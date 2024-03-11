Gam1983

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has been able to kick the bankruptcy can down the street for the last four years by selling more and more stock, but eventually that can could get kicked enough that it falls apart and AMC is forced into a Ch.11 bankruptcy filing. AMC has lost a staggering $7.23 billion over the last four years, and it is highly likely that they will report a large loss for 2024. With a very high debt load and a continued negative cash-flow because of the troubles facing the movie industry, a potential Ch.11 filing by AMC is not off the table. I rate AMC common stock a sell.

Bankruptcy - Statement by Management

To start, it is critical to note that the risk of a Ch.11 bankruptcy filing is not just based on my opinion - it is a risk that management stated in the latest 10-K on page 22:

Ultimately, if operating revenues do not normalize and we are unsuccessful in restructuring our liabilities, we would face the risk of a future liquidation or bankruptcy proceeding, in which case holders of the Company’s Common Stock would likely suffer a total loss of their investment.

I will cover more about the risk of an in court restructuring further below.

Looking Back Over the Last Four Years

It has been a very wild ride for AMC since my first AMC sell article on October 8, 2020. AMC stock price is down 88%, after adjusting for splits, but the total equity capitalization has increased almost 50% because the number of shares outstanding is up from 103.8 million shares (20.77 million shares at the end of 3Q 2020, after adjusting for splits), to 263,278,238 shares as of February 21, 2024. AMC stock price has also plunged 97% since my last AMC sell article in December 2021. The reality is that they issued/sold a massive number of additional shares to a large group of irrational retail investors who do not understand dilution to raise needed cash to keep the company out of bankruptcy.

AMC Price and Capitalization Change Since October 8, 2020

Stock Split Confusion and Comparing Prior AMC Prices

There seems to be some confusion when comparing AMC stock price in 2020 to the current stock price of $4.30. In August 2022, AMC paid a dividend of one AMC Preferred Equity Unit (APE) per each share of AMC common stock. Under ASC 505-20-25-4 this was effectively considered a 2 for 1 AMC stock split. In August of 2023, all the preferred stock was converted to AMC common stock, at the same time there was a 1 for 10 reverse stock split. The collective result is there was a 1 for 5 reverse split. To illustrate the impact of these splits, assume an investor held 100 AMC shares in October 2020, the preferred dividend and converting that preferred to common would result in 200 AMC shares, but the 1 for 10 reverse split means that investor would now have 20 AMC shares. So instead of holding the original 100 AMC shares held in October 2020, that holder now holds 20 shares - a 1 for 5 reverse split. I often see statements that the current stock price of $4.30 is effectively $0.43 for those who held AMC back in 2020. No. It is effectively $0.86. (All this assumes the investor held the APE preferred stock and did not sell it before it was converted to common.)

Common Metrics

Dividend yield 0.0%- no dividends

EPS - $(2.37) 2023

Price/Earnings ratio - loss - no P/E

Long-term Debt/Share - $17.91

Annual Revenue/Share - $18.47 (compared to $52.68 in 2019)

Issuing New Shares to Raise Needed Cash

AMC so far has been able to stay out of bankruptcy court only because they were able to sell/issue a massive number of new additional shares since late 2020. The total number of shares has increased from 103.8 million at the end of 3Q 2020 to 1.317 billion shares currently on a pre-splits basis (actual number of shares on a post-splits basis is 263,278,238 shares as of February 21, 2024). Not all of that increase was from the sale or exchange of equity for debt, some AMC common shares were issued via the preferred stock conversion in August 2023. For example, in late 2023 AMC raised $350 million (before fees/expenses) from an ATM stock offering that sold approximately 48 additional shares at an average price of $7.29. The buyers of those shares already have taken a massive hit because AMC is currently trading at $4.30.

Shareholders have authorized 550 million common shares, which means AMC could issue approximately 286.7 million additional shares based on the number outstanding as of February 21. That implies they could raise $1.23 billion using the latest stock price of $4.30. I consider it very likely that if they try to issue that large number of new shares, even over a long period of time, it would significantly depress the stock price. The reality is, in my opinion, that they are trying to sell stock with no actual value because the present value of future dividends is $0.00 since it is highly unlikely they will even have future income to pay dividends from. This reminds me of the movie Margin Call's board meeting when it was stated that they are "selling something you know has no value" and the response back was they are selling "to willing buyers at the fair market price".

