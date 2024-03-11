Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VOOG: Growth Set To Keep Capturing Interest

Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
692 Followers

Summary

  • Earnings volatility has increased, making it harder for analysts to accurately predict future earnings, but also unveiling opportunities in growth stocks.
  • VOOG is a leading growth fund, offered by Vanguard, with a strong performance record and an attractive valuation compared to peers.
  • A.I. is dominating the hype and profitability in the growth sector is expected to continue.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

Thesis

As growth stock investing has been a consistently winning strategy for over a decade, many analysts believe that the current explosion in AI will only fortify this trend, improving profitability and growth rates further within the technology sector. In

This article was written by

Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
692 Followers
Financial Analyst, interested in U.S equities, examining Growth, Dividend Growth and Value Investment opportunities, as well as ETFs.  Accounting and Finance Graduate. CFA level ΙI candidate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VOOG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOOG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.