Johnson Outdoors: Quality Business But Considerable Deterioration Not Over Yet

Mar. 11, 2024 7:22 PM ETJohnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Stock
Summary

  • JOUT’s revenue growth was impressive into FY21 (CAGR: 8%), however, the company has seriously struggled subsequently. Demand is softening and economic headwinds are wreaking havoc.
  • We like its business model and the positioning of the business and its brands. However, we do see risks to achieving attractive long-term growth.
  • Recent execution has been poor, with inventory accumulating, margins considerably declining, and FCF drying up. With demand unlikely to pick up immediately, further pain is ahead.
  • Even if we compare what we estimate to be JOUT’s normalized performance relative to its peers, the company still underperforms, implying unattractive relative fundamentals.
  • JOUT’s valuation inherently prices in margin improvement and a return to growth, which although likely, is not imminent. This execution risk should not be borne by new investors.

Stand-Up Kayaker Fishing in Florida

Michael Warren/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction and thesis

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreational products. Johnson Outdoors operates through multiple brands, offering a diverse range of outdoor gear and equipment for various recreational

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

