Upstart Holdings: A No-Brainer Buy Before The Fed Shift Kicks Off

On the Pulse
Summary

  • Upstart Holdings' sales trends are improving compared to the beginning of 2023.
  • The central bank's rate-cutting cycle could be a catalyst for a re-rating of Upstart Holdings' stock in 2024.
  • Upstart Holdings is poised to profit from the central bank's rate-cutting cycle due to the interest rate sensitivity of its lending business.

Businessman using smartphone on global business network connection for online banking transaction and payment, digital marketing. Financial technology and big data on internet concept.

Natee127

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) remains unloved and neglected, even though the fintech’s sales trends are looking much better compared to the beginning of 2023.

The present year will be a transition year for Upstart Holdings, and the central bank’s

This article was written by

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

V
Vijaysachan
Today, 1:45 AM
Comments (10)
I think Upstart story is over as their business model does not work in Higher Interest Rate environment. I have sold everything as I was heavily invested with them. From last 3 Quarters they have ended up reporting always lower then expectations and on icing on cake is they expect to earn way less in next Quarter. May be they are thinking with that way they can exceed expected earnings.
AJ111 profile picture
AJ111
Today, 1:43 AM
Comments (164)
Upstart Holdings is a force to be reckoned with. Not only are they experiencing a surge in sales compared to the beginning of 2023, but they're also perfectly positioned to capitalize on the central bank's rate-cutting cycle. This combination of strong sales growth, fueled by their unique technology and improving models, creates a favorable economic environment that makes Upstart Holdings a compelling investment opportunity in 2024.

Upstart's UMI (Upstart Model Index) is constantly being refined, ensuring their models become even more accurate and efficient over time. This commitment to continuous improvement positions Upstart at the forefront of the lending revolution.

In simpler terms, Upstart is ready to explode to the upside as interest rates are lowered by the central bank. Their technology and models are on the cusp of truly shining, making them an investment with tremendous potential.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