In theory, shareholders could vote to authorize an increase in the number of authorized shares, but the last time there was a nasty fight by some unhappy shareholders. The attempt to block the increase had a significant negative impact on the price of AMC debt. The 10%/12 cash/PIK 2026 2lien notes (CUSIP U0237LAJ4) dropped to below 35 because noteholders understand that the only way the notes can be paid at maturity is with cash raised from selling additional stock. These notes are currently trading at around 79, but I would not buy them.

Massive Cash Burn

Cash used in operations is a critical metric when looking at AMC. They have burned a ton of cash. From the beginning of 2020 to the end of 2023, they used a total of $2.587 billion cash in operations during those four years. That is $24.93 cash per share using the number of unadjusted shares outstanding at the end of 2019. Wow! Combined that with a highly leveraged balance sheet often leads to bankruptcy, but as stated before, the sales of additional shares kept them out of court. While their balance sheet improved somewhat last year, AMC is still highly leveraged with $4.5 billion in debt.

Total Debt 2023 and 2022

AMC faces two major financial problems. First, they are expected to continue to burn cash. Second, in 2026 $2.89 billion debt comes due. I expect them to burn $150 million to $250 million from operations in both 2024 and 2025, compared to $215.2 million in 2023. CAPEX of $175 million to $225 million as per management's guidance in 2024 will further drain cash. Combining cash used in operations for the two years of $300 million to $500 million plus $175 million to $225 million CAPEX in 2024, you get a cash outflow of $475 million to $725 million and that does not even include 2025 CAPEX and any cash burn in early 2026. In addition, $98 million unsecured notes mature in 2025. AMC will have to sell a massive number of new shares to get the needed cash to cover those cash outflows. If the stock price drops, they may not have enough authorized shares to meet their needs. They may need to try to get shareholder approval again to increase the number of authorized shares, which might be a challenge again.

Since it will most likely be very difficult to raise enough cash to pay the $969 million 2026 2lien notes at their June 2026 maturity, I am expecting they will try some type of exchange offer. They need to be careful to structure the exchange offer so the ratings agencies don't consider the exchange a technical "default", which happened to Rite Aid (OTC:RADCQ) when they had an exchange offer in July 2022. The word "default" would most likely be a P.R. disaster for AMC and would have a very negative impact on their stock selling plans.

Because of these cash problems, the reality is that a Ch.11 bankruptcy filing would allow AMC to equitize their secured debt and eliminate the $421.2 million paid in interest last year. A bankruptcy plan would, however, most likely wipeout AMC shareholders or result in only some token recovery to keep shareholders as loyal AMC theater customers.

Movie Theater Operations

AMC was struggling even before the pandemic. They lost $149 million in 2019. The reality is that some of their new marketing programs have not been successful and may actually have hurt their bottom line. For example, their AMC Stubs A-List is a subscription program that allows up to three theater visits per week for $19.5-$24.95 per month. This is a great deal - for customers. It undercuts their ticket sales and hurts their total revenue, in my opinion. Their relatively new premium priced reclining seats were supposed to increase average ticket prices, but I don't see that based on the numbers below. Average ticket prices have barely kept up with inflation over the last few years.

Box Office Revenue, Attendance, and Average Ticket Price

There have been a number of record-breaking blockbuster movies/concerts, such as Spider-Man, Barbie, and Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, over the last few years. While these definitely helped AMC, they were not enough for them to actually report profits. One advantage that AMC gets from news reports of a record-breaking movie is there is usually a short-term pop in AMC stock price, which allows the company to sell new additional shares at those higher stock prices. AMC, however, needs continuous strong weekly attendance and not extreme fluctuations in attendance. The long writer's strike last year will hurt the number of movie releases this year and into 2025.

The pandemic is over, some under-performing theaters have been closed, additional new reclining seats have been installed, new food service options, such as dining-in and alcohol, have been added, and there have been many blockbuster movies released, but AMC still reports large losses and negative cash flow. What else can the company do? I just do not see a return to profitability - ever.

Annual Income Statements 2023-2019

Conclusion

As AMC continues to sell additional shares to raise cash, the stock price could continue to drop. It could become a vicious cycle that means more and more shares are issued until they eventually hit the maximum number of authorized shares. They may need to get shareholder approval again to raise the limit, which could be problematic - again.

Even with some blockbuster movie hits and improvements for movie theater customer experience, AMC continues to report large losses and burn cash. They need to equitize their debt via a Ch.11 bankruptcy plan, in my opinion, to stay in business. I rate AMC common stock a "sell", which is actually an upgrade from my prior article's "strong sell" recommendations.