly higher competitive environment. You’ve got an investment cycle. You’ve got ACP.

Ben Swinburne

Right.

Chris Winfrey

What else do you want?

Ben Swinburne

That’s all upside from here.

Chris Winfrey

It doesn’t change the long-term trajectory of the company.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah. Yeah. I guess, what are your expectations for what happens with ACP at the Congressional level? You’re the biggest provider and participant in the program.

Chris Winfrey

Yeah. So people are watching what we do and what we say, and my hope and expectation is that ACP and its predecessor programs have been very successful in connecting low-income households and keeping them connected.

So simply put, I think it’s a bipartisan issue, I think there’s support to make it happen and I hope that leadership is willing to bring the issue to the table and get it renewed in a sustainable way, including if it needs modifications, whatnot. But I think it’s been a good program. My hope and expectation is still that it could get renewed and that it happens before too long, because I think it’ll be disruptive if it goes too much further.

Ben Swinburne

I was going to ask you if there’s been any impact so far in the first quarter from some of these notices that the FCC has put out and I think you’ve had to communicate with customers or potential customers around this.

Chris Winfrey

We have. I think the -- and so that’s just letting them know it’s going to go away and it’s letting them know that we’re going to work with them. We have ways to save them money, as you know. But I think you would say on February 8th, we no longer could offer the Affordable Connectivity Plan and you think about that in terms of new customers. So clearly there’s less low-income customers who are benefiting from ACP at connect. So you have less there.

But also customers that are moving either within our footprint or moving from another footprint into ours cannot transfer their Affordable Connectivity Plan benefit. And so, I’m not giving a Q1 outlook here, because there’s a tremendous amount of other activities that’s taking place inside of a quarter. So don’t misread me. But if the question is, are there less low-income customers connected today to broadband, the answer is yes, already, even prior to the program ending.

Ben Swinburne

Any way for us to think about what happens as you move through April and into 2Q, if this is not refunded?

Chris Winfrey

Yeah. There will be a meaningful impact to net additions for Charter and for others to the extent that ACP is not renewed. I don’t think it changes at all our long-term trajectory and I think we have ways that we can minimize that by saving the money elsewhere. But the reality is that there will be an income -- there will be an impact to low income customers if the program isn’t renewed. But it doesn’t change our long-term trajectory of where we go and we have a large, stable base of customers with or without ACP.

Ben Swinburne

Understood. You’re about a little over a year now into Spectrum One…

Chris Winfrey

Yes.

Ben Swinburne

… which you’ve talked about it a few times already, saving customers money and I’m a participant in those money-saving exercises. I’m happy to report…

Chris Winfrey

How many lines do you have?

Ben Swinburne

I have two. One free still.

Chris Winfrey

Good.

Ben Swinburne

One I’m paying for.

Chris Winfrey

You must have other people in the household. So we’re going to talk afterwards.

Ben Swinburne

I guess the question I want to ask Chris is, how would you assess the impact and the success of the program at this point relative to what you were hoping when you launched it a little over a year ago?

Chris Winfrey

Look, Spectrum One has been a fantastic success. The retention rate of these free lines has been better than we ever expected and we knew it because the data usage was very similar to any other line. The porting was similar to any other line. And so the stickiness of the product when you sit back and say, well, why wouldn’t they? It’s a better product. It’s the fastest mobile product in the country. It works better with seamless connectivity in and out of WiFi. It auto-authenticates to our network, as you know. And even at $30, which is our retail rate, you can’t -- it’s an unmatched value…

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

… and an unmatched product inside the marketplace. So, of course, it sticks. I think the bigger question for Spectrum One and mobile lines in particular will be, if you’re in a temporarily depressed environment for internet gross additions, you have less selling opportunity. That’s natural and that’ll move with internet over time. But from a retention standpoint, it’s been fantastic. It’s been very good.

