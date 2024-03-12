Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
B. Riley: High Risk With High Stakes That May Take A While To Play Out

Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • B. Riley Financial made moves to start repurchasing its debt at currently attractive discounts by cutting its quarterly dividend by 50%.
  • RILYZ currently offers a near-10% yield on cost at a 45% discount to their $25 per note liquidation value.
  • The investment bank held cash and equivalents at the end of its recent fourth quarter of $232 million and has launched a strategic review for its Great American Group business.

I've been buying B. Riley Financial 2028 5.25% Senior Notes due 08/31/2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ). The bonds pay a $1.3125 annual coupon and are trading at $13.67 per note, $11.33 below a $25 per note liquidation price. This means a

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RILYZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

mingche4 profile picture
mingche4
Today, 2:50 AM
Comments (238)
The 10-K filing is expected to come out 3/14. Let’s see. Marcum doesn’t quit his service for RILY. So, the bulls should be safe.
