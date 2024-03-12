Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pixels To Profits - Growth For Getty

Zach Schweinsberg profile picture
Zach Schweinsberg
54 Followers

Summary

  • I am bullish on Getty Images stock and maintain my previous price target of $8.
  • Fundamental ratios suggest there is a mismatch between market sentiment and stock price.
  • Getty's qualitative traits remain superior to its competitors.
  • Forecasted growth in the digital licensing sector will help Getty Images.

Main screen of Gettyimages app on iPhone 4

ymgerman

In my previous article about Getty Images (NYSE:GETY), I assigned a price target of $8 per share and outlined the case for my bullish position. Ahead of the March 14th earnings call, I felt the need for a closer examination

This article was written by

Zach Schweinsberg profile picture
Zach Schweinsberg
54 Followers
My investment background is limited to the management of my self-directed IRA (i.e. I do not professionally manage portfolios for other people). I am not specialized in any particular area of investing, but I would describe myself as a sell-side stock analyst with a focus on value investing. The topics I write about can relate to any sector, so long as the company being covered is undervalued and holds a sustainable competitive advantage. I only share analysis on Seeking Alpha when I have the strongest level of conviction.I am a graduate of Shawnee State University where I obtained both my Bachelors of Accounting and my Master of Science in Mathematics. My work experience focuses on governmental accounting and teaching math.  Over a three year period, my portfolio has outperform the NASDAQ, Dow Jones, and S&P 500, with the performance of my IRA being up 39.17% from September 25th, 2020 to September 22nd, 2023 (based on figures provided by E*Trade).My purpose for publishing on Seeking Alpha is that I like to share my ideas with others and also see what other analysts have to say.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GETY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GETY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GETY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GETY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.