ymgerman

In my previous article about Getty Images (NYSE:GETY), I assigned a price target of $8 per share and outlined the case for my bullish position. Ahead of the March 14th earnings call, I felt the need for a closer examination of the company's qualitative characteristics. In this article, I maintain my price target of $8 per share based on a rising P/E ratio, Getty's strategic partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), and a forecasted demand growth in the digital licensing segment as a whole. To briefly explain the flow of this article, I first summarize the news surrounding a proposed refinancing agreement and the implications of not pursuing this option. Then, I consider historical trends in the P/E ratio to support my claim that the company is being primed for growth. Lastly, I explore two qualitative aspects of the company that I believe will later serve as the main driving forces behind this growth (namely, Getty's partnership with Nvidia and growth in the digital licensing segment).

Management Decides Against Refinancing Agreement

Getty Images launched a plan to refinance senior term loan facilities set to mature February 19th, 2026. The language found in Getty's 8-K filing on 02/07/2024 was rather optimistic, suggesting this would result in better loan terms and optimized interest expense. Considering that Getty Images has had an average LTD/TA ratio of 0.56 since 2022, almost three times the benchmark for technology-based companies, I was skeptical of the optimism. As stated in my previous article on Getty Images, investors need to look for active steps by management to reduce long-term debt if any positive momentum is to be expected, and this just felt like a band-aid was applied. My sentiment was solidified when S&P Global Ratings described the refinancing agreement as "leverage neutral." Consequently, it came as welcome news to me when Getty Images ultimately decided against the refinancing agreement in their 8-K filing on 02/15/2024. Getty pointed to below expected interest savings, which I suspected would be the case given that the federal interest rate has been trending higher and may remain stagnant during 2024.

Stock Price - GETY - February 2024 (E*Trade)

Based on fluctuations in the stock price, the news appeared to be met with a mixed reaction from investors, with price trending slightly upward from February 7th, 2024.

This news is something that I like to call a "nothingburger." What I mean is, Getty Images planned to enter a refinancing agreement, and then they backed out, so it's just a lot of talk with no change. What can investors take away from this? The mixed reaction of the stock price indicates to me that it is still a good time to buy Getty Images. Management is clearly looking at ways to reduce the company's debt. It simply did not work out in this case. I think it would be overly pessimistic to conclude that management will never find a tangible solution. However, if retail investors wait for news of such an agreement to be in the headlines, bigger investors will swoop in and cause the stock price to rise, resulting in missed gains. This might sound like a bit of reverse psychology, but we can see this already starting to unfold if we review some key ratios in the fundamentals.

P/E Ratio Indicates Optimistic Sentiment

Getty Images has lackluster fundamentals compared to Shutterstock (SSTK) and Adobe (ADBE). If the average investor examined the charts below, without knowing the names of the companies, Getty Images would not be viewed as competitive as the other companies. Getty's debt-to-equity ratio has stagnated, total shareholder return has been consistently negative, but curiously enough, the PE ratio has skyrocketed.

Debt-to-Equity Ratio (stockanalysis.com) Total Shareholder Return (stockanalysis.com) PE Ratio (stockanalysis.com)

At first glance, one might be inclined to see the above average LTD/TA ratio, listen to this talk of a foregone refinancing agreement, and conclude that rising interest expense is to blame for decreasing earnings per share, resulting in an increased PE ratio. However, one analyst firm I came across aptly points out that, "That's how most candidates answer this question and unfortunately that's incorrect. It's an arithmetic answer that fails to account for the equivalent change in Stock Price." Examining the debt-to-equity ratio, we actually see a decrease in early 2023, and the PE ratio doesn't increase until after this, so there must be another explanation.

While subject to debate, and perhaps a disappointing conclusion for those wanting an objective way to calculate the price of a stock, I believe that a stock price represents nothing more than what a person is willing to pay for it. Consider a quote from Warren Buffett, "You may have all these feelings about the stock. The stock has no feelings about you." Warren goes on to explain that you may remember who told you about the stock, what you paid for it, etc., but the stock price does not care. Over the past 52 weeks, investors have been paid as little as $4.30 for shares of Getty. I am sure that many of those investors combed over the fundamentals, looked at the historical stock price, read news articles, and maybe even talked to friends before placing their order. At another point in the year, other investors paid as much as $4.80 per share, and likely considered many of the same metrics before placing their orders. Regardless of what price was paid, each investor likely posited that all the existing information about Getty Images was already incorporated into the stock price. As conveyed in The Intelligent Investor, assessing the validity of this claim is challenging.

It is my opinion that a stock price is governed more by psychology than fundamentals. Given the increasing PE ratio and stagnating debt-to-equity ratio, I believe we can infer that investors have placed greater consideration on the qualitative aspects of Getty Images. Therefore, we must evaluate Getty's core business and see if the company's aspirations are likely to materialize.

Getty Images Bets on the Future of Generative AI

In a strategic move, Getty Images and Nvidia are collaborating to develop Generative AI by iStock, a text-to-image platform aimed at providing legally compliant stock photos for small and medium businesses. This standalone version of Getty's initial AI image generator, based on Nvidia's Picasso model trained exclusively on Getty's creative and iStock's stock photo libraries, assures "commercially safe" image generation. Investors should take note that despite this assurance, Getty offers compensation of $10,000 per image for any unforeseen issues with Generative AI by iStock, in contrast to the unlimited compensation with Generative AI by Getty Images. The services, priced at $14.99 for 100 prompts, with each generating four images, also promise upcoming features such as inpainting and outpainting.

