AMC Entertainment: Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Is Not Completely Off The Table

  • AMC continues to sell a massive number of additional shares to raise needed cash and may eventually hit the authorized share limit again.
  • Management stated that there is a risk of liquidation or bankruptcy in the latest 10-K if they can't restructure their debt.
  • Retail traders continue to buy AMC stock, which enables the large stock sales by the company because they do not understand dilution.
  • A Ch.11 bankruptcy plan could equitize debt to allow AMC to continue to operate, but bankruptcy might wipe out shareholders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has been able to kick the bankruptcy can down the street for the last four years by selling more and more stock, but eventually that can could get kicked enough that it falls apart

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

carlmoni profile picture
carlmoni
Yesterday, 10:29 PM
Comments (319)
😊Who is holding this ? Pure masochism !! Final is inminent
Jamie Samans profile picture
Jamie Samans
Yesterday, 10:37 PM
Comments (1.34K)
Imminent? Nah. I think it's a ways off yet. 2024's slate is so far going better than expected, and next year will see a lot of delayed movies coming out. The major studios might also finally have gotten the message about making movies people want to see in theaters, though that remains unclear.

I agree with the author that profitability might well never return for AMC without bankruptcy, but good news and higher revenues can still push that off for a while. Meanwhile, anyone interested in U.S. theaters can buy Cimemark instead.
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Comments (8.88K)
@Jamie Samans "next year"- that is the issue-AMC needs movies THIS year to bring in cash. For the last 3-4 years all I see/read is "next year" this or that. I don't expect a BK until after the Xmas holiday season when AMC is still burning cash and knows it will hit the authorized share limit in 2025.
