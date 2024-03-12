JHVEPhoto

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), along with the rest of the healthcare services sector, is having a tough start to 2024.

Cyberattacks, regulatory scrutiny, declining COVID-related sales, elections, and lower CMS rates, are colliding with the company's higher medical care costs, implementation struggles, and leadership changes.

With so many headwinds, it's natural to expect better times ahead, but is it the right expectation? Let's dive in.

Introduction

I've been covering CVS on Seeking Alpha since March of last year. I initiated coverage with a Strong Buy rating, as I thought the market underestimated the potential of the Signify Health and Oak Street acquisitions.

Clearly, I was wrong. I relied on management's timeline for the integration of the large acquisitions, as well as its strong guidance, which I found to be achievable at the time.

Since then, management has downgraded or canceled their guidance several times and reduced the company's long-term growth targets.

It's becoming increasingly clear that it's not that easy to become a fully-integrated healthcare services company. That being said, it shows that if CVS does succeed in doing so, it could have a very strong competitive advantage.

So Far, 2024 Is A Nightmare For Managed Care

Healthcare companies like CVS are responsible for providing the most sensitive services and products, as well as maintaining people's most private information. As such, regulators have increased focus on the industry, especially in election years.

Being a constant target for regulators, at a time when the government is seeking to cut spending (or at least demonstrate a desire to do so), is not a favorable one for stock performance. To that, add the fact that the government is a large "customer" for CVS and that the company is going through a large transformation with uncertain results.

That's a clear recipe for underperformance:

Data by YCharts

As we can see, the Health Care sector (XLV) has been trailing the S&P 500 (SPY) since the beginning of 2023 by a wide margin, despite strong performance from weight loss companies (LLY). We can also see that CVS is trailing the company it aspires to become in UnitedHealth Group (UNH), despite the latter being pressured by a recent cyberattack and a DOJ investigation.

This shows us how the market prices the impact of CVS's specific problems, which we'll go over now.

Medical Care Expenses Problem & CMS Rates

Under Aetna, CVS covers 25.7 million members, which generated approximately $105 billion in revenues in 2023, primarily from premiums. Typically, those premiums are being priced by CVS around June for the calendar year ahead, meaning the company has low visibility on utilization trends and medical costs.

For a company like UnitedHealth, this is less of a problem because its vast presence in the entire value chain and decades of experience provide it with better clarity.

For CVS, however, this could lead to significant profitability problems, as demonstrated by its Medical Benefits Ratio:

Created by the author based on data from CVS financial reports.

We can see that the MBR was already at a record high in 2023, and the company is expecting even higher levels in 2024, citing increased utilization trends due to pent-up demand from the pandemic.

The problem is, that the 87.7% guide they provided is 50 bps higher than what they said on the December Investor Day (only a two-months difference). Now imagine the gap between what they expected back in June, which is what they based their prices on.

In a recent conference, CFO Tom Cowhey said they are going to be marginally profitable on government-funded products, which are responsible for approximately 67% of the segment's revenues. In commercial, the margins will be higher, but not enough to offset the pressures.

Therefore, management had to downgrade their guidance once again, in a span of two months, in what seems to become a habit:

CVS Health Q4'23 Presentation

Furthermore, according to the recent CMS rates notice, they plan to increase payments by an underwhelming 3.7% in 2025, after a 2.3% raise in 2024, for a combined 6.3% raise between 2023-2025. As we saw in the graph above, management is guiding for a rise in costs that's pretty much in line with that rise already in 2024.

The CMS is expected to publish the final rate announcement by the end of this month, with most of the companies in the industry expecting a higher raise. If such improvement does not come, this will be another headwind for CVS, which will carry over to 2025.

Health Services

The company's Health Services segment, which includes its PBM activities, the CVS clinics, and the acquired Signify and Oak businesses, has also seen a guidance downgrade since Investor Day.

CVS Health Q4'23 Presentation

Management is saying they are seeing risks in their payor partners and said to have prudently updated the guidance until further clarity on 2024 utilization trends.

