Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) is a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture and environmental consulting.

From 2015 to 2019, Stantec's adjusted earnings per share did not grow all that much and the company's stock did not rise much during that time.

In terms of adjusted diluted earnings per share, Stantec earned C$1.84 for 2015, C$1.69 for 2016, C$1.77 for 2017, C$1.82 in 2018 (from continuing operations), and C$2.02 in 2019 (from continuing operations).

In terms of performance, Stantec's stock ended 2019 around where it started in 2015 at around $28 per share.

Data by YCharts

Since 2020, however, Stantec's diluted earnings per share has increased faster. In terms of adjusted diluted EPS, Stantec earned C$2.22 in 2020, C$2.42 in 2021, C$3.13 for 2022, and C$3.67 in 2023.

Given tailwinds, Stantec has had a revenue CAGR of 8.1% and adjusted EPS CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2023.

With the performance, Stantec's stock has also done really well with the stock around tripling from the beginning of 2020.

Since 2020, various factors such as more global development, increased focus on the energy transition to address climate change, and increased need to improve infrastructure have increased demand for Stantec's services. Furthermore, the U.S. infrastructure bill passed in 2021 has been a tailwind and an opportunity as well.

According to its 2023 annual report released February 28, 2024, the United States accounted for 53% of Stantec's net revenue and Canada accounted for 25% for 2023.

In terms of financial results, Stantec recently reported fourth quarter and 2023 results released February 28, 2024 that showed the company continuing its fairly strong annual diluted adjusted EPS growth. Management is also optimistic about the future.

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Stantec's net revenue rose 9.9% year over year to C$1.2 billion, driven by 7.5% organic growth and 1.9% acquisition growth.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 1.5% year over year to C$194.6 million, adjusted net income was consistent year over year at C$91.4 million, and adjusted diluted EPS was also consistent year over year at C$0.82.

Stantec Investor Presentation

One reason for the lack of profit growth was Stantec had to revalue its LTIP, or long-term incentive plan, primarily due to strong share price appreciation in 2023. Excluding the effect of the LTIP revaluation, Stantec's adjusted diluted EPS would have been C$0.90.

My takeaway was that the quarter was decent as Stantec's top line rose even faster than the revenue growth CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2023 and the company's bottom line would have increased at a respectable rate had it not been for the LTIP revaluation.

2023

For 2023, Stantec did well as the company's net revenue rose 14% year over year to C$5.1 billion, and adjusted EBITDA rose 15% year over year to C$831 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points year over year to 16.4% and adjusted diluted EPS rose 17% year over year to C$3.67.

Stantec Investor Presentation

Organic net revenue growth was 9.9%, and acquisition growth was 1.5%.

As of the end of 2023, Stantec had a backlog of C$6.306 billion, up 6.8% year over year. Organic growth in the backlog was up 4.6% year over year.

My takeaway is that Stantec continued its recent history of adjusted earnings per share growth, with adjusted diluted EPS rising 17% in 2023, versus the 16% adjusted EPS CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

2024

In terms of guidance for 2024, Stantec management is optimistic.

For 2024, Stantec has net revenue growth guidance of 11% to 15%, adjusted EBITDA as % of net revenue outlook of 16.2% to 17.2%, and adjusted diluted EPS growth guidance of 12% to 16%.

The bottom of the company's range for adjusted diluted EPS growth is slightly higher rising from 11% to 16% previously to 12% to 16%.

Stantec Investor Presentation

Management seemed optimistic in both 2024 and the future.

During the fourth quarter conference call, management said they continued to see high levels of activity in all regions. In the conference call, management said of the company's 2024 outlook,

While we're only two months into 2024, we are very confident in being able to achieve these targets. And we remain very optimistic for what's to come.

Given I think interest rates will begin to decline this year and given management seems optimistic about 2024, I think Stantec will likely achieve the top end of the adjusted diluted EPS growth guidance of 12% to 16%.

2024-2026 Strategic Plan

Past 2024, management continues to see fairly strong adjusted diluted EPS growth through 2026 according to its 2024-2026 Strategic Plan released December 5, 2023.

Specifically by the end of 2026, Stantec hopes to achieve net revenue of C$7.5 billion, organic net revenue growth at a three year CAGR of greater than 7%, adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 17% to 18%, and adjusted diluted EPS growth at a CAGR in the range of 15% to 18%.

Risks

Stantec has a relatively high valuation that depends on future growth. If that growth does not occur, the stock could face headwinds.

Management could make a bad acquisition.

Demand for the company's services could decrease if economic conditions or industry conditions slow.

Valuation

In terms of its valuation, it seems the market is willing to factor in some of Stantec's expected growth ahead of time as the company has grown its adjusted diluted EPS at a fairly rapid rate since 2020 and management continues to see fairly rapid adjusted diluted EPS growth through 2026.

In terms of estimates, analysts on average expect Stantec to earn $3.13 per share for 2024, $3.65 per share for 2025, and $3.98 per share for 2026 according to Seeking Alpha.

With those estimates as of March 9, the company has a forward PE valuation of 27.17 for 2024, 23.33 for 2025, and 21.35 for 2026.

Seeking Alpha

Given the forward PE valuation of 21.35 for 2026, I think the market is factoring in several years of growth into Stantec's stock price already.

Being cautious, I personally think a forward PE ratio of 20 would be a fair price, as Stantec didn't grow adjusted earnings per share much from 2015 to 2019, and its stock traded for under 19x for a substantial period during that time. In 2015, Stantec had a PE valuation of around 18.4x in 2015 (adjusted diluted EPS of C$1.84 would be $1.36 under current exchange rates, stock price of $25), for instance.

Going forward, I think Stantec will grow its adjusted EPS faster than it did from 2015 to 2019, and hence it deserves a 20x valuation rather than under 19x. I think awarding the company a forward PE of 27.17 for 2024 requires Stantec growing adjusted EPS fairly rapidly for at least several more years, which I think is reasonable given the current industry strength but nevertheless also limits the upside. The valuation doesn't offer a margin of safety.

While I think it is a quality company, I rate Stantec a 'Hold' given its valuation as 'equal weight' in a diversified portfolio that includes the Magnificent Seven.

With that said, Stantec benefits from tailwinds.

With inflation substantially lower than 2022 and beginning of 2023, I think interest rates could begin to decrease this year and normalize within a few years. Lower interest rates could help increase demand for infrastructure and increase demand for Stantec's services.

I also think the world is going to create a lot more infrastructure in the future as many parts of the world continue to develop. This could further increase demand for Stantec's services globally.

One way to increase EPS would be for Stantec to purchase companies with lower valuations so that it's accretive to earnings per share. Ideally the purchased companies would also offer long term EPS growth as well, although whether that happens depends on industry conditions and other factors.

In my view, it seems that management might do M&A in the future as the company didn't really need to issue the around 3.1 million shares in 2023 to raise the around C$277.8 million after share issuance cost given it could have easily added that amount in debt and still stayed within its leverage target of 1x to 2x.

In terms of its leverage, Stantec has a pretty good balance sheet. At the end of December 31, 2023, the company had net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1x.

If Stantec makes enough good acquisitions in the future, the company's valuation could look a lot more reasonable in a few years.