U.S. December Oil Production Flat

A guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to December 2023.

U.S. December oil production decreased by 4 kb/d to 13,315 kb/d. The small decrease was a mix of increases and decreases that netted out to a negligible decrease. The largest decrease came from Texas, 20 kb/d, offset by a New Mexico increase of 23 kb/d.

The dark blue graph, taken from the February 2023 STEO, is the forecast for U.S. oil production from January 2024 to December 2025. Output for December 2025 is expected to reach 13,698 kb/d. The projected January drop was due to severe storms in the central US.

The red OLS line from June 2020 to December 2023 indicates a monthly production growth rate of 65 kb/d/mth or 780 kb/d/yr. Clearly the growth rate going forward into 2024, shown by the dark blue graph, is flat and significantly lower than seen in the previous June 2020 to November 2023 time period. In January 2025 production is expected to be 13,318 kb/d, 3 kb/d higher than in December 2023.

Both the overall US and the Onshore L48 oil production were essentially flat, with overall US production dropping by 4 kb/d while the Onshore L48 was up by 1 kb/d.

The light blue graph is the STEO’s projection for output to December 2025 for the Onshore L48. From December 2023 to December 2025, production is expected to increase by 260 kb/d to 11,279 kb/d. Production for most of 2024 in the Onshore L48 is expected to be lower than December 2023. In December 2024, oil production is expected to be 153 kb/d lower than December 2023.

Listed above are the 11 US states with the largest oil production along with the Gulf of Mexico. Ohio has been added to this table since it exceeded Louisiana’s production. These 11 states accounted for 83.6% of all U.S. oil production out of a total production of 13,315 kb/d in December 2023.

On a YoY basis, US production increased by 1,166 kb/d with the majority, 932 kb/d coming from Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota. GOM production dropped by 10 kb/d MoM while YOY it is up 77 kb/d.

Note that on a YOY basis, four of the smaller producing states have increased production, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and Ohio.

State Oil Production Charts

Texas production decreased by 20 kb/d in December to 5,637 kb/d.

Also shown is the monthly data from the Texas RRC, the EIA and a December RRC projection. The projection is very close up to November 2023. The error for December 2023 is due to under-reporting of November production in the RRC November report. Note the error for November 2023 is 20 kb/d too low.

New Mexico’s December production rose by 23 kb/d to 1,928 kb/d.

The blue graph is a production projection for Lea plus Eddy counties. The projection used the difference between December and November production data provided by the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division.

The combined output from Lea and Eddy counties in December increased by 27 kb/d. It is interesting to note the Lea + Eddy production trend is similar to the EIA’s except for October.

More production information from these two counties is reviewed in the special Permian section further down.

December’s output decreased by 5 kb/d to 1,285 kb/d. YoY production increased by 335 kb/d.

According to this article: “Helms attributed the growth to completion of wells that had been drilled but not yet completed. Completion is the process of preparing a well for production.

“All the drilling in the Tier 2 geology has turned out to be every bit as productive as the core, the Tier 1 geology,” Helms said, referring to the main and secondary oil-producing areas in the Bakken.

The state’s drilling rig count as of Thursday was 37, about flat compared to recent months.

There were 18,753 producing wells in North Dakota in December, another record.

Alaskaʼs December output increased by 5 kb/d to 433 kb/d. Production YoY is down by 14 kb/d. The EIA’s weekly petroleum report continues to show January/February Alaska production is in the 430 ±5 kb/d range.

Coloradoʼs December production increased by 7 kb/d to 483 kb/d. Colorado has moved ahead of Alaska to become the 4th largest oil-producing state.

Oklahoma’s output in December decreased by 2 kb/d to 419 kb/d. Production remains 57 kb/d below the post-pandemic July 2020 high of 476 kb/d. Output may have entered a slow declining phase.

Californiaʼs December production continued its slow decline by dropping 3 kb/d to 302 kb/d.

