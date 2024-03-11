ServiceNow: A Strong Investment Opportunity For The AI Era

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since OpenAI previewed ChatGPT in November 2022, there has been a proliferation of software and cloud companies that claim generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other AI technology will be a growth driver for their business. Yet, some of these companies' claims have not met investor expectations for top and bottom-line growth in this challenging spending environment. For instance, Snowflake (SNOW) and Workday (WDAY) are enterprise software vendors that should benefit from AI's proliferation. Both companies recently reported earnings where they pulled back on their revenue growth targets, disappointing investors.

In contrast, when ServiceNow (NOW) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on January 24, 2024, in addition to beating analyst revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter, its full-year 2024 guidance exceeded targets it set years ago. In 2020, the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bill McDermott, established a goal of $10 billion in subscription revenue, and a year later, during its annual user event, Knowledge 2021, defined a timeline to reach that $10 billion goal by 2024 and reach $15+ billion in subscription revenue by 2026. During the company's fourth quarter 2023 guidance, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gina Mastantuono announced that the company was raising its subscription revenue guidance to between $10.555 billion and $10.575 billion for the full year 2024. Part of the reason that management raised guidance is due to the strength of customers adopting its AI products. If you want to invest in a company that benefits from the secular trend of AI adoption and shows tangible positive results in its earnings reports, consider an investment in ServiceNow.

This article will discuss what services ServiceNow performs for its customers, how AI helps its business, review earnings, its valuation, a few risks, and why investors can buy the stock at the current price.

A 21st Century software company

Management has talked about building ServiceNow into a 21st-century software company for several years. What they mean by that is management wants ServiceNow to become an innovation leader, the type of company that large enterprises, Fortune 500-type companies, come to for software solutions that can solve some of their deepest needs in today's competitive business environment. Management intends to accomplish that goal by being on the cutting edge of developing AI and workflow automation software. The company has over 30 products on one platform to address needs in various areas, including Information Technology (IT), Human Resources (HR), Customer Service Management (CSM), Cybersecurity, Legal services, Financial services, and more.

One factor that makes ServiceNow products attractive to large enterprises is the ongoing trend of companies consolidating point solutions onto one platform to save money. During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, 2024, the Morgan Stanley Host Keith Weiss asked CFO Gina Mastantuono how ServiceNow was able to hit its financial goals during a problematic period for cloud spending, and Mastantuono said [Emphasis added]:

Well, I think, first of all, it's the breadth of the product portfolio, right? And so because we're invested in IT, customer, HR as well as creator, there gives a broader bandwidth for customers to play in. I think the other thing is once customers retrenched and looked at their spending and prioritized where they were going to spend their money, very, very clearly, it came out that they are looking for platforms that they're able to lean into strategically and not have so many point solutions. And because our platform really can go so broad across the enterprise, I think it's enabled us to continue to see demand that remains strong. Source: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript

What she is saying here is that enterprises have found that they could reduce costs by joining ServiceNow's platform to gain access to multi-functional software to solve all or most of their company's needs rather than paying one company for IT department software, another company for HR software, and another company for customer service software. Additionally, many companies use a tangle of several legacy IT systems, which makes it challenging to use newer digital transformation technologies. ServiceNow's platform has become a solution for enterprises like Chipotle (CMG), Air France, NTT DATA Group Corporation (OTCPK:NTTDF) (OTCPK:NTDTY), and TIAA to integrate digital transformation technology into their existing systems without ripping out and completely replacing their entire infrastructure. In an era in which productivity, efficiency, and cost savings are critical for enterprises, ServiceNow is king.

The company also often positions itself well to take advantage of the latest technology trends, and right now, it's at the start of a ride in what may become one of the most significant technology trends of this era in generative AI. Now that companies have become eager to implement AI solutions, ServiceNow's platform has become even more valuable, especially its newer AI-infused products that help integrate generative AI solutions into a company's existing IT architecture. Unlike some companies, ServiceNow doesn't offer a separate AI product or chatbot. Instead, ServiceNow integrates generative AI into existing products, and you can typically recognize the presence of generative AI by a "Pro Plus" designation, which management also refers to as AI SKUs. For instance, the following is an example of the features in its IT Service Management (ITSM) product line.

