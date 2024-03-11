Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia's Rocket Ship Valuation: Hope You Packed A Parachute!

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's impressive growth and market dominance are attributed to its investment in innovation and leadership by CEO Jensen Huang.
  • The company's reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor for chip manufacturing poses significant geopolitical risks.
  • Competitors, including AMD and cloud providers like Amazon and Microsoft, are developing their own AI chips, threatening Nvidia's market position.

We have enormous respect for Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its visionary and hard-working co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang. It shows what a company can achieve when it invests in innovation, and is led by someone

Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

J
John the Baptist
Today, 6:27 PM
Comments (354)
You tried very hard to bring all the worst case outcomes to bear.
The point his I dont put very much weight into any of these articles, pro or con. Why? The company only estimates one quarter at a time. Beyond that your in a guessing game and dealing with hypotheticals rather than facts. So I dont buy your prognostications. As to value, theres no perfect methodolgy it seems. I could say the PEG ratio makes Nvidia fairely valued at this time. But it doesnt matter. People are willing to pay more and higher amounts because they believe in the company's future and that it will continue to grow swiftly. Thats really all that really matters at this time as far as I am concerned being a day trader.
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 6:12 PM
Comments (3.01K)
Takes some stones to write this article! Congratulations, I think you are wrong but I admire your courage.
K
Kyle28
Today, 6:01 PM
Comments (53)
Your arm holdings strong sell doubled after your article :)
C
CoopersHawk
Today, 5:46 PM
Comments (16)
These same arguments were used on Apple when the IPhone came out. Competition will be fierce and Nvidia will lose market share quickly.

Navidia has a software component as well as the hardware. They are building a walled garden just like Apple did. Nvidia is building vertical cloud platforms that may make switching difficult/expensive.

By the time competition gets close to Nvidia there will so many companies already using Nvidia they will just stay.
The Value Edge profile picture
The Value Edge
Today, 5:39 PM
Comments (400)
Very nice article, looks like our bear cases are largely similar. Geopolitics, custom silicon, and fear of vendor lock in. Well done!!
GonzalezCarlos profile picture
GonzalezCarlos
Today, 5:16 PM
Comments (1)
Lmaoo the titles a winner
