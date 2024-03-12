Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Moving To Maximize The Value Of Its Core Asset

Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is actively working to create shareholder value by pursuing new indications for the lead drug sotagliflozin.
  • The company reported $0.7 million in Inpefa sales for Q4 2023, below expectations, but these are still early days for what is a practice-changing pharmaceutical.
  • Lexicon announced a potential new indication for sotagliflozin in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and a path forward for the drug in Type 1 diabetes with chronic kidney disease.
  • Management executed a large but dilutive private financing that should put liquidity concerns to rest in the near term and give the company the opportunity to fully invest in sotagliflozin/Inpefa.
  • Lexicon could be substantially undervalued today, but there are significant execution, clinical, and regulatory risks that investors must consider.

Credit where due – while the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) investment thesis still has significant execution risk, management is not sitting by idly and is instead actively working to create shareholder value. Time will tell whether the company’s marketing

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LXRX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