ServiceNow website

The new AI-infused ITSM product is named ITSM Pro Plus (not shown on the chart above). The company released other product lines in September 2023 with generative AI capabilities: CSM Pro Plus and HR Service Delivery Pro Plus. ServiceNow doesn't list pricing on its websites. Still, according to an August 17, 2023, Forbes article, the new AI SKUs with the Plus designation had an estimated 60% premium compared to the Pro-only versions.

Management expects that its AI SKUs will gain a meaningful chunk of what Gartner (IT) estimates will be $3 trillion spent on AI between 2023 and 2027, with 36% of that AI spending coming from generative AI by 2027. Currently, customers are adopting Pro Plus products more rapidly than any of its previous upgrade cycle products. CFO Gina Mastantuono said the following about the new AI SKUs (Emphasis added):

We launched our first AI SKUs [Plus products] on September 30. And so one quarter in, again, the fastest growing of the new products, but it's still new and it's still small in a $10 billion base. When is it going to start to make a meaningful contribution? I know that's what everyone keeps asking. What I keep saying is we will keep you updated as to the progress we're seeing very good traction. Our customers are really leaning in. Source: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript

Although many companies are putting generative AI products on the market, potential customers may be only testing some of these applications, as some may not be ready for prime time, and a few kinks may still need removing. Additionally, some generative AI products may still need legitimate real-life use cases that move the needle regarding efficiency and cost savings. In contrast, according to Chief Operating Officer (COO) CJ Desai, ServiceNow is a first mover in deploying use-case-specific generative AI (Emphasis added):

We were the first ones -- one of the first ones to release the product with use-case-specific generative AI starting in September [2023]. So we definitely had first mover's advantage from that perspective. However, from a customer sentiment perspective, I will tell you there were two Wall Street banks telling me specifically that they wanted to be the first ones on the Street, Wall Street in New York, to go with our Gen AI solution and one of them signed with us. And you work for one, but in the sense that this is a highly regulated environment, regulators want to know how AI is done, and we were able to sign with the first Wall Street Bank in New York in Q4. Source: ServiceNow Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Later in the earnings call, the COO added that the deal was material to ServiceNow's results, adding eight figures to the net new ACV. Few enterprise-focused applications companies signed deals of that magnitude in 2023 due to the still harsh demand environment for software and cloud companies.

Another advantage of ServiceNow's products containing generative AI is that, according to management, they have a faster sales cycle than those lacking the new AI technology. Companies interested in digitally transforming using generative AI appear eager to start as soon as possible rather than engaging in lengthy sales cycles lasting over a year. While the impact of generative AI has yet to totally eliminate the effects of a low-demand environment for cloud and software products, it is blunting some of the adverse impacts on ServiceNow's sales.

If you decide to invest in ServiceNow, following what management says about customers adopting its AI products in future earnings reports is crucial. Investor sentiment towards the company may ebb and flow depending on the company's prospects for its AI products.

An excellent fourth quarter 2023 earnings report

ServiceNow has big goals. At an Analyst Event in May 2022, ServiceNow raised its 2026 subscription revenue targets to $16 billion, $1 billion over its 2020 estimates of $15 billion. The best way for the company to get there over the next two years is to steadily increase the number of companies that pay it large sums. One of the most important numbers to look at with ServiceNow is the Annual Contract Value (ACV), which measures the average recurring revenue the company can expect from its customer base. The more customers paying over $1 million in ACV, the greater the likelihood the company can hit its aggressive subscription revenue goals. In addition, investors should look for the continued rise of the Average ACV of Customers with at least $1 million ACV. The increase in ACV metrics could come from new customers or upselling existing customers to use more ServiceNow products or features. In addition, although it may focus on acquiring customers with ACV over $1 million, it won't ignore customers with below that. Management will acquire these customers, and by making those customers' businesses more successful and upselling them over time, it will attempt to convert over the $1 million ACV mark.

Customers paying ServiceNow over $1 million in ACV increased 40.51% over the last two years to 1,897 customers. The company increased deals greater than $1 million in net new ACV during the quarter by 33% year-over-year to 168, including five deals over $10 million. In full-year 2023, deals of more than $1 million in net new ACV grew around 30% over the previous year. Last, the average ACV of Customers with $1M+ ACV grew around 18% over the previous two years to $4.5 million. These numbers are all favorable towards ServiceNow eventually achieving its 2026 revenue goal. Management attributes its generative AI products for its highest net new ACV contribution for the first full quarter of any new product family launch. Generative AI is a promising new potential growth driver for ServiceNow to reach its 2026 subscription revenue goal.