Wyoming’s oil production has been rebounding since March 2023. December’s oil production rose to 293 kb/d, a post-pandemic record high. YoY its oil production increased by 51 kb/d.

December’s production decreased by 1 kb/d to 173 kb/d. For the first 4 months of 2023, Utah had 7 rigs operating. Since May the number of operational rigs has bounced between 8 and 9, which may account for the increased production.

The increased production since February has come from the Uinta basin.

Ohio has been added to the Louisiana chart because Ohio’s production has been slowly increasing since October 2021 and passed Louisiana in November 2023.

Louisiana’s output entered a slow decline phase in October 2022. December’s production increased by 1 kb/d to 90 kb/d. Ohio’s oil production dropped by 1 kb/d to 93 kb/d after reaching a post-pandemic high of 94 kb/d. Interestingly, the weekly rig count report does not show any rigs operating in Ohio.

GOM production decreased by 10 kb/d in December to 1,862 kb/d but is expected to rebound in January by 78 kb/d to 1,940 kb/d.

The February 2024 STEO projection for the GOM output has been added to this chart. It projects production from January 2024 to December 2025 will increase by 80 kb/d to 2,020 kb/d.

It is not known if the GOM decline shown after April 2024 is related to a combination of extensive maintenance and a general decline of wells.

A Different Perspective on US Oil Production

The Big Two states’ combined oil output for Texas and New Mexico.

December’s production in the Big Two states increased by a combined 3 kb/d to 7,565 kb/d with Texas dropping 20 kb/d while New Mexico added 23 kb/d.

Oil production by The Rest

December’s production in The Rest decreased by 2 kb/d to 3,455 kb/d.

The main takeaway from The Rest chart is that current production is 638 kb/d below the high of October 2019 and is a significant loss that is slowly being recovered.

The On-Shore lower 48 W/O the big three, Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota, shows a slow rising production trend from the low of January 2022. December’s production increased by 3 kb/d to 2,170 kb/d.

Rig and Frac Spread Report for Week ending March 8

US Hz oil rigs decreased by 1 to 452. The rig count continues to hover close to 450 since the beginning of October

Permian rigs were unchanged at 296 and also have been flat around 295 since October 2023.

Texas Permian was down 3 to 200 while NM was up 3 to 96. In New Mexico, Lea county was down 1 to 45 while Eddy added 4 to 51. Something is happening in Eddy county.

Eagle Ford dropped 1 to 45

NG Hz rigs were down 3 to 104, (not shown)

The frac spread count was down 9 to 263 and down 13 from one year ago. How high will the Frac count go in 2024? The chart is starting to show signs the frac spread count will bounce between 250 and 275 going forward.

Permian Basin Report by Main Counties and Districts

This special monthly Permian section was recently added to the US report because of a range of views on whether Permian production will continue to grow or will peak over the next year or two. The issue was brought into focus recently by the Goehring and Rozencwajg Report which indicated that a few of the biggest Permian oil-producing counties were close to peaking or past peak. Also comments by posters on this site have similar beliefs from hands-on experience.

This section will focus on the four largest oil-producing counties in the Permian, Lea, Eddy, Midland and Martin. It will track the oil and natural gas production and the associated Gas Oil Ratio (GOR) on a monthly basis. The data is taken from the state’s government agencies for Texas and New Mexico. Typically the data for the latest two or three months is not complete and is revised upward as companies submit their updated information. Note the natural gas production shown in the charts that is used to calculate the GOR is the gas coming from both the gas and oil wells.

Of particular interest will be the charts which plot oil production vs GOR for a county to see if a particular characteristic develops that indicates the field is close to entering the bubble point phase. While the GOR metric is best suited for characterizing individual wells, counties with closely spaced horizontal wells may display a behaviour similar to individual wells due to pressure cross talking . For further information on the bubble point and GOR, there are a few good thoughts on the intricacies of the GOR in an earlier POB comment. Also check this EIA topic on GOR.

