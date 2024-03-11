Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 11, 2024 6:02 PM ETAssertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.17K Followers

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Kreps - Darrow Associates, IR

Heather Mason - Interim CEO

Ajay Patel - CFO

Paul Schwichtenberg - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Assertio Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Call.

I would now like to welcome Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for the company to begin the call. Matt, over to you.

Matthew Kreps

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Assertio's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financials. The news release covering our results for this period is now available on the Investor page of our website at investor.assertiotx.com. I would encourage you to review the release and the tables in conjunction with today's discussion.

With me today are Heather Mason, Interim CEO; Ajay Patel, Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Schwichtenberg, Chief Commercial Officer. In just a moment, Heather will open the remarks and provide an overview of the business, then Ajay will cover our financial results and guidance, followed by Paul with an update on our commercial strategies. After that, we will take a few questions from our covering analysts.

During this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding our future performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in this afternoon's press release as well as Assertio's filings with the SEC. These and other risks are more fully described in the risk factors section and other sections of our annual report on Form 10-K.

Our actual results may differ materially [Technical Difficulty] forward-looking statements. And Assertio specifically

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ASRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASRT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.