ServiceNow produces over 85% of its net new ACV with existing customers, a favorable trend. When a company generates most of its net new ACV through existing customers, it benefits from lower customer acquisition costs, as selling to existing customers can result in lower sales and marketing expenses and require less work than making sales attempts to new customers. Another benefit is that by selling existing customers more advanced products with a higher sales tag, such as ServiceNow's products containing generative AI, or by selling customers more add-ons, their overall spending with ServiceNow rises, increasing its customers' Lifetime Value.

ServiceNow Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

Another important metric is the company's renewal rate. Since ServiceNow uses a subscription model, a high renewal rate produces a consistent and predictable revenue stream. Investors will often award a higher valuation to a company with a high percentage of predictable recurring revenue streams than a company that lacks or has a low percentage of reliable recurring revenue streams. The image below shows that ServiceNow produced a renewal rate of 99% in the fourth quarter, which is among the best in the industry. Usually, a high-performing software subscription business has a renewal rate between 80% and 95%. So, ServiceNow has an extraordinarily sticky service. One reason it retains customers is that the company has high customer switching costs, meaning customers find it too costly and time-consuming to switch to a competing platform. Customers are also attracted to ServiceNow's ability to innovate and be among the first to add new capabilities like generative AI to its platform.

ServiceNow Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

According to the image below, ServiceNow's fourth quarter 2023 Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO), its backlog plus its deferred revenue, grew 29% over the previous year's comparable quarter to $18 billion. Next, current RPO or cRPO is a critical metric investors use to forecast revenue a year out. The company's cRPO grew 24% year-over-year or 23% in constant currency, compared to management guiding for subscription revenue of 21.5% to 22% year-over-year growth or 21.5% on a constant currency basis. Overall, the company's RPO and cRPO metrics present a positive picture of future growth. Management's guidance and cRPO number align closely enough to conclude that management is comfortable that they will convert most of its backlog into revenue. The slight difference between cRPO and guidance could indicate that the company expects some customer churn or potential delays in converting contracts to revenue. The company estimates that in 2024, cRPO growth will be 20% on both a reported and constant currency basis, reflecting the inroads the company is making in the government business. In the fourth quarter, it won new business with the United States Army, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Australian Department of Defense Digital Delivery Group. Typically, government contracts are renewed annually with a renewal rate of 99%.

ServiceNow Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

Since ServiceNow uses a subscription model to generate most of its total revenue (97% of 2023 full-year total revenue), it stresses subscription revenue in virtually all its communications with investors. Its subscription revenues grew 25.5% over the previous year's comparable quarter in constant currency to $2.365 billion. This number exceeded the high point of the company's prior guidance. Annual 2023 subscription revenue grew 25.5% in constant currency to $8.68 billion. CFO Gina Mastantuono said about ServiceNow's topline growth: "All [revenue growth was] organic at a scale that hasn't been accomplished by any other enterprise software company."

The company reports GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) numbers but stresses using non-GAAP metrics in its investor presentation. Its non-GAAP numbers exclude amortization of purchased assets, business combination and other related costs, and stock-based compensation (SBC), the highest proportion of its non-GAAP metrics. Its SBC of around 17% to 18% of revenue is relatively high compared to other software and cloud companies. Although some investors don't like companies with high SBC because it dilutes earnings, ServiceNow does a lot to make its workplace attractive and gain high-quality employees, including paying its employees well.

ServiceNow Fourth Quarter 2023 Fact Sheet.

ServiceNow's fourth quarter non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin was down 200 basis points (bps) to 84%, and its annual 2023 non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin was down 100 bps to 85%. While generative AI has increased customer adoption of its products, its cloud computing costs have risen, negatively impacting gross margins.

