TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) has emerged as an outperformer among publicly-listed private equity firms, with shares up nearly 60% in the last 6 months. The alternative asset manager has benefited through its unique exposure and focus on growth-oriented strategies amid the tech-led market rally this year.

Separately, the 2023 acquisition of "Angelo Gordon" marking a significant expansion into credit investing is proving successful considering the rebound of the segment with an expectation of stabilizing interest rates. Indeed, TPG Q4 results were highlighted by a sharp climb in AUM and fee income, with management citing several tailwinds for continued growth.

We last covered TPG in 2022, shortly following its IPO and ahead of what proved to be a historically volatile period in the market. In many ways, we believe the group's long-term outlook is stronger than ever, considering what is now a more diversified and complete strategy. That said, we also see room for some near-term caution towards the stock at the current level against what has evolved into a pricier valuation. The group's transformed profile introduces new risks that could add to volatility going forward.

Data by YCharts

TGP Financials Recap

TPG reported Q4 after-tax distributable earnings per share of $0.51, which beat the consensus by $0.11. Among the key performance metrics, fee-related revenue (FRR) of $465 million climbed by 51% y/y, while fee-related earnings of $226 million were up 63% from Q4 2022. Within FRR, Q4 transaction fees increased 79% sequentially and 20% y/y considering the closing of several large debt financing deals.

source: company IR

That story here was a 64% increase in assets under management to $222 billion. Keep in mind that a large part of the AUM increase included the contribution from Angelo Gordon, now known as TPG AG and TPG AG Real Estate, which added $60 billion to AUM.

Nevertheless, even excluding this amount, "organic" AUM increased by 6% reflecting solid activity in new commitments as well as an increase in deployments over 2022 with an expectation for those trends to continue.

Management has highlighted several themes at play that have contributed to a ramp-up in the transaction pipeline between improved market liquidity, narrowing bid-ask spreads, and a more receptive environment for companies to see strategic realignments.

In terms of real estate, the group expects volatility particularly on the commercial side to lead to attractive opportunities this year as a separate growth driver.

source: company IR

TPG believes private equity and infrastructure capital raised in 2024 will ultimately be higher compared to 2023. There is also a lot of optimism towards the TPG AG Credit group for fundraising to exceed $10 billion, more than double the level last year on a pro forma basis. The early Q1 data has been strong. From the earnings conference call:

Although we remain cautious due to an uncertain macro environment characterized by increasing valuations, anticipation of Fed policy decisions and significant geopolitical tensions, 2024 is off to a very active start. We have a robust pipeline of interesting investment opportunities. We are engaged in high-quality dialogue with many existing and new clients and we see a number of levers to drive further growth and innovation across our business.

What's Next For TPG?

There are several moving parts when looking at TPG, but we believe the strategic push into credit through the Angelo Gordon acquisition has been a game-changer for the group.

On one hand, part of the attraction of TPG going back to its IPO was its specialization in tech, healthcare, and telecom (TMT) as well as consumer sector private equity between its flagship capital and growth platforms.

At the same time, that apparent concentration could also be seen as a limitation in terms of firm-wide growth potential, considering the firm's already large-scale and natural constraint of global deal availability.

By this measure, the addition of AG sort of unlocks an entirely new universe of opportunities on the private credit side, which is recognized as one of the fastest-growing segments of finance.

According to research from the Fed, global private debt strategies, which include direct lending, have reached $1.7 Trillion in AUM surpassing the public leveraged loans and high-yield bond market at $1.4 Trillion and $1.3 Trillion each respectively. With AG, TPG immediately becomes a credible player in this market with the ability to leverage its global client base.

source: St. Louis Fed

The point here is to say that TPG's newfound diversification beyond "private equity" is positive, which we believe makes the group more resilient across different market cycles.

Some of that could be reflected in the price to book ratio of 6.5x which is now at a premium to comparable asset managers like Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), and KKR & Co. (KKR) closer to 5x.

Recognizing each of these firms has its differences in terms of strategies and exposure, TPG is still at a large discount to Blackstone Inc. (BX) which benefits from its position as the largest alternative investment manager with more than $1 trillion in AUM.

Data by YCharts

What we do know is that TPG's price-to-book value multiple has climbed from as low as 4x last year, which we interpret as the market repricing shares higher as part of a stronger long-term outlook. We can also point to TPG's dividend yield of around 3%, down from over 6% last year, within the same dynamic.

The current yield level is near the average for several names between OWL and CG at a similar level. The question becomes how much room is there for shares to climb from here, and the dividend yield narrows strictly based on an expansion of valuation multiples.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, the next step for TPG stock will likely depend on macro factors, thinking about the resiliency of the global economy as well as the potential tailwind of declining interest rates down the line.

The ability of the company to continue executing will be measured on not only its ability to grow AUM but also grow AUM incrementally compared to other key asset managers, indicating some measure of capturing market share.

A critical eye toward the stock could point to some exuberance towards private credit against one thought that there is simply too much supply outstripping demand, which would translate to tighter margins.

Credit spreads are also a key monitoring point. A major theme this year is historically low credit spreads amid expectations for favorable outcomes in the broader economic outlook. The risk for credit is that macro conditions deteriorate for a variety of reasons, leading to more widespread defaults. In this scenario, we believe TPG stock would get hit based on the weaker sentiment towards credit margins and its exposure to deal activity.

We rate TPG as a hold, with a sense that the major stock price rally from the lows in Q4 2023 has already priced in many of the positives in its outlook. The potential that shares pull back under $40 in the next three to six months through normal market volatility may offer a more attractive entry point.