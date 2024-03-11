John D

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) has surged 172.43% (YoY) almost breaking the $2 barrier and is now trading 42.27% below its 52-week high of $3.43 (as of this writing). This increase comes a few months after media reports indicated the company had “filed a prospectus” in a bid to raise $250 million through a mixed-shelf offering. Two years have passed since RGTI went public through a SPAC merger (after its formation in 2013) and has been innovating different quantum computing elements. This includes related chips and integrative software, where the quantum processing units (QPUs) can be accessed on the cloud. Quantum computing is part of the four industries which, according to a McKinsey article, “may gain up to $1.3 trillion in value by 2035.”

Thesis

I believe Rigetti Computing has a high-growth potential, with quantum computing expected to take the helm in improving various technological sectors such as cryptography and machine learning (ML). RGTI is also working to increase the high-performance computing (HPC) dynamics to lower modern computing challenges such as resource overuse and costs for running industries. Further, Rigetti has several intellectual property (IP) rights/ patents whose valuation may increase the stock's price soon. In the long run, I see the promise of advanced quantum computing will continue to lift this small-cap stock to new records above its 52-week high.

RGTI outpaced the S&P500 by more than 100% (YoY) driven by a positive market beat into 2024.

Seeking Alpha

RGTI is expecting strong Q4 2023 earnings expected for release on March 14, 2024, after its Q3 2023 revenues rose 10.7% (YoY). This comes against the backdrop of the Nasdaq Composite opening the month of March 2024 at an all-time of $16,302.24.

CNBC

Technology-related, Nasdaq powered through due to the positive performance of AI-related stocks such as Nvidia, and Meta, slowed inflation and the forecasted Fed rate cuts later in the year.

High-performance computing

Rigetti announced a project partnership with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) of the US Energy Department that would demonstrate the future application of quantum computers. The project would also enlist the services of Riverlane, known for its “quantum error correction technology” with results expected to show how the high-performance computing (HPC) structure can be integrated with quantum devices.

First of all, a successful integration of these two components (HPC and QC- more of a hybrid quantum system) will help Rigetti get related government contracts, since it is already working with the government to actualize them. Secondly, we are looking at the evolution of quantum simulators, which have in the past been limited by memory requirements. With enhanced simulators, it will be easier to conduct algorithm research and help debug generated code. Using HPC will help in the development of superquantum computers with the ability to unpack memory limitations. Additionally, through the leveraging of qubits (applicable in quantum computing) that replace binary bits (used in classical computers) Rigetti will magnify the power of superposition. This feature is appropriate for cryptography and machine learning dynamics such as computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), etc.

For instance, Rigetti recently launched its 84 qubit, Ankaa-2 quantum computer which in its description gives 2.5X growth in performance.

Rigetti Computing

During the announcement, Rigetti’s CEO Subodh Kulkarni stated,

“Rigetti's focus on improving our median 2-qubit fidelities is a crucial part of our mission to build the world's most powerful computers. Useful quantum computers will need not only a large number of qubits, but also high-quality qubits. Reaching 98% fidelity on the Ankaa-2 system is the result of years of innovation and commitment from our teams across the technology stack. Now that the Ankaa-2 system is available to all of our customers and partners, I look forward to focusing on continued progress in accelerating this transformational technology.”

This advancement brings into focus Google's demonstration back in 2019, through the “quantum supremacy” article back in 2019 when it computed “the amplitudes of individual bitstrings” through simulation.” Back then, this approach used the algorithm method called Schrödinger–Feynman, and one challenge it encountered was the expensive nature of the computation. The circuit depth kept increasing due to the growing patch gate numbers. I believe this problem will in time be solved by Rigetti’s quantum systems, since they have a universal-gate processing infrastructure “based on tunable superconducting qubits.”