ServiceNow Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

Management gave subscription gross margin guidance of 84.5%, which it attributes to "ongoing investments in its data centers and other growth opportunities." However, the company expects to gain a 100-bps boost to subscription gross margin due to the positive impact of being able to depreciate data center equipment from four to five years, a result of a recent assessment. ServiceNow is also able to offset the near-term negative impact of increased generative AI usage on its costs of goods sold (COGS) by using domain-specific large language models (LLMs) instead of using a general-purpose LLM like GPT-4, the LLM powering ChatGPT. Domain-specific means the model's training occurs on a particular domain or industry data. Because it uses a domain-specific LLM, the company uses less computing power than a general-purpose LLM, resulting in lower costs than some competitors using general-purpose AI models. However, increasing generative AI usage could negatively impact the company's gross margins in the long term. CFO Gina Mastantuono responded to possible rising gross margin headwinds due to increasing generative AI usage by saying:

If there is a little bit of pressure more long term [on gross margins], what you'll be able to see is continued efficiencies in our OpEx [operating expenses], right? If you think about the sales and marketing efficiencies, the R&D efficiencies by our model, we'll be able to offset any incremental pressure. So I feel very confident not only in our guide to continue margin expansion in 2024 but beyond as well. Source: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript

The company had a fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating margin above 29%, approximately 200 bps above its previous guidance. Its full-year 2023 operating margin was 28%, as seen in the image below.

ServiceNow Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

ServiceNow's CFO attributed the margin expansion to revenue growing faster than expectations and disciplined spending management. Moving forward, investors can expect the company to decrease operating expenses further through automation and generative AI. During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, CFO Gina Mastantuono discussed how the company eats its own cooking, meaning that it uses its own generative AI products internally in 15 to 20 use cases. It already sees considerable efficiency gains and believes the company will save millions of dollars this year. As management expects to continue being more efficient, it raised its full-year 2024 operating margin target from 28% to 29%.

ServiceNow generated a fourth-quarter free cash flow (FCF) margin of 55%, up 250 bps over the previous year's comparable quarter. Its full-year 2023 FCF margin was 30%, and its annual 2023 free cash flow was $2.7 billion. Investors should be aware that ServiceNow realized a significant tax benefit of $723 million in 2023, as the following image from the company's 2023 10-K shows.

Service Now 2023 10-K

In addition, ServiceNow released $1.05 billion of its U.S. tax valuation allowance in 2023, which are deferred tax benefits the company believes it may realize in the future. ServiceNow's 2023 10-K on page 41 states [Emphasis added]:

Of the $1.2 billion valuation allowance as of December 31, 2022, we released $1.05 billion of our valuation allowance during the year ended December 31, 2023. We maintained a valuation allowance of $196 million against our California deferred tax assets. We will continue to monitor the need for a valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets on a quarterly basis. Source: ServiceNow 2023 10-K.

It is important to remember that the amount in deferred taxes that management realizes in the future remains uncertain and may differ from the valuation allowance due to potential changes in ServiceNow's financial situation and tax regulations. Since taxes impact everything below the net income line, this uncertainty means that, in practical terms for investors, any full-year 2024 forecasts for net income, earnings-per-share, FCF, and FCF margin from management could all be inaccurate until the company receives guidance from tax regulators on how much taxes it will pay in 2024.

The chart below shows the company ended 2023 with $4.877 billion in cash and short-term investments against $1.488 billion in long-term debt.

Data by YCharts

ServiceNow debt-to-equity ratio is 0.30, implying a conservative financial structure. Its debt-to-EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) ratio is 1.13, meaning the company's core profits are capable of servicing its debt. ServiceNow has a quick ratio of 1.06, meaning it has just enough assets to cover its short-term obligations. It repurchased 400,000 shares in the fourth quarter as part of a share repurchase program to keep dilution from SBC in check. It had $962 million remaining of the original $1.5 billion repurchase authorization at the end of 2023.

Valuation

On the positive side, the market may undervalue the stock on a price-to-FCF (P/FCF) basis for bullish investors on ServiceNow. It trades at a Price/FCF of 57.65, below its five-year and ten-year median. Suppose the company traded at its five-year median; it would trade at $835.22. At its ten-year median, it would trade at $867.15.

Data by YCharts

However, most of ServiceNow's valuation ratios look ugly on the surface. Seeking Alpha's quant rates the company as an F. Except for Atlassian (TEAM), ServiceNow trades higher than similar software/cloud companies on a forward price-to-earnings ratio.

Data by YCharts

The following reverse DCF shows the implied FCF growth rates over the next ten years for ServiceNow's closing price of $757.68 on March 8, 2024.

