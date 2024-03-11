Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fisker Q4: EV Dreams Are Fizzling Out [Downgrade]

Mar. 11, 2024 4:51 PM ETFisker Inc. (FSR) Stock1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.31K Followers

Summary

  • Fisker's shares dropped significantly after warning about its ability to survive.
  • The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings, with higher losses and lower revenues than expected.
  • Fisker's balance sheet is not well-capitalized, leading to the need for capital raising and a potential strategic partnership.
  • Shares trade at a distressed valuation multiplier as bankruptcy risks are growing.
Down crisis financial business market graph on investment economy finance chart background of loss money economic crash exchange or stock recession diagram concept and fall arrow inflation price rate.

Lemon_tm

Shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) lost about half of their value after the electric vehicle company submitted its fourth-quarter earnings sheet at the end of February, delayed its 10-K and management warned about its ability to survive. A strategic partnership with a

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.31K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 4:55 PM
Comments (5.99K)
$fsr another crammer blunder
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FSR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.