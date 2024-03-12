MagioreStock

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) is a concentrated bet on the 10 largest technology stocks. This was exactly the kind of fund I was looking for at the end of the 2022 tech bear market but did not know existed. And FNGU has certainly done well over the past year - returning 7x that of the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) and more than 11x the returns of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - see chart below. But what about now? Does this fund still make sense with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 near all-time highs? Today, I'll take a close look at FNGU ETN ("exchange-traded notes") and the "FANG+ Index" it tracks to see if it is worthy of allocation within your portfolio.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis in the top technology stocks is relatively straight-forward and easy to understand. These companies all have strong global brands, are cash rich, and have typically demonstrated growth in revenue and free cash flow much better than the broad market averages. These companies are also well positioned to benefit from the AI catalyst moving forward.

However, zooming out a big further (i.e. the 3-year chart shown below), such a concentrated strategy is certainly not without risks:

Clearly, this ETN got pounded in the 2022 bear-market. So, taking all this into consideration, let's see how FNGU has positioned investors going forward.

Top 10 Holdings

The top 10 (and only 10 ...) holdings in the FANG+ Index are shown below and were taken directly from the MicroSectors FNGU webpage, where investors can learn more details about the ETN:

As you can see from the note at the bottom of the graphic, this index is re-balanced quarterly such that each of the 10 holdings are reset to a 10% within the index. The reconstitution strategy of the FANG+ Index was announced on December 9, 2022, with the first rebalance being effective on December 19, 2022. This means another quarterly reconstitution should be imminent shortly (i.e. March of 2024).

As you can also see from the graphic above, the cream rises to the top throughout the quarter and subsequent to the "10% reset". That being the case, it is easy to understand why market-leader Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META) are the top-2 holdings with 16.1% and 12.9% weights, respectively. As you are no doubt aware, Nvidia is clearly benefiting from the popularity (and strong margins ...) of its AI-centric GPU designs and CUDA software. Meanwhile, META has been riding a wave of very strong earnings after its "year of efficiency" and even announced a $0.50/share dividend after generating a massive $43 billion in free cash flow for full-year FY2023.

Broadcom (AVGO) has been another leader in the FNGU ETN. Despite a sell-off Friday (down $98.29, or -7%) after the Q1 earnings report was released after the close on Thursday, Broadcom's prospects moving forward are quite bullish in my opinion. VMWare revenue is expected to grow double-digits sequentially for the rest of FY2024. As I explained in a recent Seeking Alpha article, Broadcom (and Nvidia ...) is going to benefit from a strategic partnership between VMWare and Nvidia that enables customers to run Nvidia's GPUs using VMWare's VCF full-stack software solution (see Broadcom Q1 Earnings: CEO Hock Tan At His Best (Wheelin' & Dealin'). I added a couple more shares to my position in Broadcom Friday afternoon and think the stock could easily run up to $1500 by year-end. I also think the stock will split this year (see Broadcom: A 20:1 Stock Split Is Quite Likely).

On a relative basis, Google (GOOG) has been an under-performer in the group. However, I think too much emphasis is being put on GOOG's "mess-up" on AI (i.e. Gemini) while investors are over-looking the underlying power of GOOG's businesses. Even in a "down" quarter (for Google ...), the company still generated $7.9 billion of free-cash-flow in Q4 and ended FY2023 with $111 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities - or an estimated $8.73/share. With a TTM P/E of only 23.5x - which I would point out is a significant discount to the broad S&P 500's P/E of 27.8x - Google remains one of my top-picks in the technology sector going forward.

Amazon (AMZN) has been an above-market performer recently as its big infrastructure investments during the pandemic are starting to pay-off. Indeed, Amazon was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average last month. Amazon delivered a relatively strong Q4 earnings report, with AWS segment sales +13% yoy to $24.2 billion. Amazon is well-positioned to take advantage of AI, both in its cloud and advertising businesses.

However, the graphic above also shows extreme divergence within the FANG+ Index, and exposes the fact that some of the "Magnificent-7" sub-group are no longer quite so "magnificent". Specifically, I am referring to Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL) - whose weights fell from 10% at the last rebalance point to a current 6.4% and 7.4%, respectively.

