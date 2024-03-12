michal-rojek/iStock via Getty Images

Desktop Metal's (NYSE:DM) problems appear to be escalating, with the company recently announcing another round of cost-cutting measures and delaying the release of its fourth quarter results. Dilution and a reverse stock split also appear to be on the horizon, which will likely further pressure the share price.

Much of this appears to be the result of market headwinds, which could begin to ease in 2024. While this could provide a favorable setup going forward, Desktop Metal is under financial stress and its ongoing struggles are undermining investor confidence. The company's valuation is not low enough given these factors, creating too much downside risk, with insufficient potential upside to warrant an investment.

Market Headwinds

Desktop Metal's CEO has suggested that this is one of the toughest periods he has seen in the additive manufacturing industry. A situation that is readily apparent from the financial results of other public additive manufacturing companies. This seems to be the result of higher interest rates, macro uncertainty, and general manufacturing weakness. Whether demand begins to pick up now that rates have stabilized remains unclear.

Figure 1: Public Additive Manufacturing Company Revenue Index (source: Created by author using data from Company Reports and The Federal Reserve)

Despite the difficult demand environment, Desktop Metal's sales funnel continues to grow, and the company has stated that customer interest remains solid. This is supported by the fact that Desktop Metal's recurring revenue continues to grow at a healthy pace, indicating increased utilization of its systems in the field.

The current slowdown is likely to prove temporary, even if the near-term remains cloudy. The adoption of additive manufacturing in mass production applications continues to increase, which Desktop Metal believes will drive the industry towards 100 billion USD in revenue by 2030. Desktop Metal is positioned to benefit from this, as many of its technologies are suited to mass production applications. Whether the company has the financial strength to capitalize on this remains unclear, though.

Desktop Metal Business Developments

While the demand environment is soft, and there are questions about Desktop Metal's viability as an ongoing concern, the company continues to bring products to market.

DLP is a focus area for Desktop Metal, particularly in its dental business. DLP provides high accuracy, resolution, surface finish and throughput. Desktop Metal recently received European clearance for its Flexcera Smile Ultra+ material, significantly expanding the product's market opportunity. Desktop Metal has also introduced Flexcera Base Ultra+ dental resin. This nano-ceramic composite resin is used for the fabrication of the gingiva component of dentures. It provides a stronger and stiffer base, enabling thinner designs with improved durability.

Desktop Metal and Evonik have partnered to introduce a new high-strength photopolymer resin for DLP. INFINAM ST 6100 L provides high temperature, water, chemical, and UV resistance. It is targeted at applications like the production of molds, models, and tooling as well as parts for the aerospace automotive, and electronics industries. The ETEC Pro XL DLP printer was also recently made available for less than 40,000 USD, half the price of its predecessor.

Desktop's Health business is seeing new applications of its technology, although the commercial importance of this is unclear at this stage. The Hannover Medical School recently used a Desktop Health 3D-Bioplotter to manufacture a customized ear implant for an adult patient with integrated pharmaceutical ingredients.

Dimension Inx, a regenerative therapeutics company, has also introduced a new CMF implant material (CMFlex) which is manufactured using Desktop Health's 3D-Bioplotter. CMFlex is a regenerative bone graft material that eliminates the need for bone harvesting from other areas of the patient's body. CMFlex is FDA cleared and has now been implanted in multiple patients.

Desktop Metal is also now shipping the Figur G15, a machine for sheet metal forming which eliminates the need for custom tooling. A digitally controlled ceramic tool head on a gantry is used to shape standard sheet metal into parts. While this is outside of Desktop Metal's core additive manufacturing business, it leverages the company's digital manufacturing capabilities and provides customers with an alternative method of producing customized metal parts.

Financial Analysis

Desktop Metal generated 42.8 million USD in revenue in the third quarter of 2023, down 9.2% YoY. The weak result was attributed to soft product sales, somewhat offset by growth in recurring revenue. Demand for printed casting binder jet systems was reportedly strong.

Desktop Metal suggested that the pending merger with Stratasys (SSYS) weighed on results, with uncertainty causing delays in the closing of several large deals. Most of these deals are now reportedly closed, which Desktop Metal expected to drive strong fourth quarter results.

Desktop Metal was anticipating 50-70 million USD in revenue in the fourth quarter, representing flat revenue YoY at the midpoint. The wide guidance range was attributed to macro uncertainty and a desire not to fall short of expectations.

Figure 2: Desktop Metal Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Desktop Metal)

Desktop Metal continues to drive gross profit margin expansion, which has been attributed to a favorable shift in revenue mix. Desktop Metal has also closed six production sites, helping to reduce its fixed costs. Roughly 25 million USD of the company's recent cost savings fell under COGS. Desktop Metal is also increasing prices and focusing on higher margin products. Based on these measures, Desktop Metal is confident that its non-GAAP gross profit margins will be in excess of 30% going forward.

Figure 3: Desktop Metal Illustrative Gross Profit Margins (source: Desktop Metal)

Non-GAAP operating expenses were 33.2 million USD in the third quarter, down 20% YoY. The improvement in operating expenses has been driven by a reduction in general, administrative and marketing expenses. As a result, Desktop Metal was expecting adjusted EBITDA to be between -10 and 10 million USD in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In late January 2024, Desktop Metal announced another round of cost-cutting to accelerate its path to profitability. The company is targeting an additional 50 million USD in annualized cost savings, which was expected to be largely realized by the end of January. Desktop Metal stated that the cost reductions would help the company generate positive cash flows in a soft demand environment. The company expects to incur restructuring expenses of 24.3-31.5 million USD, of which around 5.3-7.5 million USD are cash expenses.

Figure 4: Desktop Metal non-GAAP Operating Expenses (source: Desktop Metal) Figure 5: Desktop Metal Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Desktop Metal)

Desktop Metal's cash flows look better than the company's profits, in large part due to depreciation and amortization expenses and SBC. While the company has been on a trajectory towards breakeven and is targeting cash flow positive in 2024, this will likely be complicated by ongoing demand weakness.

Desktop Metal still had 108 million USD in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of the third quarter. The company also has around 107 million USD of inventory, although this level of inventory shouldn't be a source of comfort for investors. As a result, Desktop Metal likely has at least another 12 months of runway, particularly given the latest round of cost-cutting.

Figure 6: Desktop Metal Operating Cash Flow (source: Created by author using data from Desktop Metal)

Desktop Metal could be concerned about how long the current downturn will last and its declining valuation, though. As a result, the company could choose to raise capital sooner rather than later. Desktop Metal recently filed a prospectus for a mixed securities shelf offering of up to 250 million USD. The offering references common stock, preferred stock, debt, and warrants.

Conclusion

Given the slow release of fourth-quarter earnings, the recently announced additional cost-cutting measures, and the filing of a prospectus indicating a possible capital raise, it seems likely that the deterioration of Desktop Metal's business has continued in recent months. No reason has been given for the slow release of fourth-quarter earnings, but given Desktop Metal's current struggles, it seems safe to assume that in this case, no news is bad news.

While the share price decline over the past 12 months may make the stock look cheap, it is far from it. Desktop Metal will likely have to raise capital in the coming months, further diluting existing shareholders, and losses will continue to cut into the company's cash balance. This will likely cause the company's enterprise value to increase substantially, even if the share price remains flat. Desktop Metal's revenue multiple is in line with peers like Stratasys and 3D Systems (DDD), who are better positioned to weather a downturn.

