Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

ADP - A Steady And Commendable Business Model

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), a business primarily noted for providing comprehensive cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, has a lot of fine qualities worth highlighting.

ADP’s addressable market which touches various functions such as payroll, HR, workforce management, HRM, benefits management, etc. is believed to be sized at over $150bn. Within this space, ADP is already deeply entrenched and currently services well over a million organizations of differing size.

This inherent customer stickiness speaks to the utilitarian qualities of ADP’s product suite, which ameliorates a lot of administrative challenges and enables businesses to focus on what they are best at. Then, unlike a lot of its smaller competitors which offer a “one-size-fits-all” product suite, ADP offers different solutions for small, mid, and large-sized offerings. For instance, as part of its HCM solutions, it offers RUN for small-sized businesses (less than 49 employees), ADP Workforce Now for mid-sized businesses (50-990 employees), and ADP Vantage HCM or ADP Next Gen HCM for large-sized clients (1000+ employees).

ADP’s mammoth client base of over 1m is also very loyal to ADP, and this is validated by last year’s heightened client retention revenue metric of 92%. Also note that in ADP’s employer services segment (which is its bread and butter, accounting for two-thirds of its business), client retention typically stretches to 13 years.

The stock market is characterized by a lot of business with capricious revenue profiles, but ADP’s innate recurring revenue profile serves as a beacon of stability. For context, whether it’s over the last 5 years or the last 10 years, note that ADP’s revenue has grown at CAGRs of 5.5%-6%. Based on consensus estimates over the next three years, you’re looking at a similar cadence of ~6%, in each of the next three years.

YCharts

Businesses with strong recurring revenue (repeat sales come at lower costs due to reduced S&M) are well-positioned to facilitate strong margin progression, particularly if you can augment that with the introduction of high-value add products (for instance, ADP recently introduced ADP assist which is founded on Gen AI) that are priced at a premium.

YCharts

It also helps that ADP’s sales mix has been moving quite favorably towards the higher margin segment (employer services segment PBT margins are at 33%, twice as much as the PEO segment).

10K and 10Q

This is also one of those businesses that is set up to facilitate excellent operating leverage, and this can be gleaned from sell-side consensus expectations, which point to better earnings growth relative to revenue growth over each of the next three years.

YCharts

We have a steady revenue profile, an expanding margin profile, and well-controlled working capital, all of which lead to a fairly sturdy cash-generating machine. Note that ADP’s current FCF generation (on a trailing twelve-month basis) is 27% more than what it normally generates.

YCharts

It’s also worth highlighting that the level of capital intensity associated with this business model is also quite low. This can be exemplified in the manner in which ADP’s operating cash flows comfortably cover its CAPEX outlay. Note that ADP leads some of the largest industrial stocks within the S&P500 when it comes to this metric.

YCharts

Dividend Considerations

When a business has served as such a sturdy free cash flow compounding machine, it is generally expected that it will also be very generous with its shareholder distributions

In that regard, it’s fair to say that one of the standout characteristics of the ADP stock is its long-standing reliability for income investors. For the uninitiated, this is a business that belongs to the haloed S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which requires its constituents to have grown its dividends for at least 25 years on the trot. Well, for ADP, that barrier is a piece of cake, as it has been growing its dividends for 49 years on the trot!

Now, despite rather solid FCF generation over time, a fair few investors may be disappointed to note that the pace of dividend growth has recently slowed; after hiking its quarterly payouts by over 20% YoY previously (from $1.04 to $1.25), the recent hike came in at a much lower pace of just 12% YoY (from $1.25 to $1.40). However, some additional context is required here.

Firstly, note that despite the lower pace of dividend growth, the payout range is still very much within management’s target range of 55-60% (something which the company has also consistently fulfilled over the last 7 years).

The other important thing to consider is that during their 2021 Investor Day (in Nov 2021) management had set out a goal of delivering 13-15% TSR (Total Shareholder Return), and within this TSR, the minimum dividend yield they targeted was 2%. Well, as things stand, it’s worth noting that despite a slower hike in dividends, you’re still getting in a yield figure that is around 28bps higher than what ADP stock is expected to yield (the 4-year yield average is 2.03%).

Valuation Considerations

It is debatable if the ADP stock offers good value at this juncture, but here are a few things that may help you better understand the status-quo.

Over the last 5 years, this is a stock that has been priced at 25x forward P/E (on average), a threshold that is certainly not cheap. Currently, the stock can be picked up at a slight 3% discount to its rolling average, but also consider the degree of medium-term earnings growth you’re getting for shedding out a multiple of 24.2x.

YCharts

After having delivered adjusted diluted EPS of $8.23 in the most recent fiscal, investors are looking at a business that is poised to deliver an FY26 (June ending) EPS of 10.95. That basically translates to a 3-year earnings CAGR of only 10%. In PEG terms (Price to earnings growth), one can certainly question if that offers great value, given an implied figure of 2.42x.

YCharts

It’s also worth noting that the 10% medium-term earnings outlook is also a tad lower than the 11-13% medium term target which was laid down at the 2021 Investor Day.

Closing Thoughts – Technical Considerations

Like it or not, for close to three years now, the ADP stock hasn’t really made any sustained progress, but has rather become more of a trading play, chopping around within a certain range. You can see this in the blue highlighted range (roughly $200-$275) in the monthly chart.

Investing.com

At some stage, the price may well breakout from this range, but given how long this range has held, you don’t want to initiate large sums at current levels and get caught at the top; the preference would be to initiate positions, closer to the lower end of the trading range (sub $210 levels).

Investing.com

Separately, if one also takes a look at the lower time frame weekly chart, we can’t say we are too pleased to note recent developments here. Essentially, it looks like we had a triangle pattern brewing with the stock looking well set to build momentum after breaking out from the upper boundary in late Jan. Rather, this has proven to be a false breakout, with the price now dropping back into the triangle range. Meanwhile, the stock is still around 9-10% away from the lower support line as well. All in all, it's fair to say that the risk-reward does not look too appealing here.

Then, in the previous section, we highlighted how ADP belongs to the esteemed S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. Well, the chart below highlights how investors who rotate amongst different stocks within the aristocrat universe, may not necessarily take a fancy to the ADP stock at this juncture, as its current relative strength versus other alternatives still looks rather overextended (despite the recent correction), trading 18% above its mean. This may rather drive fund flows away from ADP into other beaten-down pockets within the aristocrats universe.

YCharts

Finally, investors may also want to take into account the cadence of insider activity over the past 5 months. After no insider selling in the last 2 months of last year, the level of aggregate insider sales has ramped up significantly in recent months, amounting to over $13m in total.