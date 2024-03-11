Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is The U.S. Labor Market As Strong As It Appears?

James Picerno
James Picerno
  • Hiring rose 275,000 last month, beating expectations - well above the consensus forecast of around 200,000.
  • There’s still a strong case for expecting the labor market to expand at a healthy, if slower, pace.
  • For what it’s worth, the relative weakness in private payrolls vs. total payrolls is telling us that jobless claims will soon rise, although that seems like a low-probably event today.

Building a strong team, Wooden blocks with people icon on pink background, Human resources and management concept.

oatawa

Friday’s payrolls data for February dispatched another upside surprise, reaffirming the now-consensus view that recession risk is low for the US economy. Hiring rose 275,000 last month, beating expectations - well above the consensus forecast of around 200,000.

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he's written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 4:49 PM
If JPow cuts in June then recession started in January which is likely. Driving in the rear view mirror. You miss the man with the peeing dog on the side of the road shaking his cane at you.