It remains to be seen whether or not further clarity will lead to a downgrade or an upgrade, but investors are rightfully pessimistic considering recent commentary and the company's track record of guidance downgrades.

Importantly, Oak covers a large number of its patients on an at-risk basis, meaning higher utilization is both good (more patients and care) and bad (at-risk patients could be more expensive).

While the company is making progress with the integration of the acquisitions, ending the recent quarter with 204 Oak centers and 649 thousand home evaluations in Signify, it's far from demonstrating a meaningful return on investment, a process that will take several years.

On the PBM front, the company announced several changes, amid ongoing regulatory pressures, but nothing that will materially change the normal path of the business, in my view.

Pharmacy

The one outlier is the company's retail business, which continues to outperform expectations while peers like Walgreens (WBA) are struggling. Management has raised guidance for 2024:

CVS Health Q4'23 Presentation

They are seeing better-than-expected vaccination activity (which is accretive to margins), a favorable drug mix due to more generics being introduced, and strong performance for their online platform.

Valuation

Based on current management guidance, revenues are expected to grow 3.8% to $371.3 billion in 2024. Adjusted operating margins are expected to decline from 4.9% to 4.5%, equaling $16.9 billion, down from $17.5 billion in 2023.

GAAP EPS guidance stands at $7.06, a 10% improvement. However, GAAP earnings for the company aren't reflective of the underlying business due to several one-offs. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.3, down from $8.7 in 2023.

Cash from operations guidance stands at $12 billion, and capex at $3 billion, reflecting $9 billion in free cash flow.

On the surface, it's hard to deny CVS is extremely cheap, at a 9x forward P/E and a whopping 9.5% FCF yield (which I explained in the past is not a good metric to look at with CVS).

Data by YCharts

As we can see, CVS is the cheapest among its managed-care peers, with UnitedHealth Group on top at 17.1x, while Cigna (CI) and Elevance (ELV) are at 13.5x and 12.0x.

Importantly, UnitedHealth is considered the top-quality in the sector, primarily because of its non-insurance businesses. Cigna has significantly low exposure to government programs, which we discussed are the ones that are most pressured. Lastly, Elevance has more exposure to the government than Cigna, but it also has a more developed care business.

The one thing that CVS has that those peers don't have is a huge retail chain, which the market doesn't view as a good thing:

Data by YCharts

As we can see, Walgreens is trading at a much lower multiple than CVS.

Overall, the current valuation makes sense, as the market put a weighed multiple on the consolidated CVS business, which places it right in the middle between a care provider and a retail pharmacy chain.

Therefore, the questions that investors need to ask are: (1) whether the market is wrong with the current sector multiples and (2) if the market is indeed wrong and multiples expand, will CVS be the best way to capitalize on that?

In my view, the answer to the first question is yes. Besides Cigna, the entire managed care group is trading below their historical valuations, reflecting market pessimism on government exposure. At some point, which is usually after the elections (and no matter what the outcome is), the pessimism goes away and multiples recover.

However, the answer to the second question is not as certain, as it leans on the company's ability to deliver on its integration strategy.

So far, management hasn't shown it can be relied upon, with consistent guidance changes, inability to foresee industry trends, and continued margin declines. In addition, CVS is still highly leveraged at 3.7x net debt to EBITDA, and it is the most exposed to PBM scrutiny.

Therefore, I believe there are better ways to capitalize on the recovery of the managed care group, when and if such recovery happens.

Conclusion

CVS Health is entering the second year of its integration process, seeking to become a healthcare empire with a significant presence across the value chain.

So far, the process hasn't been smooth, to say the least, as the company is facing several external headwinds, primarily regulatory scrutiny and higher medical costs.

In addition, inexperienced management is facing a tall task. With multiple guidance downgrades and mispricing of 2024 premiums, it remains uncertain if it will be able to deliver.

I expect the external headwinds to ease in the back half of 2024, but I don't believe CVS is the best way to capitalize on the expected recovery.

That being said, I believe the stock is cheap enough to justify a Buy, although I'd prefer to own other names in the sector.