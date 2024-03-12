Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Automatic Data Processing: Wait For A Further Pullback To Own This Reliable Business

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.38K Followers

Summary

  • ADP is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions.
  • We touch upon some of the fine qualities of the ADP story.
  • The valuation narrative can be debated, and the charts suggest that the current risk-reward for a long position may not be too conducive.

TAX online payment and technology concept. Taxation, taxes burden. State taxes, payment, governant ,calculating finance, tax accounting, statistics and data analytic reserach, calculation tax return.

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

ADP - A Steady And Commendable Business Model

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), a business primarily noted for providing comprehensive cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, has a lot of fine qualities worth highlighting.

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.38K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ADP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.