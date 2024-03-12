real444/E+ via Getty Images

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCPK:PIAIF) (OTCPK:PNGAY) has lost a ton of value since I first wrote about it in 2020: no longer the second-largest life insurer in the world, it moved down from number 7 in Forbes 2000 to 16. In the domestic market, it has fallen behind both AIA and China Life.

Ping An has come down from its pedestal due to the confluence of adverse factors that have had little to do with management performance. The Group is doing the best it can in these realities, its strategy centered around efficiency, the usual mix of cross-selling and upselling combined with an exemplary use of artificial intelligence for better segmentation of services.

In the healthcare business, for one, costs are being brought down by hiring in-house instead of outsourcing more expensive third-party personnel; the channel of provision being AI-powered telemedicine also cuts down on expenses. Website traffic to Good Doctor, the Group's flagship platform, has increased significantly since COVID-19; over 65% of 227 million customers utilized the service in 2022.

Financial Review

PIAIF has taken a major nose dive from just a year back, from its highest point in March last year at $7.81 to the lowest point so far in 2024 at $3.81. The price since has gone up slightly but is still hovering around $4. Is the poor share price performance linked to the financials of the company? At face value, this does seem to be the case.

RMB billion 2022 2021 2020 Operating income 148.4 147.9 139.5 Net income 83.8 101.6 143.1 Click to enlarge

Source: Ping An

Although operating income is up, the decline in profitability has been putting downward pressure on the stock. Property & Casualty, Asset Management and Technology have been the business lines suffering. Property & Casualty lost a whopping 156% in net profit between 2019 and 2022; Asset Management 232% from 2020; the dip in Technology has been the most recent, with net profit coming down in 2022.

Only Life & Health and Banking that Ping An is known for have continued to contribute to topline growth. The largest Life & Health business (which accounts for 75% of consolidated operating income) grew 42% from 2018 to 2022 in terms of embedded value and 16% in operating income. The Banking business is coming to the fore; it grew a healthy 25% in 2021.

Fundamentally, the main economic moat of Ping An - the ability to get a persistently widening customer base in insurance/healthcare and banking to pick up more contracts from related entities through the use of technology - is still sound. An average customer holds at least three contracts with the Group.

Brand value TTM 2022 2021 2020 2019 Internet users (million) - 693 647 598 515 Retail customers (million) 230 226 221 213 198 Number of contracts held - 39.8 39.8 38.7 37.7 Click to enlarge

Source: Ping An

Quarterly update

The latest quarterly results released in October revealed the cumulative results for the first nine months of 2023. Operating profit across the board showed a declining trend for the year, with no sign of reversal for the underperforming business lines. But cash cows have experienced slight declines too: Life & Health -1.3% (not least because of an ever-decreasing number of agents) and Banking -2.2% (partly due to a lower interest margin). Net profit declined 19.6% in the third quarter and 5.6% in the nine months ended September.

Operating profit

RMB (million) Life & health Property & casualty Banking Asset management Technology 9M'23 84,911 9,965 22,972 (4,344) 2,263 9M'22 86,204 10,831 21,247 5,582 5,656 Click to enlarge

Source: Ping An

Recommendation

Even though Ping An is incredibly cheap at the moment (at a trailing P/B of 0.86), I am leaning toward Hold. Stagnating growth is the primary reason. The heady days of unbridled expansion are behind Ping An, and investors would do well to moderate their expectations.

Earnings are high quality, no doubt. But they have been declining, at an average rate of 12.8% over the past three years as the insurance industry reeled from the effects of COVID-19 and investment weakness, then slow recovery post-economic reopening. Ping An's return on equity reduced from 20.6% in 2020 to 8.4% at present, and its profit margin from 10.9% to 6.3%.

Given such a big existing base of customers, the pace of accretion may slow down organically, too. In 2022, the Group added 2.7% to retail customers; in the nine months of 2023, that number rose by just 1.5%. Growth wise, the greater focus is on non-retail customers.

Ping An's expansion, no matter how low now, is being driven by a pursuit of greater operational efficiency, seeking intra-group synergies rather than outward expansion.

As a mature company, it is also having to pay more attention than ever to shareholder value. The dividend has been maintained and grown from RMB2.20 per share in FY2020 to RMB2.42 in FY2022. PIAIF currently yields 7.7%, and the payout is expected to grow.

Macroeconomic uncertainty adds to my hesitance about the stock. Although the Chinese regulators have put in place multiple measures to prop up the financial markets, the investor confidence remains low. Economic issues that have been plaguing the country persist despite a more proactive government stance.

In sum, even if no longer a high-growth story, Ping An could make a solid income stock with a possibility of upside potential.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.