Ben Swinburne

Has there been an impact positive on broadband? There was the hopes of convergence driving down churn or maybe driving some connects. We talked about the broadband results. There’s a lot in there. But has this benefited that business yet?

Chris Winfrey

It has. I’m good at arguing out of both sides of my mouth, because I like to give both sides the coin. On one hand, you could say, well, of course, churn is lower -- internet churn is lower for a customer who has Spectrum One, because there’s a self-selection process that’s going on that they liked you to begin with. They took an additional product. They were going to churn less to begin with. And so somebody could argue that that’s true. But now when you get to the type of scale of mobile lines that we have, I think that starts to whittle away at that argument. And I think we can safely say that having that value, having that quality product has lowered internet churn.

It’s done a little bit on the gross addition side. It’s a little bit harder to see on the gross addition side in the current marketplace where you’ve got all these other factors that we’ve talked about. But we do see a higher attach rate to new internet sales of mobile than we had before. It continues to increase. So that would argue that it’s having an effect. It’s hard to estimate how much the incremental impact has been to internet today. I think that’s a real opportunity going forward.

We have, as you know, we need to, as successful as we’ve been on mobile, we still need to make sure that we have full brand recognition throughout the marketplace. This is not just a cheap alternative to mobile. It’s actually the best alternative for mobile and it’s not even mobile. It’s seamless connectivity.

And until we can get that message fully soaked through, I think people take a look at it and say, well, if it’s free for a year for $30 at retail rate, could it be that good? The answer is yes. And word of mouth like yours today, helps get that done over time. And I think it can be a big driver for gross additions of internet over time.

It could form a completely different class of product, which says your broadband is not an Ethernet into the house. It’s not a single router off a cell phone internet. It really travels with you wherever you go…

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

…and that’s the promise.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah. Let’s talk a little bit about the financial performance…

Chris Winfrey

Yeah.

Ben Swinburne

…. outlook for the business. There’s at least an expectation, Chris, and I think, frankly, a pretty high degree of focus on EBITDA growing for Charter in 2024. I know you don’t give guidance, but can you at least help us think about some of the key swing factors that we should consider in shaping our expectations for this year?

Chris Winfrey

Yeah. I think to start a big picture, we recognize the importance of EBITDA growth at all times, but particularly when you’re inside of an investment cycle. So it matters to us to, we understand that’s what allows the flexibility to go do these long-term investment programs and so we’re focused on that.

Think about our revenue model. It’s actually pretty straightforward to put together. That’s the beauty of a subscription business. You have units and you have ARPU, and we have a stable amount of customer relationships with or without ACP. We have a fast-growing mobile business with lines like yours that will roll to a $30 price point and that takes place during the course of this year. We have political advertising.

And then we have the mobile business itself because of its scale and because the subscriber acquisition cost is a lower percentage of our operating cost for mobile. You have an improving EBITDA profile of mobile that gets built in. You have the significant operational efficiencies out of all the investments that we made in our service and sales infrastructure, which is now behind us. It’s just beginning to take hold.

And then, we’ll take a look for other expense management opportunities that exist inside the business. As I mentioned, one of the benefits of our operating strategy is it does provide financial headroom that might not otherwise exist and we’ll take advantage of that too.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah. I was going to ask you actually, I think, Jessica, your CFO mentioned on the call that you’ll be looking for additional efficiencies to help grow EBITDA this year. Do you have any update on that?

Chris Winfrey

Yeah. I don’t -- there’s -- I don’t think it makes sense to go through a litany of issues because there are plenty of opportunities. Each of our business units is going through and taking a look for opportunities that are small, some that are structural, some that are large, some that will get implemented already right away and some that’ll take maybe until the end of the year or even next year that are great ideas that just take a while to make sure that it’s executed properly.

I think what you need to know is that, our guidelines around that are we’re not going to do anything that we wouldn’t be proud of two years down the road and we’re not going to do anything that would impact our frontline service or sales capabilities now or in the future. And I think we have opportunities to do that in a way that’s faithful to the long-term value creation of the business.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah. You touched on, Chris, that over the last kind of 12 months, 18 months, you guys have invested into the organization, particularly around your sales agents and call centers.

