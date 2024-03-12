Torsten Asmus

Introduction

OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) is an exchange operator that provides infrastructure that helps financial markets run and provides data solutions to clients (brokers, financial advisors, etc.). The company recently released its Q4 and full year 2023 results on March 6 and the company missed on both the top and bottom lines. In this article, I'll unpack the recent results of the company, my outlook for 2024, and my thoughts on valuation and whether shares are an attractive buy at the current price.

Company Overview

OTC Markets operates three main segments: Corporate Services, Market Data Licensing, and OTC Link. In the Corporate services segment, which made up 43% of 2023 revenues, the company provides investor relations support, compliance assistance, access to capital markets, and other corporate governance-related solutions. In Market Data Licensing, which makes up 39% of revenues, the company provides access to real-time and historical market data which it sells to market participants, financial institutions, and other stakeholders who need this data for decision-making and research. Lastly, in the company's OTC Link segment, the smallest of the three segments, OTC Markets does all the reporting, quotation, and messaging services that are typically associated with being an electronic inter-dealer quotation system. Registered as a broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS), OTC Link is also a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Background

OTC Markets has been a stellar performer over the years. Looking at the company's total return (dividends plus share price appreciation) over the last decade, shares have gone up 11-fold, which compares very favorably to the S&P500's total return of just 229% total return. Annualizing OTC Market's total return over the years gives us a CAGR of 27.1% which is certainly impressive by any measure, reflecting robust growth and value creation for long-term shareholders of the company.

Data by YCharts

Fueling these returns is OTC Markets' impressive financial performance. Over the years, OTC Markets has put up very steady growth on both the top and bottom lines. In the last ten years, the company has compounded revenues and EBITDA at CAGRs of 11.6% and 13.4%, respectively. In the last five years, the company has produced similar CAGRs with revenues and EBITDA growing 12.4% and 11.1%, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ). With both the ten and five-year CAGRs being very similar to each other, this shows that OTC Markets' growth rate has not decelerated in recent years.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Recent Results And Outlook

When looking at the recent results for OTC Markets, the company missed on revenue by $729k with revenues of $27.61 million for the quarter, up 1.1% year over year. EPS also fell short of analysts' expectations, with EPS clocking in at $0.58, or $0.07 off of consensus estimates. On an adjusted basis, the EPS figure came in at $0.89.

Overall, this was a decently good quarter and full year for OTC Markets. Full-year revenue was a record for the company's history at $109.9 million, up 5% against last year.

When looking at what's been driving this growth, the company's second-largest segment, Market Data Licensing, was up 10% year over year for the quarter and 19% year over year for the full year. This segment would have just been up 7% if it weren't for two key acquisitions that OTC Markets did.

Revenue Segmentation (Investor Presentation)

The first acquisition, Blue Sky Data Corp, was a relatively small acquisition at $12 million in total consideration, but the deal is adding a ton of new subscribers to OTC Markets' subscriber base. Blue Sky Data is a provider of compliance data for both equity and debt and packages the data in an efficient and easy-to-use format for those who use it, including financial advisors, regulators, and broker-dealers. This is an accretive acquisition in my view because it aligns with OTC Markets' focus on getting into more data services and is a value-add that's complementary to the company's existing offering.

The second acquisition, Edgar Online, was the bigger of the two and is likely a bigger value-add in my opinion. OTC Markets has been in the process of migrating and optimizing this acquisition to fit with the company's current platform, which is why the company's operating expenses were 15% higher in 2023.

Once this integration is complete, I would expect that this could drive some meaningful revenue synergies for OTC Markets. Why? Well, Edgar Online has a significant plethora of datasets that could be complementary to both the compliance and data side of the business. Edgar's customers use the platform for financial analysis as a key data source.