Reverse DCF

The first quarter of FY 2025 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $2704 Terminal growth rate 3% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 21.40% Stock Price (March 6, 2024, closing price) $757.68 Terminal FCF value $19.366 billion Discounted Terminal Value $106.661 billion FCF margin 30% Click to enlarge

Using consensus analyst estimates from Seeking Alpha, ServiceNow should grow revenue by approximately 20% over the next five years and around 17% over the next ten years. If ServiceNow hits those revenue growth numbers, reaching an FCF growth rate of 21.40% may be challenging. However, suppose ServiceNow could increase its FCF margin to 40%. In such a case, it would only need to grow its FCF by 17.60% annually for ten years to justify the current price, which is much more achievable for a company growing its topline from 17% to 20%. If the company raises its FCF margin to 35%, it will only need to grow its FCF by 19.4%. So, how feasible would it be for ServiceNow to increase its FCF margin?

In the near term, it may be difficult for investors to gauge ServiceNow's FCF growth and FCF margin expansion due to the uncertainty of how much taxes ServiceNow will pay over the next year or two. During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, the Morgan Stanley representative asked why the company's operating margin appears to increase faster than the FCF margin. He asked, "How should investors think about the future potential for free cash flow margins to move higher versus what we're seeing in operating margin?" CFO Gina Mastantuono said:

We'll continue to accrete free cash flow margins. The business model allows for leverage across the board. Cash taxes are becoming an issue as we become a US cash taxpayer. There's lots of regs [tax regulations] up in the air, we'll continue to be transparent. But once the cash tax is just kind of hit and it's a steady state, you'll be able to see very similar leverage on free cash flow, as you would see on operating. Source: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript

Here is my translation of what ServiceNow's CFO says in the above quote: FCF margins are steadily increasing. Still, tax benefits can vary year-to-year, making it harder to track underlying FCF margin trends. Once the impact of deferred taxes on the company's bottom line becomes less volatile, FCF margin increases should move more in line with operating margin increases.

I am guessing that management can squeeze out at least an additional 5% to 10% in FCF margin through efficiency gains from increased automation, AI, and other factors. Another consideration is revenue growth. Analysts and investors may underestimate how much AI could increase ServiceNow's future revenue growth estimates. The company is still early in its AI journey. If generative AI becomes as big as the hype suggests, analysts may raise their revenue growth estimates over time as sales results from its AI products come in. For instance, if revenue is eventually estimated to grow 22% annually for the next ten years due to AI, instead of the current analyst's implied belief that it will grow 17% over that period, the company will be more likely to hit and possible exceed the FCF growth rates implied by the stock price.

Last, investors should remember that the market may value subscription businesses with high renewal rates (low churn) at a premium valuation, so you should not be surprised if a stock like ServiceNow always looks "overvalued" compared to your valuation estimate.

Risks

The company's original business was products focused on the IT department. It already has stiff competition within the IT market, and with the company's ongoing expansion beyond its core IT market into areas like customer service and HR, competition is intensifying. The overlapping markets that ServiceNow competes in have many enterprise-focused heavyweights like Microsoft (MSFT), SAP SE (SAP), Oracle (ORCL), Workday (WDAY), and Salesforce (CRM). ServiceNow must continuously invest in Research and Development to out-innovate its competitors. If it fails to differentiate its products and services from competitors, eventually, high switching costs won't prevent its customers from switching to other companies. If you see ServiceNow's renewal rate trending down over multiple quarters, it may have lost its switching costs advantage.

In the face of increasing competition, ServiceNow must maintain revenue growth of 20% or more, requiring the company to execute at scale. If subscription revenue growth deteriorates and misses analysts' revenue forecasts, it may negatively impact the stock price. Additionally, if the company's AI SKUs fail to gain adoption, the market may sell off the stock as investors may question the thesis of AI products boosting revenue growth moving forward.

Why investors should buy the stock

ServiceNow has been one of the better-performing enterprise-focused stocks in terms of stock price and revenue growth over the last three years.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Also, unlike some competitors that retrenched and laid off workers during the downturn in the enterprise cloud and software market, the company invested in retaining its employees, and while it moderated the hiring pace, the hiring of new employees never ceased. As a result, although the company may pick up the pace of hiring new workers, investors may not see an extreme ramp in hiring that some companies that cut the fat to the bone during 2022 and 2023 might need to do in response to a potentially improving economy, putting ServiceNow in an excellent position to maintain or increase revenue growth, while keeping cost in line during 2024 and beyond.

If you are a growth investor looking to invest in a potential big beneficiary of the generative AI and digital transformation secular trend, put ServiceNow on your list of stocks to investigate and potentially buy. I rate this stock a Buy.