Chris Winfrey

Yeah.

Ben Swinburne

You’ve also noted, though, as we’ve talked about some marketing improvements you’d like to see. So I’m wondering if you could just sort of reconcile that and talk about whether these investments have delivered the results you were hoping for?

Chris Winfrey

Yeah. The marketing improvements means just a different pitch and approach in the marketplace. I think our marketing’s quite good, but we also need to be nimble and recognize what works, what doesn’t work. It’s a changing environment, so we look at all those things. But I think generally the marketing machine is pretty good.

The investments that we made in our frontline sales and service capabilities include compensation, benefits, training and we did that in an environment coming out of the pandemic where the labor market was very difficult. It feels like a long time ago, but it was actually very difficult to get service.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

We had the benefit that it’s all in-house, onshore and so we weren’t relying on contractors or outsourcers to make that happen, but our point of view at the time was we wanted to make sure that our employees were hired by Charter, paid by Charter, had a career with Charter and the benefit of that is, one, is they get more tenure, they get better at what they do. Think about yourself as a customer. When you call in, do you want the rookie or do you want the tenured agent? Of course you want the tenured agent and if they’re committed to the company because they see a career and the opportunity to earn more, do better for their family, they’re actually better for our customers in addition to their tenure.

So that’s all paid off. It’s just the very beginning. Our attrition for sales and service frontline has never been lower that I’ve seen or measured and we’re now at a point where our tenure is back to where it was and starting to increase and throughout all of that, our transactions per customer relationship have continued to decline and it’s beginning to decline faster, particularly in the area like mobile, as we get that tenure inside. So I think that’s one of -- we can talk about cost saving opportunities, but the biggest expense driver and benefit for the company is providing better service.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

You get that through the investments that we’ve already made inside of our employees and I think that plus the digitization of our systems provides operating leverage for many, many years to come. I think that’s an untapped or not understood upside to our business, but others in the cable industry as well.

Ben Swinburne

Okay. Makes sense. I want to ask you about the video business, Chris, because the others have -- Charter’s sort of been on the front lines of trying to move the industry to what I think you would describe as a more consumer-friendly approach and you’re trying to migrate really all of your programming deals. You’ve been very clear about that. You’ve done Disney, I think TelevisaUnivision as well. What does all this mean for Charter? I mean, if you’re successful, how does this translate into value for Charter shareholders?

Chris Winfrey

We’ve renewed more agreements than just those two.

Ben Swinburne

You can announce them here.

Chris Winfrey

No. I’m not going to announce that and they’re still our programming partners and we do that together. Look, what we’re after here is two things. It’s value for the consumer and its utility. Value means that if a customer’s going to pay a lot of money for a video, which has happened because the programmers took programming rates up, they insist on minimum penetration, they insisted on packaging, the cost got high and then they turned around and sold that same content and sometimes better content a la carte, it meant there was a reduction in value that took place.

The second place is utility. And so Xumo provides that, the ability to integrate your linear TV experience, whether it’s from us or from somebody else, together with all of your direct-to-consumer and SVOD apps in a single place, authenticated behind the modem, unified search and discovery. And so the combination of those two allows us to start putting packages together that can tailor the market because we’ll do better on rates, I think, over time. We’ll have much more flexibility to package appropriately. We can carry the direct-to-consumer apps if the programmer doesn’t want to go that way and we can package it all together with Xumo in a way that provides utility to our connectivity services.

Ben Swinburne

And are you confident you can migrate all of your deals over to these new structures that work for Charter and your customers?

Chris Winfrey

Yes. Ideally, that’s going to be through a combination of a traditional programming relationship and a hybrid distribution model with the direct-to-consumer. But at the end of the day, if a distributor says or programmer says, I would rather sell this product a la carte exclusively than to go provide that, then I’m okay with that. In fact, we’re happy to distribute direct-to-consumer apps and we’re doing that as part of these deals. But I’m happy to do that exclusively with the programmer as well, if that’s where they want to go.