This chart shows three oil production graphs for the Permian basin updated to December and to March for the DPR. The gap between the DPR and LTO projections is there because the DPR projection includes both LTO oil along with oil from conventional wells in the basins that it covers.

The red and green graphs show oil production as published by the EIA’s DPR and the LTO offices. Comparing the two, it appears that the LTO office believes Permian LTO production is currently in a plateau/declining phase while the DPR office continues to show the beginnings of a plateau phase. The blue marker is a projection for Permian oil production. The brown chart is the sum of Permian production data as taken from the Texas RRC and the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division. The big January drop is due to severe weather in the central US.

The blue Permian projection graph only uses two months of production data, November and December, from the New Mexico OCD and the Texas RRC to make its December projection. The blue graph follows the DPR very closely up to November 2023. The large difference for December may be due to the significant under-reporting of Texas Permian production in November in the previous US post. This under-reporting results in larger December monthly increments which may account for the 119 kb/d December gap between the DPR and the Permian projection. January production data should resolve this discrepancy.

New Mexico Permian

From August 2023 to January 2024, drilling activity in Lea county fell each month. In February, the rig count was steady at 43. For the week ending March 8, the rig count in Lea county dropped 1 to 45 while Eddy added 4 to 51. Something is happening in Eddy county which will take at least six months to show up.

Since the middle of August, the Lea county rig count has dropped from 65 rigs to 45 rigs in March 2024. At the same time November production in Lea county increased by 59 kb/d while December dropped by 15 kb/d, see next chart.

December oil production decreased by 15 kb/d from its record 1,113 kb/d to 1,098 kb/d. The recent rig count drop of 20 rigs since August 18, 2023 could be beginning to show up in a production drop. Assuming the average spud to production time is 6 to 12 months, the November production increase must be associated with a number of June 2023 drilled wells coming on line in November. The December drop may be foretelling that Lea county is close to peak production and may be reflecting the dropping rig count that started in August 2023. Note there has been very little production increase since January 2023, 1,079 kb/d to 1,098 kb/d, up by 19 kb/d.

After much zigging and zagging, oil production in Lea county stabilized above 1,000 kb/d. Once production reached its new high in January 2023, production essentially plateaued but the GOR started to increase and entered the bubble point phase in July 2023.

November oil production in Lea county hit a new high of 1,113 kb/d. However, December production dropped by 15 kb/d while the GOR made a new high of 3.22. From January 2023 to December 2023, the GOR increased rapidly from 2.85 to 3.22. In comparison, note that from January 2021 to June 2023, the GOR remained within the semi-bounded range of 2.85 to 3.02.

The November production increase must be related to the significant increase in drilling that started in mid June 2023. The December drop may be hinting at further production declines in the coming months as the drop in drilling activity after August 2023 starts to kick in.

This zigging and zagging GOR pattern within a semi-bounded GOR while oil production increases to some stable level and then moves out to a higher GOR to the right has shown up in a number of counties. See an additional two cases below. This is the sixth month in which Lea county has registered a GOR outside the semi-bounded GOR range.

Eddy county oil production had been showing signs that it was in a plateau phase up to November 2023. However, December production hit a new high 754 kb/d and has been increasing since October. The increase could be associated with the large increase in the rig count in February 2023.

The Eddy county GOR pattern is similar to Lea county except that Eddy broke out from the semi-bounded range earlier and for a longer period while oil production has been bouncing around the 700 kb/d to 750 kb/d level. However August saw a reversal in the GOR trend by decreasing which then was followed by a November oil production increase which reached a new high in December, an atypical pattern. Could this indicate that drilling in Eddy county has punched into a new bench?

This graphic was taken from Forum Stuff | oilystuffblog a few weeks ago. It shows oil production rising rapidly at the front end while reservoir pressure slowly drops. The GOR continues to rise after peak production and then displays a change in slope as it heads for peak GOR. Not clear if that is an indication of the reservoir moving deeper into the bubble point phase. It is interesting how the graphic categorizes the state of a reservoir, depending on whether the GOR is increasing or decreasing.