Property Rights

From my viewpoint, Rigetti stands a better chance to increase its valuation through its intellectual property (IP) rights. The company’s sec filling records show that it has at least 152 patents spread across its quantum chips, cloud-based quantum services, and related software. Rigetti’s founder/ former CEO, Dr. Chad Rigetti has invented about 38 patents that have been issued by the US government (as of 2022). In the quantum computing field, IBM has about 1,323 patents (out of a global number of 122110) while Google has 762. Rigetti ranks in the top 10 slightly below IonQ with 164 patents.

Quantum Zeitgeist

Currently, RGTI has a market cap of $337.18 million and an enterprise value of $260.51 million. In the case of a merger & acquisition (M&A) among the factors that will be considered are the IP rights in determining the overall valuation. I believe IP rights in the quantum computing field are critical assets that will make the company more attractive, especially since it ranks top 10 in the domain. Even more critical is that we are soon getting hybrids of quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) with research emphasizing robust IP portfolios.

In another article, it was noted that more than 600 new patents (for cryptography) had been filed in 2023 with companies like “IBM, Microsoft, Origin Quantum Computing, Google, and Baidu” showing the highest improvement.

New Developments

Rigetti announced in December 2023 the commercial availability/launch of its 9-qubit Novera processing unit (QPU). This system is based on its 4th generation Ankaa-class infrastructure “with tunable couplers for fast 2-qubit operations and a 5-qubit chip for testing single-qubit operations.” The price of this new QPU is expected to be $900,000 with reports indicating it had already sold one QPU to Fermilab in 2023.

Recently, D-wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) announced the launch of its novel “go-to-market” (GTM) plan aimed at fast-tracking the “deployment of commercial quantum technologies.” Through the strategy, D-wave's verticals will aim to increase sales and marketing by redesigning its manufacturing/ product development and logistical planning. The company is also targeting heightened government collaborations in 2024, a thing which Rigetti is already doing with the Department of Energy.

Quantinuum, whose majority shareholder is Honeywell, recently announced the development of a “digital bus-based” system that connects quantum computer qubits instead of “using direct connections” with no scalability. It was noted that the qubits in quantum computers currently use limited scaling features from 1 to 20 control signals that also experience wiring challenges. With its patented design, Quantinuum aims to resolve the wiring challenge while expanding the grid to trap and control more qubits. This gives way to more digital connections as opposed to analog systems.

Risks

Low revenues

Rigetti is yet to make substantial income from its quantum computing business, with its revenue at $2.6 million in the quarter ending on September 2023. Total revenues for the year ending on December 31, 2022, stood at $13.1 million against a net loss of $71.5 million. However, this revenue was higher than that of 2021 which sat at $8.2 million against a net loss of $38.5 million. It will be important to see the amount spent on capital expenditures in 2023 when it releases the FY 2023 report, as it spent $22.7 million in 2022.

Qubit decoherence feature

Rigetti like other quantum computing companies will need to identify a way to lower qubit decoherence, an aspect that happens when “happens when qubits interact with their surroundings and lose their coherent features.” According to this research, the benefit of quantum computing is lowered when "qubits decohere to conventional bits." Further, as we know, quantum computers work at cool temperatures. Any change in temperature or electromagnetic fields will disrupt the accuracy of the information stored in these computers. Additional research is needed to develop resistant quantum computing devices that can withstand such problems.

Valuation

Rigetti’s forward price-to-book ratio stands at 2.77 against the industry average of 4.40. This represents a difference of -37.06% indicating the stock is slightly undervalued, and we may see an upside in H2 2024. Further, Rigetti has a relatively stronger cash balance of $110 million against a total debt portfolio of $33.6 million. It also has a total debt/ capital ratio (MRQ) of 22.94% showing it has adequate cash to cover its current debt status.

Bottom Line

I believe Rigetti is a buy with a robust earnings potential in the next 12 months. The company is constantly improving its quantum computing technology and has patents that will increase its valuation in the long run. Further, quantum computing is an emerging technological field with a high potential growth. Despite the low revenues due to technology-related volatilities, the company has already announced the commercial availability of its 9-qubit QPU, a move that will spearhead the entire company’s revenue collection.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.