We have Xumo. We’ve got a great interface to be able to do that. And if that’s where customers want to go or programmers want to go, our customers -- because of the way it’s priced, maybe that’s where they want to go. And for programmers, if they think the grass is greener on that side, I’m okay with that too, we’ll be happy to distribute it, obviously, at a margin, but we’ll do that too.

Ben Swinburne

A couple of weeks ago, there was this new joint venture announced with a new sports-first streaming product coming to market. And I actually thought of you when I saw the news, because of the battle you had with Disney last year. I guess my question, Charter has really had a lot of success with skinny bundles…

Chris Winfrey

Yeah.

Ben Swinburne

… but you’re probably the one most nimble in bringing those to market. But you don’t have the opportunity to sell this package of channels today. Would you like to have that flexibility? Do you think you should have that flexibility? What is your view on this?

Chris Winfrey

Let’s start with the product and it’s unclear. We don’t have a lot of the details…

Ben Swinburne

Right.

Chris Winfrey

… and I’m not sure that the deal is totally final, it sounds like either. But from what I hear, whether it’s 60%, 65%, 70% of the sports content, I’m not sure it really scratches the edge for a sports fanatic…

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

… or that a sports fanatic has no interest in news or entertainment. But leaving that aside, there are other ways that you could package around it. What I interpreted from the announcement is that three of the largest programmers decided that genre-based packaging is the way to go. And when I look at that from a distributor standpoint, I actually agree with that.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

The distributors have been saying that for a couple decades now that we’d like to have the ability to do genre-based packaging. So if you step back, it’s an admission from the programmers that that is the right way to go together with a la carte, which is also something you thought you would never see and I fully expect that we’ll have the ability to distribute content in a similar fashion.

And in the same vein, I think it’s customer-friendly. The removing minimum penetrations, doing genre-based packaging, allowing for a la carte is very consumer-friendly. And so those notions, particularly when we’re allowed to do the same thing, we’re very much in favor of doing that as pro-consumer. And I think Xumo, providing that utility function, can make it where it’s a workable solution for the customer as well.

Ben Swinburne

Okay. Let’s talk a little bit more about your capital programs and your network upgrade. You’re going to have, I think, a reasonable amount of your footprint upgraded via high splits this year and you can correct me if I’m wrong. But my question, Chris, is when does that start to help the business, because you talked about symmetric speeds.

Chris Winfrey

Yes.

Ben Swinburne

Jason Armstrong talked about the sort of super user. You’re not at the beginning. You’re starting to really add some footprint…

Chris Winfrey

Yes.

Ben Swinburne

…with the real capacity…

Chris Winfrey

So we are adding significant footprint this year in addition to what we already did last year. But in terms of measurable impact, I don’t think you’ll see measurable inside of this year. I think you’ll maybe start to see it more next year. The more footprint we complete, the more vocal we’ll become about asserting that marketing claim of full symmetric market-wide in each of the DMAs. So we’ll have the benefit of marketing claims. We’ll also have, once you get through a market, the operating cost, the service transactions and the capital cost on a go-forward basis becomes more efficient. So we’ll have that benefit.

But I think the biggest advantage isn’t just for the super users. I think because Charter, Comcast, Cox are all going on a DOCSIS 4.0 path means that you’re going to have a ubiquitous, symmetrical, multi-gig capability across the entire country, which for the first time provides a scaled platform for product and software developers to develop new products that only -- not only use that bandwidth and that data and that seamless connectivity, but actually require it

and I think that’s good for all of our businesses.