GOR Decrease = Advanced Depletion.

Unfortunately this graphic does not explain the current behaviour of oil production in Eddy county. The GOR is dropping and oil production is increasing. Possible explanations are that the latest wells are producing oil at a higher than previous average or the wells are being drilled into a new bench.

Texas Permian

The rig count in Midland county started to increase in late February. Martin county rigs continue to drop from the high of July 2023.

Both natural gas and oil production are dropping in Midland county. December Oil production has dropped by 120 kb/d to 532 kb/d since July 2023.

Comparing the drop in production with the rig count, one could speculate that the drilling peak in June 2022 could account for the July 2023 oil production peak. Note the sharp drop in the rig count at the end of July 2022 which could explain the rapid drop in Midland production that started in July 2023.

It appears that Midland county is deep into the bubble point phase. Oil production is dropping and the GOR is increasing.

This chart shows the Texas RRC oil production for Martin County up to December 2023. It is indicating initial signs of plateauing. The projection is also hinting at the beginning of a plateau phase.

The red graph is a production forecast which the Texas RRC could be reporting for Martin county about one year from now as drillers report additional updated production information. This projection is based on a methodology that used November and December production data and will be re-estimated next month.

Martin county’s oil production and GOR up to November stayed within the semi-bounded range and near peak oil production. However December saw the GOR just barely move out of the semi-bounded range for the first time along with a drop in production. Martin county has the lowest GOR of the four counties at a GOR of 2.64. Martin may be on the verge of entering the bubble point phase that results in a dropping oil production trend.

Exactly where to put the right hand red GOR boundary for Martin county is not exactly obvious. It is possible that the right boundary should be closer to a GOR of 2.5. The GOR started to reverse direction in June 2022 and oil output rose to a new high. In December 2022 the GOR began to increase and production hit a new high of 603 kb/d and a GOR of 2.5 in September 2023. The GOR has been increasing since then and production has dropped. This makes it more likely that Martin county entered the bubble point phase in December 2023. A few more months of data will clarify the situation.

Findings for the Four Counties

Lea: It is in the plateau phase and possibly close to peak oil production. GOR still increasing.

Eddy: Oil production increasing even though the GOR is in bubble point phase and decreasing. The rig count is also increasing.

Midland: Oil production falling while GOR continues to increase.

Martin: Oil production could be entering the plateau and bubble point phase. The GOR has continued to increase since November 2022 while production has remained in the 525 kb/d to 600 kb/d range and coincidentally may have entered the bubble point phase.

Texas District 8

Texas District 8 contains both the Midland and Martin counties. Combined these two counties produce close to 1,200 kb/d of oil. While these two counties are the two largest oil producers, there are many others with smaller production that results in total production of close to 3,500 kb/d. Essentially the Midland and Martin counties produce 1/3 of the District 8 oil.

This chart shows two projections for District 8 oil production. The blue graph, derived from November and October production data indicates that District 8 production could be on a plateau and possibly starting to decline. The green graph, derived from December and November production data indicates that oil production could still be rising. The difference, I think, is due to the under-reporting of the November Texas RRC data. This leads to under projecting production in the blue graph and over projecting production in the green graph.

Plotting an oil production vs GOR graph for a district may be a bit of a stretch. Regardless here it is and it seems to indicate many counties may be well into the bubble point phase.

Eagle Ford Basin Largest County

Karnes county is the biggest oil-producing county in the Eagle Ford basin and is ranked as the seventh largest oil-producing county in Texas. Both oil and gas production are falling in Karnes county and both are down close to 30% from the peak. Karnes county is in decline and past its peak.

This is the GOR vs oil production chart for Karnes county. The GOR has now moved out of its typical semi-bounded range while oil production drops. The rapid move to larger GORs started in June 2022. Karnes county ranks thirteenth in Texas natural gas production.

