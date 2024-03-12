maybefalse

Elevator Pitch

I have a Buy rating for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares. My previous November 17, 2023 article touched on DAO's financial results for the third quarter of last year and the company's continued share buybacks.

The spotlight is on Youdao's 2024 prospects in this update. I think that DAO will perform better this year as compared to last year, but the company's favorable outlook doesn't seem to have been fully factored into its valuations. Youdao offers an enticing consensus forward next twelve months' high single digit free cash flow yield, and its forward next twelve months' price-to-revenue ratio is way below 1 times. As such, I keep my Buy rating for Youdao intact.

A Faster Pace Of Revenue Expansion Is Expected For 2024

As disclosed in its Q4 2023 results press release, DAO's top line expanded by +8% to RMB5,389 million in fiscal 2023, which was largely in line with the sell side's consensus revenue forecast of RMB5,393 million (source: S&P Capital IQ).

My opinion is that Youdao's revenue growth should accelerate this year, taking into consideration the company's two major top line expansion drivers.

One key revenue growth engine is the company's online marketing services business. In its corporate filings, DAO describes its online marketing services division as a business deriving revenue from offering "different formats of advertisement" such as "banners, text links, videos, logos, buttons and rich media" to advertisers.

Revenue contributed by Youdao's online marketing services business jumped by +98% to RMB1,332 million last year. The company attributed the surge in online marketing services revenue for 2023 to rising "demand for performance-based advertisements" in its latest fourth quarter results release. At the company's Q4 2023 results briefing, DAO specifically mentioned that the "gaming, entertainment, sports and O2O (Online-To-Offline)" sectors were the ones in particular that witnessed online marketing services revenue growth in excess of +200% for the company in the most recent quarter.

Looking forward, there is a high likelihood that the robust online marketing services top line growth momentum can be sustained or even accelerated in 2024.

On one hand, Youdao intends to explore new online marketing services growth opportunities in the gaming industry this year. DAO revealed at its Q4 earnings call that it started to collaborate more closely with NetEase (NTES) Games" since 2H 2023. It is worth noting that Youdao is a subsidiary of gaming company NTES, and this gives it an advantage in expanding its online marketing services business' presence in the gaming sector.

On the other hand, DAO disclosed at the company's fourth quarter earnings briefing that its online marketing services business has been appointed as "an authorized advertising agency" for leading international short form video platform operator TikTok recently. This implies that there is a good chance of Youdao growing its overseas online marketing services business operations in the near future by riding on TikTok's expansion.

The other key top line expansion engine for DAO is its smart devices business. The company's filings indicate that its smart devices include "Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, and Youdao Pocket Translator" among others.

Youdao's smart devices business was a disappointment in 2023, as this business' sales fell by -28% to RMB909 million for the previous year. In its Q4 2023 results release, DAO explained that its "efforts to streamline marketing channels" have led to a contraction in revenue for its smart devices business in the prior year.

A return to positive top line growth for DAO's smart devices business in the current year is very likely. Youdao shared at its most recent quarterly results call that it has already "finished our sales channel reshuffling" for the smart devices operations.

In a nutshell, a rapid rate of revenue expansion for its online marketing services business similar to last year, and the smart devices business' turnaround following the completion of sales channel optimization point to a high probability of top line growth acceleration for DAO in 2024.

Net Loss Is Anticipated To Narrow Substantially In The Current Year

Youdao's net loss narrowed meaningfully from -RMB640 million in FY 2022 to -RMB475 million for FY 2023, as DAO's revenue rose by +8% and its operating costs declined by -4% last year.

There are two good reasons to expect that DAO will register narrower losses in fiscal 2024.

Firstly, there is room for an improvement in the profitability of the company's smart devices business as the company concludes its sales channel optimization exercise for this business.

Youdao stressed at its latest quarterly earnings briefing that its smart devices business has "transitioned to a more online focused, more agile sales" approach, which should deliver "good ROIs (Returns On Investments)." Prior to the sales channel restructuring exercise, DAO's smart devices business was more reliant on the offline sales channel that boasted relatively lower gross margins than the online sales channel.

Secondly, the increased utilization of AI or Artificial Intelligence for DAO's learning services is likely to translate into higher gross margins for this business.

At its Q4 2023 results briefing, Youdao provided an example of how its learning services business' teachers can spend roughly 30 minutes less with each "writing refinement" assignment for their students by leveraging on AI. In other words, DAO's learning services business is well-positioned to achieve a higher profit on a per-employee basis going forward by making its teachers more productive with the help of AI.

Valuations Are Appealing

The sell side analysts anticipate that DAO's revenue growth in local currency or RMB terms can improve from +7.5% last year to +14.8% this year. The market also expects the company's net loss to contract from -RMB475 million in 2023 to -RMB93 million in 2024 and deliver positive free cash flow in the current year.

These consensus numbers are taken from S&P Capital IQ, which I deem to be reasonable considering the top line expansion drivers and profitability enhancement levers which I outlined earlier.

Youdao is now valued by the market at a consensus next twelve months' price-to-sales multiple and free cash flow yield of 0.57 times and 7.3% (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. It will be reasonable to refer to DAO's valuations as attractive, taking into account its price-to-revenue ratio of significantly less than 1 and its high single digit cash flow yield.

Final Thoughts

I make no changes to my existing Buy rating for Youdao. DAO's valuations are attractive, and its financial prospects are good. This justifies having a bullish opinion of the stock.