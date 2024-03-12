SweetBunFactory

My thesis

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTC:BESIY) is a world leader in advanced packaging of semiconductors. This field has gained importance along with the development of small geometries requiring finer techniques, as electron interactions become an issue sub 10nm. BESI seems well-positioned in the emerging field of hybrid bonding. Such technology will be key for the next generation of chips and memories. Yes, the valuation is expensive in terms of short-term multiples. However, a DCF using the full ramp-up cycle indicates upside potential. I rate the company as a BUY.

Investment overview

BE Semiconductor Industries is a Dutch company operating in the assembly equipment market, a $6bn share of the $96bn Wafer Fab Equipment market. More precisely, it is selling semiconductor machines in the sub-segments handling Die Attached on wafers and packaging, where it has respectively 40% and 18% market share. BESI’s main competitor is ASMPT (OTCPK:ASMVF). Within advanced Die placement, the fastest growing sub-segment of size $400m and correlated to the demand for advanced semiconductors, BESI reached 74% share in 2022. The firm was founded in 1995 by Richard Blickman who is still in charge of the company.

BESI's exposition toward sub-10 nanometers chips reached 15% of its 2022 revenues and is expected to become its growth driver for years to come, driven by AI developments requiring more advanced chips and memories.

BESI end market exposition has shifted recently, with Computing becoming its largest vertical. As discussed after, AMD has become a cornerstone user of BESI advanced technologies via the foundry TSMC.

Hybrid bonding is a new assembly technique that helps the connection of multiple chipsets using direct copper interconnects. It allows for an increase in the chip contact density. As lengths of interconnect wiring are shorter, it is much easier to build 3D structures. Such properties are crucial for new generations of processors or memories. In 2020, BESI and Applied Material agreed to jointly develop new equipment focused on die hybrid bonding. To me, this validates BESI's expertise in this emerging field. Hybrid bonding has already been used by AMD since 2022 for its Ryzen processors, leveraging TSMC expertise. Recent news has indicated that Samsung Electronics is currently adding hybrid bonding capacity to its production line in Korea. As discussed later, Intel is expected to use hybrid bonding for its new CPU chips. Finally, SK Hynix is currently testing the technology.

The company exposes an estimation of the adoption timeline for Hybrid bonding applications. High bandwidth memory seems to be the next addressable market, potentially ramping up in 2025.

BESI expects the next generation of hybrid bonding systems' average selling prices to significantly increase with time, as technological requirements will be higher for lower semiconductor nodes. This could represent a tailwind for the firm and help expand its margins. Details can be found in an extract from BESI 2022’s report.

Recent quarterly trends

The firm just released its FY2023 results on February 22. FY2023 revenues declined by 20% YoY as a result of weak trends in smartphones, and automotive while PC (computing) suffered a severe correction at -24% YoY. However, the management said: “Such weakness was partially offset by increased demand in the second half of the year for silicon photonics, hybrid bonding, and 2.5D logic/memory applications as customers began to build out their AI and high-performance computing capacities. In particular, hybrid bonding orders and year-end backlog approximately doubled versus year-end 2022.” BESI management discussed Intel’s new CPU Clearwater Forest: “What is important with the message of Intel yesterday is that this is a very clear signal confirming the establishing of a main volume capacity onshore in the U.S., fully focused on using hybrid bonding.” Finally, it added some bullish comments on the volume intensity required by a new generation of memories, high bandwidth memories: “we maintained a view that the peak volume in HBM is potentially significant larger than for Logic. Maybe a ratio 1 to 4, 1 to 6 is what is often used.”

We understand that the adoption of hybrid bonding is currently at a tipping point and that the demand is expected to jump in the coming quarters. On top of that, the correction of traditional markets should soon be over, adding to the rebound. In that context, the analyst consensus is seeing a +35% YoY revenue growth for FY2024.

What valuation can we expect?

In 2021, the group set 2025 financial targets. It aimed for more than EUR1bn in sales, with 30-35% Net income conversion on revenues. After a difficult year, in contraction along with the semiconductor equipment market, BESI is expected to experience a sharp 2024 revenue rebound.

I model exponential growth coming from the hybrid bonding segment, inspired by the management projections of the market growth. Note that these projections were set up in December 2022 and are likely to be revised upward given the current developments in generative AI and a new generation of memories. I anticipated such a move and modeled a cumulative EUR3.8bn coming from that segment from 2023 to 2029. Starting in 2030, I used a 7% CAGR to model a more normalized growth, in line with the semiconductor average trends.

Using a WACC of 9% and my estimates (with an EUR-based risk-free rate), I get a 48% upside potential. To give more perspective, I implemented a sensitivity analysis, varying medium-term (2022-2027) growth rate and the discount rate:

Balance sheet analysis

BESI is highly cash-generative, with an FCF conversion on revenues above 30%. The firm has returned close to EUR2bn to shareholders since 2011. It doesn’t need to acquire any particular asset or company. I expect the firm to continue its share buyback programs. At the end of FY2023, the level of cash was EUR189m with a debt position of EUR300m.

Technical analysis

The stock started to pull back in conjunction with other US AI-related names. Technical are fragile as the momentum has recently pushed BESI to all-time highs. Many investors could be tempted to take profit from their positions, so be aware of such a situation.

Risks and opportunities

Despite having a solid positioning in its end markets, BESI could suffer competitive pressures. While it has consistently gained market share, this could change and negatively impact its growth trajectory and elevated margins. In such a case, elevated valuation multiples (P/E 45X and 25X for 2024 and 2025) could compress materially.

On the upside, faster-than-expected penetration of hybrid bonding across multiple end markets could lead to strong growth from 2028 and beyond, a scenario I didn’t model. As more devices and applications require below 10-nanometer chips, the demand for BESI solutions could be huge. More importantly, a higher average selling price per machine could be a key driver in future results.

Conclusion

I believe BESI's business is solid and can be a good addition to a portfolio aiming to gain from AI growth trends. I find value in the case, as indicated by my DCF model, while the balance sheet looks sufficiently resilient. However, short-term multiples make the stock vulnerable, especially given it just started a correction. Investors with a long-term view could consider entering the stock but should be careful of the downside volatility. I rate the company as a BUY.