Edgar Online now makes up one-tenth of OTC Markets' market data revenues so it's still a relatively small part of the business, but with some meaningful integrations, there may be possibilities for value-added services that are currently untapped. In my view, these could include enhanced compliance tools leveraging Edgar Online's extensive financial data, tailored analytics packages for investors, or even expanded market research offerings. The synergy potential here is substantial, and once fully realized, I think it could significantly bolster OTC Markets' competitive position and revenue streams.

As for the other segments, OTC Link saw a decline in sales, with sales down 10% year over year for the quarter and 6% for the full year against last year. Along with subscription-based revenues, OTC Link also generates revenues through transaction-based sales, which can be lumpy and unpredictable from year to year. While this segment should increase over the long run, it does worse when there is less activity in the markets. That said, in periods like the 2009 financial crisis, it provides a bit of counter-cyclicality as investors trade a lot more during times of panic and higher volatility.

Finally, in the corporate services segment, OTC Markets saw a 1% decline for the quarter and was down 2% for the full year compared to last year. Within the segment, the company had a 3% jump in OTCQX revenues which was mainly driven by pricing, but this was mostly offset by a proportional decline in OTC revenues and a 7% drop in DNS sales. While there were fewer companies who were subscribing to DNS and OTCQB, the retention ratio is still very high at 95%.

I don't anticipate much growth for this segment long term and believe that the market data and licensing segment should overtake it in size, given its growth rate. That said, the IPO market hasn't really recovered in 2023 and so a pickup in new listings in 2024 or 2025 could be a catalyst to the upside for this segment.

Moving over to the balance sheet, OTC Markets had $34.1 million of cash on its balance sheet at quarter end and no debt. The only major items to be aware of are $11.9 million worth of leases, but other than that, the balance sheet looks to be very healthy, practically debt-free.

Balance Sheet (Investor Presentation)

Valuation

When looking at the valuation for OTC Markets, the company trades at about 18.4x EBITDA and 25.0x earnings. Compared to the historical valuation over the last ten years, the company seems to be trading at the upper end of its historical valuation range. As time has gone on, however, keep in mind that OTC Markets has positioned itself to have more market data revenue, which is faster growing and deserves a more premium valuation.

Data by YCharts

When comparing OTC Markets to other peers that either operate exchanges or sell market data services, OTC Markets trades at a slight discount on both a forward EV/EBITDA basis and a forward P/E basis. With faster growth, a higher ROE, and positioning in the U.S. where the barriers to entry are much higher, I'd wager that OTC Markets probably deserves to trade above the peer group multiples, if not in line with the group. Assigning the average multiple of the group to OTC Markets gives us a target price of around $65 a share, or at least 16% higher than the current share price.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

In terms of the risks to my investment thesis, the main risk would be if equity markets were to fall. Generally speaking, OTC Markets and other exchange operators tend to do well when equity markets rise. That said, even during the financial crisis in 2009, OTC Markets still managed to maintain its EBITDA margins and generate positive revenue growth, albeit in the low single digits. So with lower volatility compared to other peers and somewhat insulated from a recession, this isn't a particularly large risk.

Another risk is regulatory risk. In recent years, there's been a push for more disclosures from companies that list on OTC Markets. That hasn't seemed to have an effect yet on the company's revenues, but any sort of adverse developments with respect to regulatory risk should be monitored.

Finally, OTC Markets isn't the only exchange in the United States. NYSE, Cboe Group (CBOE), Nasdaq (NDAQ), and CME Group (CME) all operate in the space and could be considered substitutes for one another. I think OTC has some strong competitive advantages going for it, like better pricing and reduced requirements, but there are clearly other alternatives and so market share gains and losses relative to peers should be watched by investors.

Conclusion

In summary, I think OTC Markets looks like a great addition to a portfolio if you're looking to add a resilient business that should grow at a decent rate over the long term. I like the diversification of OTC Markets' segments, where the company stands to benefit in all market conditions. While sales missed estimates for the quarter, I think there are lots of reasons to still be bullish long-term, and the current valuation seems reasonable when comparing it to its peer group. For these reasons, I recommend a 'buy' rating on OTC Markets.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.