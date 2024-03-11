Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.35K Followers

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sara Horvath - General Counsel
Omar Asali - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Bill Drew - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird
Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs
Danny Eggerichs - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desiree and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ranpak Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sara Horvath, General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Sara Horvath

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we will discuss forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our press release and the risk factors identified in our Form 10-K and our other filings filed at the SEC.

Some of the statements and responses to your questions in this conference call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Ranpak assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. We should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak to the company only as of today. The earnings release we issued this afternoon and the presentation for today's call are posted on the investor relations section of our website. A copy of the release

Recommended For You

About PACK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PACK

Trending Analysis

Trending News