As I pointed out in a recent Seeking Alpha article (see Sell Tesla, Buy Toyota), Tesla's margins are dropping like a rock as the company no longer dominates the EV-market. That is especially the case as compared to Chinese EV companies - like BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) - which are forcing Tesla to cut prices to move units. And Tesla is facing increasing competition from hybrid EVs too - a market led globally by Toyota (TM). Indeed, the YTD returns of Toyota versus Tesla show the Japanese manufacturer outperforming Tesla by a whopping 60%+:

Meantime, Apple continues to underwhelm. Indeed, for full-year 2023, Apple's revenue was actually down 5.7%, primarily due - once again - to strong competition (and nationalism ...) in China as well as in other Asian countries (from Samsung, for example). The malaise generally continued in Q1 of FY24, with revenue increasing only 2% and investor sentiment on the company remains "dismal". That said, in Q1 Apple hit an all-time EPS high with earnings up 16% yoy to $2.18/share while the company ended Q1 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling a whopping $73 billion. That being the case, I am certainly more bullish on Apple's long-term prospects and becoming "magnificent" once again as compared to, say, Tesla - a company whose fundamental business outlook going forward has completely changed relative to when it was once the world's dominant and only EV manufacturer. Those days are over.

Snowflake (SNOW) is another laggard and, in my opinion, is an interesting inclusion within the FANG+ Index. I say that because SNOW's market-cap is only $53.5 billion while Salesforce (CRM) has a market-cap of $296 billion and has been performing much better - mostly due to SNOW's Q4 poor guidance going forward and an unexpected change at the CEO level:

ETN Metrics & Risks

Some important metrics to consider before investing in the FNGU ETN:

Assets under management: $4 billion.

Expense fee: 0.95%.

TTM P/E ratio (per Yahoo Finance): 131.5x.

As compared to the triple Q's (AUM of $252.6 billion), FNGU could be considered relatively ill-liquid. FNGU's 0.95% expense fee is also very rich in comparison (QQQ's is 0.20%) as is the valuation level (QQQ's P/E=35.8x).

Note the following risk related verbiage on the MicroSectors FANG+ Index related ETNs' Fact Sheet:

Each ETN seeks a return on the underlying index for a single day. The ETNs are not “buy and hold” investments and should not be expected to provide its respective return of the underlying index’s cumulative return for periods greater than a day.

It's interesting that the fund manager outright says that the FNGU ETN is not a "buy and hold" investment ... apparently implying that FNGU should be used only by traders, whom I would venture to guess likely did not achieve the 350% return that a "buy and hold" investor would have reaped over the past 12-months.

Performance

As shown earlier, the FNGU ETN has significantly outperformed the QQQ's and the S&P500 over the past year. However, over the past 3-years, the QQQ's have been the better investment:

I attribute the QQQ's outperformance on two factors: a much more diversified portfolio of ~100 companies, many of which have significantly lower valuation levels, and because the big hit the concentrated FNGU portfolio is exposed to in bear markets (like the one in 2022) is much harder to recover from.

Summary & Conclusion

The FNGU ETN is a very interesting investment. It is exactly the fund I was looking for toward the end of the 2022 bear-market but could never find. However, and while I generally do not try to time the market, at this point in the cycle the FNGU ETN appears to be even riskier than normal. I say that because the market is still near all-time highs and has been driven by a handful of AI related companies - primarily NVDA and the broad semiconductor sector in general (see graphic below). When you add in the relative weakness of FANG+ Index components such as Tesla, Apple, and Snowflake, FNGU is heavily weighted in stocks that I don't feel have very good prospects for the remainder of the year. For now, I rate FNGU as a HOLD - especially for investors who are otherwise underweight the FANG names. However, FNGU is on my watchlist for a possible downgrade to an outright SELL given the market's big move over the past 6-months.

I'll end with a 6-month chart showing the relative performance of the FNGU ETN versus the Nasdaq-100 and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH):

