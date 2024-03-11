Broader Market Makes EQWL/QQQ Pair An ETF Arbitrage Candidate

Userba011d64_201

It has been a rough road relatively speaking for equal weighted stock investing. For one thing, the S&P 500 has dominated the performance charts in recent years, and driven by the big names in the Nasdaq 100, has put on a performance show since last October's Halloween bottom.

That type of market typically favors ETFs that focus on the top 100 stocks. And it has. But take a look at the ETFs that track the top 100 by market capitalization, as well as Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL). Over the past 12 months, it has gained 22.4%. But that is more than 14% less than the return of the same 100 stocks, but market cap weighted!

Buy first, ask questions later?

For those hoping for a return to something other than a market where investors take a "buy first, ask questions later" approach, simply piling on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes, perhaps there are signs of a trend change. Here is a chart of the AAII sentiment survey, which is currently showing an excess of bulls over bears of about 30%. That is high, but historically, it tends to peak either in that area, or much higher in the case of a "blow off top" at the end of a market cycle or the start of a new one.

This is just one indicator, but it implies that the folks in this survey are pretty comfortable. Comfortable is a good thing to be if you are retired. In investing, when things can be described that way, my risk-management antenna goes up even more than usual.

Bottom-line: this has the makings of a high risk/high return proposition

There are ways to take advantage of that that do not involve outright speculation and market-timing. Each of those has a very high range of possible outcomes. I am forever trying to shrink that range of possible outcomes, whether through hedging, arbitrage, not rushing to deploy T-bill ETF holdings yielding north of 5%, etc.

Here is another sentiment indicator, that has a similar conclusion, but in more detail. Below is a sector by sector summary of recent data on a peer indicator, by Investors Intelligence, whose bull/bear ratio stood at 3.71. That's close to 4.00 which has been a topping level in the past.

Moreover, the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) are higher than all but two of the 10 sectors, Financials and Industrials. They are also higher than technology and just above that of communications, the two sectors that have tended to drive aggressive up moves in the broader indexes in recent years.

Sector Weekly RSI Weekly Stochastics XLB 75.16 96.89/92.44 XLC 77.18 95.03/93.23 XLE 60.75 91.91/84.23 XLF 85.68 95.34/95.84 XLI 82.69 98.78/98.02 XLK 73.95 94.71/91.27 XLP 71.16 93.65/88.73 XLU 58.01 46.94/37.97 XLV 75.46 93.17/94.64 XLY 61.98 89.49/90.66 QQQ 77.2 97.15/94.39 SPY 82.97 98.16/97.09 Investors Intelligence Bull/Bear Ratio 3.71 Click to enlarge

What's the point of all of this?

That parts of the market are getting "rich" but the indexes that so many track so closely are not telling the whole story. What's the story? That we might finally be getting a reversal of the "narrow stock market" that has frustrated those who rely on traditional metrics like valuation, profitability and such. Because since last October, it has been a market that could be described as "buy first and ask questions later.

It is also a market that continues to favor the few over the many. But what comprises the few may be shifting. And therein lies the big opportunity I see.

Here is a sector comparison of EQWL and its capitalization weighted peer, OEF, as well as QQQ. This is where I went to look first, to see if there was a better reason to believe in the EQWL vs. QQQ pairing for ETF arbitrage than just the fact that one has dominated the other recently.

A "best practice" in using past performance and sector allocation

The key takeaway, and frankly one I continue to try to get through to many in the Seeking Alpha comments section, is that simply looking at a trailing return (1 year, 5 years, 10 years, etc.) buries so much valuable information that helps us understand what the nature of the relationship is between any two ETFs.

Remember that I started this article by showing the changing dynamics of the sector performance of the market, and also that the broad market was perhaps not making that very clear. For me, it got a lot clearer when I looked at the three sector summaries below.

EQWL sector allocation (Seeking Alpha)

OEF sector allocation (Seeking Alpha)

QQQ sector allocation (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaways from the three ETF sector summaries above:

EQWL is dramatically underweight technology, but at a 15% weighting, still has enough to perform OK if tech continues to be a stock market leader, but not as dominant a leader as in the recent past. This also tells me that about 15 of the 100 largest stocks in the US market are tech stocks. Helpful to know.

Industrials are another area of focus for EQWL versus OEF and QQQ. So are financials.

Recall what the two sectors of interest were that I cited above. Financials and industrials! So, this story is starting to fit together nicely to me. Now, let's "bring it home."