In fact, if you think about to DOCSIS 1, DOCSIS 2, DOCSIS 3, DOCSIS 3.1, now DOCSIS 4, that’s always been the case, that when you have a fully deployed network in front of consumers and in front of product developers, they’ll develop the product that really needs and insists on having that type of capacity…

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

…and seamless connectivity, which is new.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah. No. That makes sense. You also guided to continue to build out the rural footprint.

Chris Winfrey

Yes.

Ben Swinburne

2024, I think, 450,000 new subsidized passings. Is that the peak build rate or does that further accelerate as you look out over the next couple of years?

Chris Winfrey

We’re not constrained from a supply or from a labor perspective. In fact, we have a lot of our own in-house capabilities, as well as the contractor capabilities there. But we are hitting our stride fully in terms of what we need to do to complete our commitments.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

And we’re actually completing our build commitments ahead of schedule.

Ben Swinburne

You’ve had some pretty nice penetration gains in the early cohorts and you’ve got some good disclosures. Thank you for that on the rural build. Any reason why these curves and the ARPUs you’re able to generate aren’t sustainable or indicative of the full project as we go through the next couple of years?

Chris Winfrey

No.

Ben Swinburne

Okay.

Chris Winfrey

I’m kidding. I’ll add to that. The terminal penetration obviously is going to be higher than what you’re seeing and you can see a steady movement up on terminal penetration. But one of the things that you also see is the additional uptake of video, even wireline phone, and of course, Spectrum Mobile, all of which adds in.

So you have ARPU that’s coming in at an early penetration of those products, which will rise in a promotional period, which will rise and so I think the goodness of those curves will continue for years.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah. I mean, you’re roughly around $100, I think, of ARPU, a little less.

Chris Winfrey

Yeah. And the company average is closer to $120.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah. Makes sense. Okay. Let’s talk about BEAD, which has still a lot of uncertainty around what the rules are going to be.

Chris Winfrey

Yeah.

Ben Swinburne

I know how you feel about building more cable, so we know where your ambitions are. But when you look at what’s been put in place or what’s being talked about at the state level, the NTIA level, are these attractive opportunities for Charter or are you feeling a little more skeptical at this point?

Chris Winfrey

I think the build opportunity is generally very attractive. It’s a question of what are the rules that come along with it. And a lot of the NTIA rules have been -- have developed over time in a way that’s fine and favorable. But if we get into an environment where there’s de facto rate regulation, that’s not something that we’re going to be able to move into that space.

And so the states have an opportunity to request waivers, which I understand many are doing. And to the extent those waivers are granted in a way that’s actually manageable for us, then I think you’ll see us continue to invest in the BEAD space.

I think the natural selection process will mean certain states ask for those waivers and others may not, and because the opportunity is so large, I think we’ll have plenty of opportunity to go bid in states where it actually makes sense for large private capital from seasoned operators to go do that in a way that makes sense for us too.

And in those states, and there probably will be several inside of our footprint, in those states where the BEAD rules are not conducive to private investment, most of those states we’ve got significant ongoing RDOF build, state ARPA grants and so we’re a good citizen in those environments anyway with or without BEAD.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah. When would you have more visibility that you could share with us on sort of the BEAD?

Chris Winfrey

The timing for responses for those waivers is really not in our hands.

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

So I think, certainly, by late this year, we should have a lot better visibility, but it still appears like it’s going to take some time.

Ben Swinburne

Okay. And how about timing on sort of CapEx around BEAD? What should we expect?

Chris Winfrey

I think it’ll be hard until you get through the whole auction process around that in 2025. I wish I could be more prescriptive. But we recognize that there’s a certain limitation in terms of how much operationally can we really do and the overall size of the capital bill and our capital structure and so we’re watching all those things.

I don’t want to turn down attractive opportunities. I think that’s not in the interest of shareholders, but we’re going to manage through that with capital allocation, capital structure, and the size and the quality of the opportunity that’s in front of us.

Ben Swinburne

Okay. So does that mean we’re probably not looking at significant investment until 2026, if it all plays out that way?

