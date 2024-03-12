Lemon_tm

Recent market action in the US Bond market has created opportunities to lock in returns that exceed inflation. This phenomenon had been absent from the investment grade bond space since the extraordinary events following the real estate collapse of 2008.

Bond ladders have long been touted as a safe way to generate certain cash flows for investors. In the decade following the Great Recession, interest rates were repressed by central banks. Bond ladders lost their luster amid anemic yields. Why guarantee returns that lag inflation?

Last fall, we illustrated how one could use a ladder of individual TIPs to lock in positive real yields. The chart below illustrates that real yields have largely exceeded 1.5% for nearly two years.

St. Louis Fed

September's article illustrated the use of individual TIPs to build out bond ladders to preserve and increase wealth. One drawback to the approach was difficulties in purchasing individual TIPs. Trading bonds may be intimidating to retail investors, as they do not trade on an exchange like stocks. They may not be liquid throughout the day, and the nomenclature of the bond trade requires some specialized knowledge.

Individual investors sometimes have difficulty figuring out how much of an individual TIPs issue to buy. One needs to know each security's CUSIP number and be familiar with its inflation adjustment factors. Seasoned TIPs can have a principal amount that has grown more than 40% since issue due to cumulative inflation.

In September 2023, BlackRock released several TIPS Term ETFs - each consisting of TIPs maturing January through October of the target year. As an example, the Term ETF 2030 consists of the two TIPs that maturity in January and July of that year. Pretty straightforward.

Here is the summary data for the TIPs term ETF for 2030 (IBIG). Note the quoted real yield of 1.95%. This is BEFORE expenses and trading costs.

BlackRock

Each of these ETFs has about 0.10% of management fees. Additionally, these ETFs have been trading at a small premium to their underlying holdings. Each security is priced around $25 and trades about $0.12 above their net asset value (NAV). This premium reduces yields anywhere from 0.05% to 0.50% annually based on the security's maturity. Bid ask spreads are pretty narrow and probably no worse than buying individual TIPs.

Here is the current roster or TIPs Term ETFs available.

BlackRock

Management fees and the markup relative to NAV are a small but measurable drag on performance. However, they should all generate real returns in excess of 1.50%.

Another consideration for bond ladders is that there are no Term ETFs beyond 2033 despite the fact that there are issues of TIPs with maturities after that year. Today, 16 different individual TIPs date from 2034 through 2054. BlackRock still needs to backfill these later maturities over time. Investors will have to use individual bonds to fund spending needs beyond the nine-year time horizon.

Investors desiring income protection beyond 2033 must buy individual bonds. The iShares Term ETFs can still simplify the rollout by satisfying the nearby income requirements. The table below describes the output from www.tipsladder.com with the specifications of a TIPs bond ladder providing $30,000 of income for the next 20 years.

TIPS ladder

Instead of executing nine relatively complex transactions in the treasury market, the investor can buy nine ETFs on an exchange in the amounts described in the "Total Cost" column. Just divide the "Total cost" by the $25 price tag of each ETF to calculate the number to be purchased.

Year Identifier # of Bonds

TIPS ladder and BlackRock

The new TIPs Term ETFs from BlackRock are not a panacea for bond ladder creation. However, they are a step in the right direction. Quoted prices need to trade closer to NAV and longer dated issues need to be created as more TIPs populate the more distant maturities. Real yields remain at elevated rates, and a dedicated investment portfolio of TIPs can play an important role in a fruitful retirement.