Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. December Oil Production Flat

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. December oil production decreased by 4 kb/d to 13,315 kb/d.
  • The largest decrease came from Texas, 20 kb/d, offset by a New Mexico increase of 23 kb/d.
  • Both oil and gas production are falling in Karnes county and both are down close to 30% from the peak.

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

A guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to December 2023.

U.S. December

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.63K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNG
--
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.