Drilling Productivity Report

The Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil wells to provide estimated changes in oil production for the principal tight oil regions. The February DPR report forecasts production to March 2024 and the following charts are updated to March 2024. The DUC charts and Drilled Wells charts are updated to January 2024.

Above is the total oil production projected to March 2024 for the 7 DPR basins that the EIA tracks. Note that DPR production includes both LTO oil and oil from conventional wells.

The DPR is projecting that oil output for March 2024 will increase by 20 kb/d to 9,716 kb/d.

The March report has also made a substantial upward revision to its previous production forecast. For November, DPR production was revised up by 160 kb/d to 9,843 kb/d. For February, production was revised up by 16 kb/d to 9,696 kb/d. The large January drop is related to severe winter weather across the central US.

According to the EIA’s February DPR report, Permian output will continue its slow rise in March. It is expected to increase by 14 kb/d to 6,085 kb/d. While the last four months of Permian production show a slowing trend in monthly production growth, the DPR’s revisions continue to increase production from previous months.

The red markers show the DPR’s previous January forecast. For February, Permian production was revised up by 97 kb/d from 5,974 kb/d to 6,071 kb/d.

During January, 437 wells were drilled and 440 were completed in the Permian. (Note that January is the latest month for DUC information). The completed wells added 414 kb/d to January’s output for an average of 941 b/d/well. The overall decline was 618 kb/d, which resulted in a net decrease in January’s Permian output of 204 kb/d, largely due to severe January weather. In this past weather-impacted January, an additional 217 completions would have been required to offset the decline.

This chart shows the average first month total production from Permian wells tracked on a monthly basis. The total monthly production from the newest Permian wells in March is expected to be 420 kb/d, 2 kb/d higher than February.

Recall that this March production of 419.6 kb/d is offset by a decline of 405.4 kb/d for a net overall output increase in the Permian basin of 14 kb/d.

Output in the Eagle Ford basin has been on a plateau since November. The DPR’s February’s forecast projects March output will increase by 5 kb/d to 1,145 kb/d.

At the beginning of the year 2023, 68 rigs were operating in the Eagle Ford basin. The rig count began to drop in mid March 2023 to 60 and slowly dropped further to 47 in November 2023. Since late October 2023 the Eagle Ford rig count has been close to 48 ± 2 rigs. Recently the rig count dropped to 46.

The DPR forecasts Bakken output in March will be 1,206 kb/d, 3 kb/d higher than February. March 2024 production is now projected to be 39 kb/d lower than the post pandemic peak of 1,245 kb/d in October 2020.

Output growth in the Niobrara continues to slow and may be on a plateau. February’s output increased by 1 kb/d to 712 kb/d.

Production increased starting in January 2023 due to the addition of rigs into the basin but stabilized at 16 ± 1 rigs in March and April. However while from August to December the rig count has held steady at 14, January and February have seen the rig count drop by 2 to 12. The drop in production growth has been slowed by the increased use of DUCs, 24 in January. See next section.

DUCs and Drilled Wells

The number of DUCs available for completion in the Permian and the four major DPR oil basins has fallen every month since July 2020. January DUCs decreased by 28 to 2,163. The average DUC decline rate since March has been 89 DUCs/mth but appears to have slowed over the last few months. Of the 28 DUC decrease in January, 24 came from the Niobrara.

In these 4 basins, 701 wells were completed while 673 were drilled. Both drilled wells and completions are down from higher levels in early 2023. The gap between drilled and completed wells continues to decrease from previous months.

In the Permian, the monthly completion and drilling rates have been slowing since the March 2023 high of 535 rigs.

In January 2024, 440 wells were completed while 437 new wells were drilled. The gap between completed and drilled wells in the Permian is now very small compared to late 2022 and early 2023. Regardless, it is those extra completions that increase Permian production.

A discussion last month in the comments section overwhelmingly decided that a more realistic DUC count for the Permian would be closer to under 100.

