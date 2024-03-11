domin_domin

Using options to generate extra income and yield on a portfolio isn't a new concept, but it's one that was normally left to specialized options traders. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, solved the access problem, with a slew of funds now available in the marketplace that use the technique so you don't have to. One popular fund that does this is the FT Cboe Vest S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG).

KNG is a unique ETF that implements a buy-write strategy with dividend aristocrats. It was listed on March 26, 2018, and tracks the Cboe S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index. The ETF's primary goal is to generate an annualized level of income from stock dividends and option premiums that is approximately 8% over the annual dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index (SP500). Its secondary goal is to generate capital appreciation based on the price returns of the equity securities contained in the index.

KNG is a sizeable ETF with close to $2.5 billion in assets under management. It offers a high distribution yield, currently at 8.63%. However, with a somewhat high 0.75% annual expense ratio, the yield appears high since part of the income return is derived from the selling of slightly out-of-the-money call options on the underlying stocks.

Detailed Examination of KNG Holdings

KNG has a diversified portfolio consisting of 67 stock holdings and 66 positions in options. The top 10 holdings, representing 16.5% of asset value, include companies like General Dynamics Corp., Aflac Incorporated, AbbVie Inc., Chubb Ltd., and Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

The fund buys dividend stocks and then writes (sells) call options contracts on them. These contracts obligate the ETF to sell the stocks it bought to the buyers of the options at a predefined price called the "strike price" for a period of time if the latter party wishes so. The ETF's goal is to receive the proceeds (premium) from writing the contracts and having the options expire worthless, thus generating income on top of the dividend income the underlying stocks deliver.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The fund's portfolio is spread across various sectors. However, it is heavily concentrated in the Consumer Staples and Industrials sectors, representing 24.07% and 24.01% of asset value respectively. Other sectors like Materials, Financials, Health Care, Real Estate, Consumer Discretionary, Utilities, Information Technology, and Energy also make up the portfolio, but their weightage is comparatively lower. Note that this makes the fund inherently more of a value-style tilted portfolio.

Peer Comparison: KNG Vs. Similar ETFs

When compared against other similar ETFs, KNG's performance varies. For example, the ETF outperforms other S&P 500 buy-write ETFs since 2018, such as the First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI), Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), and Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP). Overall strong results.

Pros and Cons of Investing in KNG

Investing in KNG comes with both advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side, KNG offers a high dividend yield and potential for capital appreciation. It also provides exposure to dividend aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payments each year for at least 25 consecutive years, offering a degree of reliability and predictability.

However, KNG also has its drawbacks. For instance, its returns may not match the returns of the S&P 500 Index due to the fund's unique strategy and composition. Also, KNG's distributions may be variable, which might not suit investors seeking a stable and predictable income stream. Moreover, the fund's expense ratio is relatively high compared to other ETFs.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest in KNG?

In conclusion, the FT Cboe Vest S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF offers an interesting investment opportunity for those looking to juice yield using an options overlay strategy like what's employed here. It provides a high dividend yield and potential for capital appreciation, making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors.

However, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF's variable distributions and high expense ratio might deter some investors. It would certainly help if we entered a new cycle that favored value-style investing over growth just given the sector makeup. Regardless, it's worth paying attention to.