And, from a valuation perspective, QQQ's portfolio sells at 32x trailing earnings and 5x sales. For EQWL, those figures are 20x and 2x. So if the market finally decides that gap should close, there's the arbitrage strategy, in play and ready to roll, while taking lower risk than owning one or the other.

A simple example of a strategy I find very interesting (ETF arbitrage)

First, let's review. QQQ has crushed EQWL since their common inception, about 16 years ago. But that's ancient history now.

Data by YCharts

Let's now look at the past five years, but in terms of 6-month rolling performance windows. What I am looking for is gaps, particularly alternating gaps, which allow me to conclude that I can alternate between these two. Sure, it can be done as an outright timing strategy, owning QQQ or EQWL but not both at the same time. But I prefer with equities to look at a pair like this as an arbitrage. In other parts of the market, like long-term US Treasuries, I am more likely to own either TLT or TBF. But that's another analysis for another day.

Data by YCharts

The key part of the above chart is the bottom section, which shows the difference in performance between EQWL and QQQ. When QQQ outperforms, the purple line at the bottom is positive and when EQWL earns more over a 6-month period, that line is below zero.

And speaking of zero, let's zero in and conclude this potential ETF arbitrage example. Below is just the bottom part of the chart immediately above, since it clearly shows what I see that gets me enthused about what is possible going forward.

Data by YCharts

Key takeaways (see above chart)

This shows me that in a given 6-month time frame, these two ETFs, which both focus on large cap US stocks, but with very distinct allocations and weighting methods, can each outperform the other by close to 20% or more. 20% in six months! And in a pairing, which can control the downside, especially if I am prepared to make subtle changes to the relative weightings of the two in the ETF arbitrage pair over time.

This is not about a single 6-month time frame. It is about recognizing that in a market environment like this one, where signs now appear that it could be more a "market of stocks" than a "stock market," opportunities to stay invested in equities but without being totally exposed to a shock or event are right there in front of us. All it takes is the willingness to learn about it. And that's what I'm doing here, following up on my other ETF arbitrage article.

Now that I have the pairing, how to do I execute this?

I can do this a number of ways, depending on the specific objective and level of confidence I have in the pairing.

Buy equal amounts of EQWL and ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ), which moves opposite QQQ.

Buy amounts of EQWL and PSQ which are not equal, to leave more room to profit if I'm right.

Substitute leveraged ETFs for one or both sides of the arbitrage pairing. I don't do so without thoroughly understanding the risks of holding leveraged ETFs for more than a day. I believe they can be effective (based on my own experience) for weeks or perhaps months, but they require extra care. Their top benefit as I see it is that they allow me to get a "full allocation" to one or both sides of these positions without putting as much money at risk. And with T-bills paying what they are, it is not bad to include them as a buffer in the strategy.

Be prepared to tactically shift the weightings, not dramatically, but if I determine that taking some profit or reducing loss on the pair while still maintaining the arbitrage position is a good idea.

Typically, I own 3-4 pairs at a time, collected together in a portfolio, which in itself is a subset of my overall investment strategy. I view it as akin to one "sleeve" in my "hedge fund of funds" portfolio, except that I don't outsource to a hedge fund or outside managers. I am allocating and investing across a set of six strategies I created during my professional investing career, which spanned three decades.

Equal Weighted RSP ETF is also a candidate, in place of EQWL

Finally, I'll also note that for those who are more familiar with the equal weighted S&P 500, captured through the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP), that pairing is at least as attractive from an arbitrage perspective. It includes 400 more stocks than EQWL, so the more the market broadens, the more appealing RSP looks, versus EQWL. In fact, the main risk to doing this with EQWL versus QQQ is similar to the risk I always try to assess in pairing up ETFs for arbitrage positions.

Specifically, that the two ETFs don't perform differently enough to produce enough of an edge from owning one and shorting (via inverse ETFs) the other. Here's what QQQ and RSP look like. Not a bad pairing, and another I'll be watching.

Data by YCharts

In either case, whether it is EQWL or RSP as the "long" side of the ETF arbitrage, the "short" side is entirely in the hands of the investor. The two choices are always the same, once the short side of the pairing is identified. In this case, QQQ is the one I expect to underperform.

So, that's a current example of this. I have effectively used ETFs for many years in that my ETF portfolios tend to be a mix of offense and defense, so that inverse positions help out. But here I am describing how I am starting to use those positions as more of a dedicated portion of my overall portfolio, and with tighter allocations. In other words, closer to 50%/50% than usual, to capture the pure arbitrage of potential reversals of fortune for different market segments.

As for a formal rating, I will simply apply a Hold to EQWL, since it is neither a buy or sell. It is one part of a 2-part story, ETF arbitrage!