Demand for AI-generated services is anticipated to double by 2029 (with a CAGR of 11.9%) according to market research firm Valuates. Grand View Research Firm forecasts that the AI generator market size will have an CAGR of 17.5%. Global Market Insights reported a similar CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2032.

In early 2023, an article by The Verge described Getty Images and Shutterstock as being on the opposite ends of a legal debate concerning the implementation of generative AI for image development. In retrospect, I think this may have adversely affected market sentiment by portraying Getty Images as behind the times, since many believe that AI will continue to play a larger role in the future. On the contrary, I believe that Getty is taking proactive steps to safeguard its content and to secure revenue streams while embracing the future of generative AI.

Similar to Getty Images, Shutterstock has expanded its partnership with OpenAI by providing the company with access to its image database. Who has the better partnership? Getty and Shutterstock both have expansive repositories, so I feel like we would be remiss if we did not also consider how Nvidia compares to OpenAI. I think the winner is clear from a valuation standpoint. OpenAI is valued at $80 billion, whereas Nvidia just turned over $2 trillion. Not to mention that OpenAI is highly dependent on Nvidia's GPUs, as are many other competitors in this space. However, Nvidia is seldom found among top ranked generative AI companies (look at this article, for example). Based on the resources Nvidia has at its disposal, and the growing trend of generative AI, Nvidia's dominance in this space is not a matter of if, but when.

Investors should also be leery of the recent lawsuit filed by Elon Musk against OpenAI. Personally, I find this case to be very interesting as it relates to the future of AI, but the details of the case are beyond the scope of this article (YouTuber Matthew Berman recently uploaded a video that provides an excellent 40-min summary of the lawsuit). What investors should be mindful of is that if Elon prevails against Sam Altman, Microsoft (MSFT), and OpenAI, this will have a crippling effect on the profitability of OpenAI. In such a scenario, GPT-4 along with other forms of artificial general intelligence would become open sourced and available for the good of humanity. Unrestricted access to this type of technology would compromise the competitive edge of Shutterstock's alliance with OpenAI.

Taking these things into consideration, I think Getty Images has a qualitative edge over Shutterstock through its superior partnership.

Growth in the Digital Licensing Sector

In my previous article during October 2023, the stock price for Getty Images dropped approximately 14% after a downgrade by Redburn Atlantic. At the time, concerns were raised about the future demand of online advertising. Following in November 2023, The Benchmark Company and Wedbush Securities re-iterated their previous rating of Getty Images as a 'strong buy.' Macquarie and Imperial have not issued any new guidance since August 2023. With some time away from the noise of big hedge funds, we have an opportunity to view this from a different perspective.

According to information posted by Allied Market Research, photos as a service market are anticipated to grow at an average CAGR of 4.2% between now and 2032. In another market report published by Credence Research, they called for an average CAGR of 7% between 2023 and 2030. Custom Market Insights calculated a similar CAGR of 6%.

Getty Images is operating in a sector where many are calling for growth over a long period of time. With the stock price being psychologically based, what I believe we have witnessed over the past few months is fearmongering. Some big investors think the sky is falling, and this has caused smaller investors to take their lead in an attempt to minimize losses. Minimized losses can also result in minimized gains.

Risks

The outlook presented in my thesis relies on several key assumptions that investors should consider before deciding about this stock. The more likely you think these risks are to materialize, you should invest less of your money in Getty Images.

First, my analysis depends on competent management taking steps to eliminate and reduce the company's debt. Aside from management playing an active role in debt management, there could be external factors that prevent Getty Images from making timely payments in the future. If Getty Images were to face cash flow issues from customers who are not paying, or if there is a decrease in the demand for image licensing, then this could lead to the company's insolvency. Getty has a larger debt-to-equity ratio than its competitors, so this matter should be given extra consideration by investors.

While the future of generative AI appears to be a promising one, I cannot be certain about the role that Getty Images or Nvidia will continue to have in this space. For now, I assess the risk of a market disruption as low, but if these two companies do not take steps to dominate the space, they are likely to fall behind to Shutterstock and OpenAI. Investors should monitor the news for continued updates about the progress of these companies in the space of generative AI.

Lastly, if the digital licensing sector as a whole were to go into decline, this would undoubtedly have a negative impact on Getty Images. However, this particular risk would have similar effects on Adobe and Shutterstock, with Adobe being more diversified and likely more tolerable of such an event.

Conclusion

My analysis of Getty Images reveals a nuanced landscape where qualitative factors play a pivotal role in shaping the investment narrative. Management's decision to abstain from a refinancing agreement, albeit initially viewed optimistically, underscores their commitment to strategic debt management. The ensuing mixed market response in the days that followed signifies an opportune entry point for investors cognizant of the ongoing efforts to alleviate the company's debt burden.

Despite apparent lackluster fundamentals compared to industry counterparts, the soaring PE ratio prompts a reevaluation of the conventional metrics that govern market sentiment. Recognizing the psychological underpinnings of stock pricing is crucial for a comprehensive understanding this situation, especially in the context of Getty's qualitative aspects.

The partnership with Nvidia positions Getty Images as a frontrunner in the burgeoning Generative AI market, fostering a commercially safe environment for image generation. This, coupled with the forecasted growth in digital licensing services (as well as AI-generated services), underscores the company's potential for future profitability.

The anticipated growth in the digital licensing sector, despite short-term market noise, presents a compelling case for long-term investors. While acknowledging inherent risks, notably in debt management and market dynamics, I recommend a cautious yet optimistic positioning. Getty Images, with its strategic initiatives and qualitative focus, emerges as a strong contender in a sector poised for sustained growth. As the market navigates uncertainties, prudent investors may find value in Getty Images by considering the underlying strengths, potential market disruptions, and the evolving landscape of generative AI.