Chris Winfrey

I think you could see investment starting in 2025 and I think you can have clarity where we think we’re going to go in 2025.

Ben Swinburne

Okay.

Chris Winfrey

I wasn’t -- I’ll reserve the right to check that with Jessica and our Government Affairs Department, but I think we’ll have clear visibility in 2025 and I do think we’ll be doing some build for BEAD inside of 2025…

Ben Swinburne

Yeah.

Chris Winfrey

… even if it’s pre-work.

Ben Swinburne

Okay. I wanted to ask you about your CBRS trials…

Chris Winfrey

Yes.

Ben Swinburne

…that’s something like, I feel like it was a big focus, maybe a year, year and a half ago and it’s kind of died down a little bit among investors.

Chris Winfrey

The attractiveness of CBRS has only gotten better. So we fully deployed to a single market, which is Charlotte. It’s not a trial. It’s a full market deployment. We’re rolling out in the second market this year.

It is true that as you take a look at everything else that we have going on, we have our hands full from network evolution, network expansion, convergence, video transformation. We’re taking on a lot.

CBRS itself is not that big of a capital-intensive project, but we’re watching the overall size of the pie and the returns for CBRS will be there today. They’ll be there tomorrow. In fact, the more mobile lines we have, the better the returns get.

So that’s one where you can be a little bit more discretionary on the timing. So we’re still moving ahead at pretty good pace. But at some point we’ll want to go faster and we’re not doing that just yet.

Ben Swinburne

Okay. In my last question, Chris, before we wrap up, I wanted to at least ask you about the Bloomberg story from a few weeks ago about a potential interest in Altice USA. Anything you can tell us about that speculation in the press at this point?

Chris Winfrey

So it’s our policy not to speculate on or to comment on speculation around M&A. That hasn’t changed. But even as late -- as recent as late last year, I was pretty clear that, we stick to our guns on M&A in a space where we think we can generate value for shareholders, a space that we know well that typically tends to be cable. So we do generally like cable M&A, but it has to be in a way that generates value for shareholders.

And what I said back in November was, when you think about all the cable M&A that we’ve done over the years, some of those acquisitions required us to reprice the product in the marketplace, which is a negative synergy. Some of those acquisitions also required us to invest more in the operating cost to get the service structure back and that’s also a dis-synergy, sometimes capital as well.

But the M&A that we’ve completed in the past always had the opportunity that if you made those investments, you had the opportunity to actually grow the target asset at a faster pace. And depending on that ratio of how much dissynergies are there versus the synergies and what’s your opportunity to grow determines the attractiveness for shareholders.

And sometimes that means that the value of the company is worth its equity, sometimes it means it’s worth the premium to the equity and sometimes it means it’s not worth the principal debt. And so all those things factor into how we think about it.

I would tell you that in this market climate, well, one, the bar for M&A has always been high and in this market climate, it’s probably higher. And we have enough to do already with all the different activities that we’ve got. But that’s just a general statement. I’m not talking about any particular situation.

Ben Swinburne

Understood. All right. One thing you’d like to add as we wrap up, Chris, and obviously, a lot of investors focused on performance this year for the company any last thoughts?

Chris Winfrey

Yes. I mean, I’d start by saying we clearly recognize the uncertainty and a bit of volatility in the capital markets. We pay attention to it. It matters to us. But at the same time, when we think about the long-term potential of what we have, we have the best networks. We have the best products. I think we’ve got the best service. We save customers money.

And we’re investing in all that to make sure that we actually create even further distance for all of that. And so all of that ties to our philosophy of driving long-term free cash flow generation. That’s how we’re incentivized. That’s how we motivated. Create value for shareholders and we are really committed to go doing that even in unique investment and competitive cycles, which we’re clearly in today.

Ben Swinburne

Well, I really appreciate the time and thoughts, Chris. I hope you come back again next year. Thank you.

Chris Winfrey

We’ll be here. Thank you very much.

Ben Swinburne

Thanks, everybody.